Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo Stock Exchange  >  Elematec Corporation    2715   JP3457690000

ELEMATEC CORPORATION

(2715)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Elematec : Notice of Dividend Payment from Retained Earnings

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/21/2020 | 02:09am EDT

May 21, 2020

To Whom It May Concern

Company

Elematec Corporation

Representative

Chairman of the Board

Jun Kato

(Stock Code 2715 TSE First Section)

Contact

Executive Managing Director

Atsushi Shimizu

(Tel: +81-3-3454-3526)

Notice of Dividend Payment from Retained Earnings

Elematec Corporation at the board of directors meeting held on May 21,2020 resolved to pay a dividend from retained earnings as set forth below. The record date thereof is March 31,2020.

1. Details of payment of dividends

Payment of dividends

Recent dividend forecast

Year-end dividend for

(Announced on

FY2019

decided on May

April 23,2020)

(Year ended

21,2020

March 31,2019)

Record date

March 31,2020

Same as on the left

March 31,2019

Dividend per Share

15.00

15.00

()36.00

(yen)

Total amount of dividends

614 million yen

737 million yen

Effective date

June 29,2020

June

27,2019

(Scheduled)

Source of dividend

Retained earnings

Retained

earnings

2. Reason

As we position redistribution of profits to our shareholders as an important management issue, our basic principle is set to 40% or more dividend payout ratio(consolidated).

In consideration of the above, Elematec will pay a year-end dividend of 15 yen per share to shareholders of record on March 31,2020. Accordingly, annual dividend per share will be 32 yen which includes a 2nd Quarter dividend of 17 yen per share and a dividend payout ratio (consolidated) will be 40.1%.

(Reference)Details of payment of annual dividends

Dividend per share (yen)

Record date

2nd Quarter

Year-end

Total

Dividend for FY2020

(Year ended

17.00

15.00

32.00

March 31,2020)

Dividend for FY2019

(Year ended

()30.00

()36.00

()66.00

March 31,2019)

The company implemented a two-for-one stock split of its common stock with an effective date of June 1, 2019.For the Fiscal Year 2019, the amounts of Dividends before the stock split are recorded.

Disclaimer

Elematec Corporation published this content on 21 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2020 06:08:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ELEMATEC CORPORATION
02:09aELEMATEC : Notice of Dividend Payment from Retained Earnings
PU
04/23ELEMATEC : Notice Concerning Revisions to Dividend Forecast
PU
04/23ELEMATEC : Summary of Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31,2020
PU
03/31ELEMATEC : Notice of Changes in Directors/Executive Officers and Organizational ..
PU
03/23ELEMATEC : Notice Concerning Revisions to Consolidated Business Forecasts for th..
PU
01/31ELEMATEC : Financial Results for the Third Quater of the Fiscal year 2020
PU
2019ELEMATEC : Notice Concerning Revisions to Consolidated Business Forecasts for th..
PU
2019ELEMATEC : Financial Results for the Second Quater of the Fiscal Year 2020
PU
2017ELEMATEC : Notice of Resolutions of the 71th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareho..
PU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2020 180 B
EBIT 2020 5 000 M
Net income 2020 3 500 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 4,20%
P/E ratio 2020 9,74x
P/E ratio 2021 12,4x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,19x
Capi. / Sales2021 0,20x
Capitalization 34 108 M
Chart ELEMATEC CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Elematec Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELEMATEC CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 833,00 
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Akira Yokode President & Representative Director
Jun Kato Chairman
Nobuo Suzuki Director & Senior Managing Executive Officer
Sosuke Seki Independent Outside Director
Yozo Suzuki Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ELEMATEC CORPORATION-27.88%318
KEYENCE CORPORATION5.79%89 086
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE-9.11%50 032
NIDEC CORPORATION-14.71%34 870
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-25.50%33 279
EATON CORPORATION PLC-17.73%30 536
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group