ELEMATEC CORPORATION

(2715)
Elematec : Notice of Changes in Directors/Executive Officers and Organizational Reform

03/31/2020 | 04:26am EDT

March 31, 2020

To Whom It May Concern

Company

Elematec Corporation

Representative

Chairman of the Board

Jun Kato

(Stock Code 2715, TSE First Section)

Contact

Executive Managing Director

Atsushi Shimizu

(Tel: +81-3-3454-3526)

Notice of Changes in Directors/Executive Officers and Organizational Reform

Elematec Corporation hereby announces that changes in directors/executive officers and an organizational reform have been decided as follows.

Descriptions

1. Details of Changes in Directors and General Managers (As of April 1, 2020)

Name

New position

Current position

Yutaka

General Manager of the Overseas Dept. and

Deputy General Manager of the Overseas Dept.

Nishimiya

Director

and Director

(Promotion)

Takefumi

Head of ASEAN operations, Deputy General

Director

Mizukoshi

Manager of the Overseas Dept. and Director

(Addition of

duties)

Tomomi

Director and General Manager of the Head

General Manager of the Head Office Sales Dept.

Ohgane

Office Sales Dept. I

I

(Newly

appointed))

Takanori

Deputy Head of ASEAN operations, Director

Managing Director of Elematec (Thailand) Co.,

Obata

and Managing Director of Elematec (Thailand)

Ltd.

(Newly

Co., Ltd.

appointed)

(As of March 31, 2020)

Name

New position

Current position

Yoshihiro

Retirement (expiration of his term)

Managing Director

Hashimoto

Director

So Tahara

Retirement (expiration of his term)

Managing Director

General Manager of the Overseas Dept.

Asia Pacific Regional C.E.O

2. Details of Organizational Reform

For the purpose of improving efficiency of the organization management, etc., as of April 1, 2020,

Elematec will reform its organization as follows.

The name of the Industrial Products Sales Dept. under Sales Division will be changed to the Head Office Sales Group VI.

(End)

Disclaimer

Elematec Corporation published this content on 31 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2020 08:25:02 UTC
