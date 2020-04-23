Elematec : Notice Concerning Revisions to Dividend Forecast

Log in
04/23/2020 | 02:08am EDT

April 23, 2020

To Whom It May Concern

Company

Elematec Corporation

Representative

Chairman of the Board

Jun Kato

(Stock Code 2715 TSE First Section)

Contact

Executive Managing Director

Atsushi Shimizu

(Tel: +81-3-3454-3526)

Notice Concerning Revisions to Dividend Forecast

Elematec Corporation announced the year-end dividend forecast for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 revised as stated below.

The dividend will be officially determined at the board of directors meeting scheduled for May 21, 2020 following the legal audit of financial documents for the year ended March 31, 2020.

1. Revision to dividend forecast

Revision to the year-end dividend forecast for the fiscal year ended March 2020

Annual dividend (yen)

End of 2Q

Year-end

Total

Previous forecast

14

31

Revised forecast

15

32

Current results

17

Previous results

()30

()36

()66

(Year ended Mar. 2019)

The company implemented a two-for-one stock split of its common stock with an effective date of June 1, 2019.For the Fiscal Year 2019, the amounts of Dividends before the stock split are recorded.

2. Reason for revision

As we position redistribution of profits to our shareholders as an important management issue, our basic principle is set to 40% or more dividend payout ratio(consolidated), taking into account the status of cash flow based on medium-term performance outlook and investment plan.

Taking into consideration the full-year consolidated financial results for fiscal year ended March 31, 2020 announced today, Elematec revised its forecast year-end dividend to 15 yen. As a result, the dividend payout ratio (consolidated) is 40.1%.

(Note)

The above forecast regarding future performance are based on information available at the time this report was prepared and embody uncertainties. Therefore, actual results may differ from the above forecasts due to changes in business conditions and other factors.

1

Elematec Corporation published this content on 23 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
