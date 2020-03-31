Elematec : Notice of Changes in Directors/Executive Officers and Organizational Reform

March 31, 2020 To Whom It May Concern Company Elematec Corporation Representative Chairman of the Board Jun Kato (Stock Code 2715, TSE First Section) Contact Executive Managing Director Atsushi Shimizu (Tel: +81-3-3454-3526)

Notice of Changes in Directors/Executive Officers and Organizational Reform

Elematec Corporation hereby announces that changes in directors/executive officers and an organizational reform have been decided as follows.

Descriptions

1. Details of Changes in Directors and General Managers (As of April 1, 2020)

Name New position Current position Yutaka General Manager of the Overseas Dept. and Deputy General Manager of the Overseas Dept. Nishimiya Director and Director (Promotion) Takefumi Head of ASEAN operations, Deputy General Director Mizukoshi Manager of the Overseas Dept. and Director (Addition of duties) Tomomi Director and General Manager of the Head General Manager of the Head Office Sales Dept. Ohgane Office Sales Dept. I I (Newly appointed)) Takanori Deputy Head of ASEAN operations, Director Managing Director of Elematec (Thailand) Co., Obata and Managing Director of Elematec (Thailand) Ltd. (Newly Co., Ltd. appointed) (As of March 31, 2020) Name New position Current position Yoshihiro Retirement (expiration of his term) Managing Director Hashimoto Director So Tahara Retirement (expiration of his term) Managing Director General Manager of the Overseas Dept. Asia Pacific Regional C.E.O

2. Details of Organizational Reform

For the purpose of improving efficiency of the organization management, etc., as of April 1, 2020,

Elematec will reform its organization as follows.

・The name of the Industrial Products Sales Dept. under Sales Division will be changed to the Head Office Sales Group VI.

