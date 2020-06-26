Log in
ELEMATEC : Notice of Changes in Responsibilities of Directors
PU
05:09aELEMATEC : Matters concerning Controlling Shareholders
PU
ELEMATEC : Notice of Dividend Payment from Retained Earnings
PU
Elematec : Notice of Changes in Responsibilities of Directors

06/26/2020 | 05:09am EDT

To Whom It May Concern

Company

Elematec Corporation

Representative

President

Akira Yokode

Contact

(Stock Code: 2715, TSE First Section)

Managing Director, Director of corporate Division

(Tel: +81-3-3454-3526)

Notice of Changes in Responsibilities of Directors

June 26, 2020

Masahiro Fukami

Elematec Corporation hereby announces that changes in the responsibilities of the following Directors, as well as Managing Directors, have been decided.

1. Changes in Responsibilities of Directors and Managing Directors (As of June 26, 2020)

Name

New responsibilities

Current responsibilities

Sei Kawafuji (Responsibilities added)

Executive Managing Director in charge of Corporate Planning, Overall Personal Affairs, General Affairs, and Legal Affairs

Executive Managing Director in charge of Overall Personal Affairs, General Affairs, and Legal Affairs

Masahiro Fukami (Responsibilities added)

Managing Director

Director of corporate Division

In charge of Finance & Accounting, Business Support, IT, Logistics, Trade Control, and Internal Auditing

Managing Director

Director of corporate Division

In charge of Finance & Accounting, Business Support, and IT

Atsushi Shimizu (*)

--

Executive Managing Director in charge of Corporate Planning, Logistics, Trade Control, and Internal Auditing

(*) Atsushi Shimizu, Director, resigned from his position and took office as an Audit & Supervisory Board Member (part-time), effective June 26, 2020.

Disclaimer

Elematec Corporation published this content on 26 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 June 2020 09:08:04 UTC
