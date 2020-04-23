Elematec : Summary of Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31,2020

Expected date of annual shareholders' meeting: June 26, 2020
Expected starting date of dividend payment: June 29, 2020
Expected date of filing of annual securities report: June 26, 2020
Preparation of supplementary financial document (Japanese): Yes
Results briefing: Yes
（Rounded down to million yen）
1. Consolidated financial results for the Fiscal Year 2020 (April 1, 2019 through March 31, 2020)
(1) Consolidated results of operations
(% change from the previous year)
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
owners of parent
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Fiscal Year 2020
175,654
-4.2
4,765
-24.8
4,499
-27.3
3,263
-3.0
Fiscal Year 2019
183,399
-6.5
6,335
-2.2
6,188
1.7
3,364
-23.1
(Note) Comprehensive income:
Fiscal year 2020: 2,272 million yen (-34.0%)
Fiscal year 2019: 3,443 million yen (-18.4%)
Net income
Diluted net income
Return on
Ratio of ordinary
Ratio of operating
income to total
per share
per share
equity
income to net sales
assets
Yen
Yen
%
%
%
Fiscal Year 2020
79.70
-
6.5
4.8
2.7
Fiscal Year 2019
82.17
-
6.9
6.6
3.5
(Reference) Investment earnings/loss on equity-method: Fiscal Year 2020: - million yen
Fiscal Year 2019: 0 million yen
*The company implemented a two-for-one stock split of its common stock with an effective date of June 1, 2019.Accordingly, Net income per share stated above is calculated on the assumption that the stock split was implemented at the beginning of the previous fiscal year (Fiscal Year 2019).
(2) Consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Net assets per
ratio
share
Million yen
Million yen
%
Yen
Fiscal Year 2020
91,781
50,896
55.5
1,243.00
Fiscal Year 2019
95,667
50,056
52.3
1,222.49
(Reference) Shareholders' equity:
Fiscal Year 2020: 50,896 million yen
Fiscal Year 2019: 50,056 million yen
*The company implemented a two-for-one stock split of its common stock with an effective date of June 1,2019.Accordingly, Net assets per share stated above is calculated on the assumption that the stock split was implemented at the beginning of the previous fiscal year (Fiscal Year 2019).
(3) Consolidated results of cash flows
Cash flows from
Cash flows from
Cash flows from
Cash and cash equivalents
operating activities
investing activities
financing activities
at the end of period
Million yen
Million yen
Million yen
Million yen
Fiscal Year 2020
398
-309
-1,747
23,387
Fiscal Year 2019
1,009
74
-1,401
25,714
2. Dividends
Annual dividend
Total
Dividend
Rate of total
dividend
payout ratio
dividend to net
End of
End of
End of
Year-end
Total
(Total)
(Consolidated)
assets
1Q
2Q
3Q
(Consolidated)
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Yen
Million yen
%
%
Fiscal Year 2019
―
30.00
―
36.00
66.00
1,351
40.2
2.8
Fiscal Year 2020
―
17.00
―
15.00
32.00
1,310
40.1
2.6
2.8
Fiscal Year 2021
―
―
―
―
―
―
(forecast)
*The company implemented a two-for-one stock split of its common stock with an effective date of June 1, 2019.For the Fiscal Year 2019, the amounts of Dividends before the stock split are recorded.
*The dividend forecasts for the Fiscal Year 2021 have not been determined at this moment.
3. Consolidated forecast for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year 2021 (April 1, 2020 through June31, 2020)
(% change from the previous year)
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary profit
Profit attributable to
Net income per
owners of parent
share
Fiscal Year 2020 1st Quarter
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Yen
41,000
-3.7
900
-22.8
850
-22.3
600
-26.7
14.65
*Since drastic changes in environment surrounding the Company's business caused by the spread of the new coronavirus(COVID-19) make it extremely difficult to forecast full-year operating results at this moment, we are disclosing forecast figures for Fiscal Year 2021 Q1 only at this time.
※Notes
(1) Changes in significant subsidiary during the period (changes in specified subsidiary accompanying changes in the
scope of consolidation): None
(2) Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and restatement ① Changes in accounting policies associated with revision of accounting standards ②Changes in accounting policies other than ①
③Changes in accounting estimates
④Restatement
(3) Shares outstanding (common stock)
① Number of shares outstanding at end of period (treasury stock included):
Fiscal year 2020:
42,304,946 shares
Fiscal year 2019:
42,304,946 shares
②Treasury stock at the end of period:
Fiscal year 2020:
1,358,653 shares
Fiscal year 2019:
1,358,604 shares
③Average number of stock during period
Fiscal year 2020:
40,946,325 shares
Fiscal year 2019:
40,946,344 shares
Yes
None
None
None
(Reference) Summary of non-consolidated financial results
1. Non-consolidated financial results for the Fiscal Year 2020 (April 1, 2019 through March 31, 2020)
(1) Non-consolidated results of operations
(% change from the previous year)
Net sales
Operating income
Ordinary profit
Net income
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Million yen
%
Fiscal Year 2020
138,327
0.6
2,170
-26.9
9,671
164.0
8,549
232.2
Fiscal Year 2019
137,474
-10.3
2,969
8.1
3,663
-10.7
2,573
-17.7
Net income
Diluted net income per
per share
share
Yen
Yen
Fiscal Year 2020
208.80
-
Fiscal Year 2019
62.86
-
*The company implemented a two-for-one stock split of its common stock with an effective date of June 1, 2019.Accordingly, Shares outstanding (common stock) stated above is calculated on the assumption that the stock split was implemented at the beginning of the previous fiscal year (Fiscal Year 2019).
(2) Non-consolidated financial position
Total assets
Net assets
Shareholders' equity
Net assets per
ratio
share
Million yen
Million yen
%
Yen
Fiscal Year 2020
76,830
41,337
53.8
1,009.56
Fiscal Year 2019
73,012
34,240
46.9
836.23
(Reference) Shareholders' equity:
Fiscal year 2020: 41,337 million yen
Fiscal year 2019: 34,240 million yen
*The company implemented a two-for-one stock split of its common stock with an effective date of June 1, 2019.Accordingly, Shares outstanding (common stock) stated above is calculated on the assumption that the stock split was implemented at the beginning of the previous fiscal year (Fiscal Year 2019).
*Brief Report of Financial Results is not subject to an audit by a certified public accountant or an audit corporation. *Explanation regarding appropriate use of business forecasts and other special instructions
Forecasts regarding future performance in this material are based on information currently available to the company and certain assumptions that the company deems to be reasonable at the time this report was prepared. The company does not make promises about the achievements. Actual results may differ significantly from the forecasts due to various factors.
Elematec Corporation published this content on 23 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 April 2020 06:07:03 UTC