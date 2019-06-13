Log in
Elekta : increases focus on digitization – hires Sukhveer Singh to drive Elekta Digital strategy

06/13/2019

STOCKHOLM, June 13, 2019 - Digital solutions are high on the agenda for most industries, especially within healthcare. Under the umbrella of Elekta Digital, Elekta has a history of helping its customers to improve clinical management and patient outcomes. Today, the company announced the hire of Sukhveer Singh as its new President of Oncology Informatics solutions to lead Elekta's efforts in this area and take it to the next level.

Richard Hausmann, Elekta's CEO, said: 'As part of our Precision Radiation Medicine strategy, we envision a future where software alone can help cure cancer, and I am very happy that Sukhveer will join our team and help drive our Elekta Digital initiatives further. His experience will support Elekta's development and commercial launch of solutions focused on the adoption of big data, cloud-computing, and personalized medicine within healthcare.'

Sukhveer brings with him over 20 years of international experience with industry-leading healthcare companies, as well as top-tier business school education and strategic management consulting experience. He will start at Elekta on June 25.

# # #

For further information, please contact:
Oskar Bosson, Global EVP Corporate Communications and Investor Relations
Tel: +46 70 410 7180, e-mail: Oskar.Bosson@elekta.com
Time zone: CET: Central European Time

Raven Canzeri, Global Public Relations Manager
Tel: +1 770 670 2524, e-mail: raven.canzeri@elekta.com
Time zone: EST: Eastern Standard Time

About Elekta
For almost five decades, Elekta has been a leader in precision radiation medicine. Our nearly 4,000 employees worldwide are committed to ensuring everyone in the world with cancer has access to - and benefits from - more precise, personalized radiotherapy treatments. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, Elekta is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm Exchange. Visit elekta.com or follow @Elekta on Twitter.

Disclaimer

Elekta AB published this content on 13 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 June 2019 05:38:04 UTC
