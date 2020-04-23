Elematec : Summary of Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31,2020

2. Dividends

Annual dividend Total Dividend Rate of total dividend payout ratio dividend to net End of End of End of Year-end Total (Total) (Consolidated) assets 1Q 2Q 3Q (Consolidated) Yen Yen Yen Yen Yen Million yen % % Fiscal Year 2019 ― 30.00 ― 36.00 66.00 1,351 40.2 2.8 Fiscal Year 2020 ― 17.00 ― 15.00 32.00 1,310 40.1 2.6 2.8 Fiscal Year 2021 ― ― ― ― ― ― (forecast)

*The company implemented a two-for-one stock split of its common stock with an effective date of June 1, 2019.For the Fiscal Year 2019, the amounts of Dividends before the stock split are recorded.

*The dividend forecasts for the Fiscal Year 2021 have not been determined at this moment.

3. Consolidated forecast for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year 2021 (April 1, 2020 through June31, 2020)

(% change from the previous year)

Net sales Operating income Ordinary profit Profit attributable to Net income per owners of parent share Fiscal Year 2020 1st Quarter Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Million yen % Yen 41,000 -3.7 900 -22.8 850 -22.3 600 -26.7 14.65

*Since drastic changes in environment surrounding the Company's business caused by the spread of the new coronavirus(COVID-19) make it extremely difficult to forecast full-year operating results at this moment, we are disclosing forecast figures for Fiscal Year 2021 Q1 only at this time.

※Notes

(1) Changes in significant subsidiary during the period (changes in specified subsidiary accompanying changes in the