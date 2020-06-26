Elematec : Notice of Changes in Responsibilities of Directors

To Whom It May Concern

Company Elematec Corporation Representative President Akira Yokode Contact (Stock Code: 2715, TSE First Section)

Managing Director, Director of corporate Division

(Tel: +81-3-3454-3526)

Notice of Changes in Responsibilities of Directors

June 26, 2020

Masahiro Fukami

Elematec Corporation hereby announces that changes in the responsibilities of the following Directors, as well as Managing Directors, have been decided.

1. Changes in Responsibilities of Directors and Managing Directors (As of June 26, 2020)

Name New responsibilities Current responsibilities Sei Kawafuji (Responsibilities added) Executive Managing Director in charge of Corporate Planning, Overall Personal Affairs, General Affairs, and Legal Affairs Executive Managing Director in charge of Overall Personal Affairs, General Affairs, and Legal Affairs Masahiro Fukami (Responsibilities added) Managing Director Director of corporate Division In charge of Finance & Accounting, Business Support, IT, Logistics, Trade Control, and Internal Auditing Managing Director Director of corporate Division In charge of Finance & Accounting, Business Support, and IT Atsushi Shimizu (*) -- Executive Managing Director in charge of Corporate Planning, Logistics, Trade Control, and Internal Auditing

(*) Atsushi Shimizu, Director, resigned from his position and took office as an Audit & Supervisory Board Member (part-time), effective June 26, 2020.