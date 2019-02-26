Log in
Elekta : Named One of the World's Most Ethical Companies in 2019 by Ethisphere

0
02/26/2019 | 06:18am EST

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Elekta (EKTA-B.ST), a leader in precision radiation medicine, has been recognized by the Ethisphere Institute, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices, as one of the 2019 World's Most Ethical Companies®.

In 2019, 128 honorees were recognized, spanning 21 countries and 50 industries. The honorees profoundly illustrate how companies continue to be the driving force for improving communities, building capable and empowered workforces, and fostering corporate cultures focused on ethics and a strong sense of purpose.  

"Listening to our stakeholders plays a crucial role in fulfilling our company's mission to continuously evolve our products and services in a responsible way that benefits investors, customers, employees and of course, patients," said Richard Hausmann, Elekta's President and CEO. "We put great value on adhering to our stringent business ethics, a key focus area in our compliance program. It is rewarding that our best practices have resulted not only in the trust of our stakeholders but in receiving this prestigious award."

"Today, employees, investors and stakeholders are putting their greatest trust in companies to take leadership on societal issues. Companies that take the long view with a purpose-based strategy are proven to not only outperform but last," said Ethisphere's Chief Executive Officer, Timothy Erblich. "I congratulate everyone at Elekta for earning this recognition." 

For further information, please contact:

Oskar Bosson
Global EVP Corporate Communications and Investor Relations
Tel: +46-70-410-7180
e-mail: Oskar.Bosson@elekta.com

Time zone: CET: Central European Time

Raven Canzeri
Global Public Relations Manager
Tel: +1-770-670-2524
e-mail: raven.canzeri@elekta.com

Time zone: EST: Eastern Time

Clea Nabozny. Ethisphere Media Contact
Tel: +1-480-397-2658, e-mail: clea.nabozny@ethisphere.com 
Time zone: MST: Mountain Standard Time 

About Elekta

For almost five decades, Elekta has been a leader in precision radiation medicine. Our nearly 4,000 employees worldwide are committed to ensuring everyone in the world with cancer has access to – and benefits from – more precise, personalized radiotherapy treatments. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, Elekta is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm Exchange. Visit elekta.com or follow @Elekta on Twitter.

About the Ethisphere Institute

The Ethisphere® Institute is the global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices that fuel corporate character, marketplace trust and business success. Ethisphere has deep expertise in measuring and defining core ethics standards using data-driven insights that help companies enhance corporate character and measure and improve culture. Ethisphere honors superior achievement through its World's Most Ethical Companies recognition program and provides a community of industry experts with the Business Ethics Leadership Alliance (BELA). More information about Ethisphere can be found at: https://ethisphere.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/elekta/r/elekta-named-one-of-the-world-s-most-ethical-companies-in-2019-by-ethisphere,c2750389

The following files are available for download:

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/elekta-named-one-of-the-worlds-most-ethical-companies-in-2019-by-ethisphere-300802074.html

SOURCE Elekta


© PRNewswire 2019
