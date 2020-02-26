Elekta : Named one of the World's Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere for the Second Time

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Elekta (EKTA-B.ST) announced today that they have been named one of the 2020 World's Most Ethical Companies® by Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices.

In 2020, 132 honorees were recognized spanning 21 countries and 51 industries. Grounded in Ethisphere's proprietary Ethics Quotient®, the assessment process includes more than 200 questions on culture, environmental and social practices, ethics and compliance activities, governance, diversity and initiatives to support a strong value chain.

"We are very proud to receive this award, based on stringent requirements of best practices for ethics and compliance," said Richard Hausmann, Elekta's President and CEO. "Being chosen as one of the world's most ethical companies is confirmation that Elekta truly strives to work with integrity, trust and transparency. We will continue to maintain and strengthen this culture within the company and to the benefit of all stakeholders."

"Congratulations to everyone at Elekta for earning this recognition," said Ethisphere's Chief Executive Officer, Timothy Erblich. "This is a moment to acknowledge the leaders working to advance corporate cultures defined by integrity and affirm those companies contributing to broader societal imperatives and the greater good."

The full list of the 2020 World's Most Ethical Companies can be found at https://worldsmostethicalcompanies.com/honorees.

About Elekta

For almost five decades, Elekta has been a leader in precision radiation medicine. Our nearly 4,000 employees worldwide are committed to ensuring everyone in the world with cancer has access to - and benefits from - more precise, personalized radiotherapy treatments. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, Elekta is listed on NASDAQ Stockholm Exchange. Visit elekta.com or follow @Elekta on Twitter.

About the Ethisphere Institute

The Ethisphere® Institute is the global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices that fuel corporate character, marketplace trust and business success. Ethisphere has deep expertise in measuring and defining core ethics standards using data-driven insights that help companies enhance corporate character and measure and improve culture. Ethisphere honors superior achievement through its World's Most Ethical Companies recognition program and provides a community of industry experts with the Business Ethics Leadership Alliance (BELA). More information about Ethisphere can be found at: https://ethisphere.com.

SOURCE Elekta