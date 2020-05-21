Elematec : Notice of Dividend Payment from Retained Earnings

May 21, 2020 To Whom It May Concern Company Elematec Corporation Representative Chairman of the Board Jun Kato (Stock Code 2715 TSE First Section) Contact Executive Managing Director Atsushi Shimizu (Tel: +81-3-3454-3526)

Notice of Dividend Payment from Retained Earnings

Elematec Corporation at the board of directors meeting held on May 21,2020 resolved to pay a dividend from retained earnings as set forth below. The record date thereof is March 31,2020.

1. Details of payment of dividends

Payment of dividends Recent dividend forecast Year-end dividend for (Announced on FY2019 decided on May April 23,2020) (Year ended 21,2020 March 31,2019) Record date March 31,2020 Same as on the left March 31,2019 Dividend per Share 15.00 15.00 (※)36.00 (yen) Total amount of dividends 614 million yen ― 737 million yen Effective date June 29,2020 ― June 27,2019 (Scheduled) Source of dividend Retained earnings ― Retained earnings

2. Reason

As we position redistribution of profits to our shareholders as an important management issue, our basic principle is set to 40% or more dividend payout ratio(consolidated).

In consideration of the above, Elematec will pay a year-end dividend of 15 yen per share to shareholders of record on March 31,2020. Accordingly, annual dividend per share will be 32 yen which includes a 2nd Quarter dividend of 17 yen per share and a dividend payout ratio (consolidated) will be 40.1%.

(Reference)Details of payment of annual dividends

Dividend per share (yen) Record date 2nd Quarter Year-end Total Dividend for FY2020 (Year ended 17.00 15.00 32.00 March 31,2020) Dividend for FY2019 (Year ended (※)30.00 (※)36.00 (※)66.00 March 31,2019)

※The company implemented a two-for-one stock split of its common stock with an effective date of June 1, 2019.For the Fiscal Year 2019, the amounts of Dividends before the stock split are recorded.