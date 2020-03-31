Elematec : Notice of Changes in Directors/Executive Officers and Organizational Reform

|
|
|
March 31, 2020
|
To Whom It May Concern
|
|
|
Company
|
Elematec Corporation
|
|
Representative
|
Chairman of the Board
|
Jun Kato
|
|
(Stock Code 2715, TSE First Section)
|
Contact
|
Executive Managing Director
|
Atsushi Shimizu
|
|
(Tel: +81-3-3454-3526)
Notice of Changes in Directors/Executive Officers and Organizational Reform
Elematec Corporation hereby announces that changes in directors/executive officers and an organizational reform have been decided as follows.
Descriptions
1. Details of Changes in Directors and General Managers (As of April 1, 2020)
|
Name
|
New position
|
Current position
|
Yutaka
|
General Manager of the Overseas Dept. and
|
Deputy General Manager of the Overseas Dept.
|
Nishimiya
|
Director
|
and Director
|
(Promotion)
|
|
|
Takefumi
|
Head of ASEAN operations, Deputy General
|
Director
|
Mizukoshi
|
Manager of the Overseas Dept. and Director
|
|
(Addition of
|
|
|
duties)
|
|
|
Tomomi
|
Director and General Manager of the Head
|
General Manager of the Head Office Sales Dept.
|
Ohgane
|
Office Sales Dept. I
|
I
|
(Newly
|
|
|
appointed))
|
|
|
Takanori
|
Deputy Head of ASEAN operations, Director
|
Managing Director of Elematec (Thailand) Co.,
|
Obata
|
and Managing Director of Elematec (Thailand)
|
Ltd.
|
(Newly
|
Co., Ltd.
|
|
appointed)
|
|
|
(As of March 31, 2020)
|
|
|
|
|
Name
|
New position
|
Current position
|
Yoshihiro
|
Retirement (expiration of his term)
|
Managing Director
|
Hashimoto
|
|
Director
|
So Tahara
|
Retirement (expiration of his term)
|
Managing Director
|
|
|
General Manager of the Overseas Dept.
|
|
|
Asia Pacific Regional C.E.O
2. Details of Organizational Reform
For the purpose of improving efficiency of the organization management, etc., as of April 1, 2020,
Elematec will reform its organization as follows.
・The name of the Industrial Products Sales Dept. under Sales Division will be changed to the Head Office Sales Group VI.
(End)
Disclaimer
Elematec Corporation published this content on 31 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2020 08:25:02 UTC