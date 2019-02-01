Elekta's MOSAIQ Oncology Information System Named Category Leader for Oncology in 2019 Best in KLAS: Software & Services Report

ATLANTA, Feb. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Elekta today announced that its MOSAIQ® Oncology Information System (OIS) was named 2019 Category Leader for Oncology in the 2019 Best in KLAS: Software and Services report. Awards are based on evaluations collected by KLAS, an independent research firm that ranks healthcare IT software and service vendors.

"Category Leaders are committed to providing the very best technology, service, and guidance to providers and payers," says KLAS President Adam Gale. "The Category Leader award carries with it the voice of thousands of providers and payers, highlighting outstanding vendors who have raised the bar."

Elekta will receive the award during the Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society's 2019 annual conference and exhibition (HIMSS19), February 11-15, in Orlando.

"We are gratified that MOSAIQ has received this award for the seventh time, especially given that it is based on input from the customers who use MOSAIQ every day," says Peter Gaccione, Executive Vice President, Region North & Latin America. "Cancer care is increasingly complex, not only with respect to the treatments that are available, but how these treatments are used in combination. Ensuring that cancer care is delivered in a safe, effective and coordinated manner is a growing challenge. Elekta is committed to improving cancer patients' care and outcomes. The ongoing recognition of the important role that MOSAIQ plays in helping our customers achieve their therapeutic, administrative and regulatory needs is tangible evidence that our innovations are advancing cancer care."

At HIMSS19, Elekta (booth #3915) will demonstrate MOSAIQ Plaza, Elekta's newest software solution offering for the delivery of complex precision radiation medicine treatment regimens. MOSAIQ Plaza is a patient-centric, integrative operating system, designed to work seamlessly with Elekta's radiotherapy systems to deliver comprehensive, cost-effective treatment. This technology will drive efficient daily practice and connectivity to bring people and information together. Elekta SmartClinic, a key feature of MOSAIQ Plaza, is an intuitive game-changer that enables process visualization and automated streamlined care coordination with fewer clicks and portability.

About Elekta

For almost five decades, Elekta has been a leader in precision radiation medicine. Our nearly 4,000 employees worldwide are committed to ensuring everyone in the world with cancer has access to – and benefits from – more precise, personalized radiotherapy treatments. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, Elekta is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm Exchange. Visit elekta.com or follow @Elekta on Twitter.

