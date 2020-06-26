Elematec : Matters concerning Controlling Shareholders

June 26, 2020 To Whom It May Concern Company Elematec Corporation Representative President Akira Yokode Contact (Stock Code: 2715, TSE First Section) Managing Director, Director of corporate Division Masahiro Fukami (Tel: +81-3-3454-3526) Matters concerning Controlling Shareholders Regarding Toyota Tsusho Corporation, which is the parent company of the Company, matters concerning controlling shareholders are as follows. 1. Trade name of the parent company, controlling shareholders (excluding the parent company), or other related companies (As of March 31, 2020) Name Attribute Proportion of voting rights held (%) Financial instruments exchanges on which the issued shares are listed Directly owned Additional Total Toyota Tsusho Corporation Parent company 58.64 - 58.64 First Section of Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section of Nagoya Stock Exchange 2. Positioning of the Company within the corporate group of the parent company and other relationships between the Company and the parent company a. Positioning of the Company within the corporate group of the parent company Toyota Tsusho Corporation, which is the parent company of the Company, has achieved growth primarily in automobile-related businesses as a trading company of the Toyota Group. In segments other than the automobile segment, Toyota Tsusho has also carried out activities in a wide variety of business segments as a general trading company with the aim of realizing an affluent society. The Group consists of over 1,000 subsidiaries and affiliates in Japan and overseas, forming a global network for value creation based on their solid cooperation. The Company joined the Group as a member of the electronics segment, which the Group positions as an important strategic business, by concluding a capital and business alliance agreement. Since then, the Company has been making efforts to enhance customer services and improve corporate value by creating synergies in various aspects. Toyota Tsusho also owns the majority of the voting rights of the Company and corresponds tothe parent company and the largest shareholder, which is a major shareholder of the Company, with significant influence on the Company. Both companies recognize, however, that the Company maintains the listing of its shares and management independence under a capital and business alliance agreement between Toyota Tsusho and the Company. Please note that the Company carries out its own business activities with practically no restrictions from the parent company, and the Company's business activities are not significantly dependent on transactions with the corporate group of the parent company. b. Personnel relationships with the parent company Among the nine Directors of the Company, two are concurrently serving as officers of Toyota Tsusho Corporation and the Company has accepted them as its Directors. Among the four Audit & Supervisory Board Members of the Company, one is concurrently serving as an officer of Toyota Tsusho Corporation and the Company has accepted him as its auditor. In addition, the Company has accepted one employee loaned from Toyota Tsusho for the purpose of personnel exchange. Concurrent positions of officers (As of June 26, 2020) Position within the Company Name Position within Toyota Tsusho Corporation or its group company Reason for assuming position Director Mitsuhiro Tsubakimoto CEO for Chemicals & Electronics Division Mitsuhiro Tsubakimoto has wide experience and broad insights gained over many years at Toyota Tsusho Corporation and other companies. He has served as Director of the Company since 2018, providing advice and recommendations to ensure the adequacy and appropriateness of the Company's management decision-making. Accordingly, the Company has re-elected him as Director. Director Yasuhiro Kakihara COO for Electronics & ICT SBU, Chemical & Electronics Division Assistant to CDTO Yasuhiro Kakihara has wide experience and broad insights gained over many years at Toyota Tsusho Corporation and other companies. He has served as Director of the Company since 2017, providing advice and recommendations to ensure the adequacy and appropriateness of the Company's management decision-making. Accordingly, the Company has re-elected him as Director. Audit & Supervisory Board Member Atsushi Shimizu Senior Project General Manager, Toyota Tsusho Corporation Auditor, NEXTY ELECTRONICS CORPORATION Since joining Toyota Tsusho Corporation in 1985, Atsushi Shimizu has been engaged mainly in finance and planning businesses, and has held positions such as General Manager of Affiliate Planning & Administration Department, and General Manager of Finance Department at Toyota Tsusho. He has extensive experience of a general trading company, as well as insights into global business operations. Since 2018, he has also served as the Director in charge of Corporate Planning, Logistics, Trade Control, and Internal Auditing. The Company has determined that he will be able to use his experience and insights in performing extensive audits and supervisory duties covering the overall corporate activities of the Group, and accordingly has elected him as a new Audit and Supervisory Board Member.

(Note) The organizations of Toyota Tsusho Corporation and its group companies shown above are as of the submission date.

Other loaned personnel the Company has accepted

(June 26, 2020)

Department Number of employees Parent company or its group company that loaned the applicable employees Reason for loan Development division 1 Toyota Tsusho Corporation To strengthen the sales system (Note) The number of the Company's employees as of March 31, 2020 is 465.

3. Matters concerning transactions with controlling shareholders

They are not contained in this document because they are not significant.

4. Implementation of measures to protect minority shareholders in transactions with controlling shareholders

The Company and Toyota Tsusho Corporation have concluded a capital and business alliance agreement. This agreement provides that common interests of the Company's shareholders, including minority shareholders, must be recognized and respected in conducting transactions. For the execution of minority shareholder rights under the Companies Act, we make efforts so that such rights can be exercised smoothly in accordance with the execution procedure as stipulated in the rules for handling shares.

For transactions with the parent company, the rules of the Board of Directors of the Company provide that Directors or Audit & Supervisory Board Members who would be involved in such transactions must notify the secretariat of the Board of Directors of their appropriateness in advance.

When the Company conducts transactions with its major shareholders, the Company negotiates prices and other terms and conditions individually and follows the same terms and conditions as those for general business partners.

For these procedures, we have established an administrative system so that transactions are conducted after obtaining internal approval.

Because business activities of the Company are not significantly dependent on transactions with the parent company, the Company recognizes that a certain level of independence from the parent company has been ensured.

As shown above, we are taking measures to protect minority shareholders in transactions with the parent company.