ELEMATEC CORPORATION

(2715)
Elematec : Summary of Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31,2020

04/23/2020 | 02:08am EDT

Summary of Financial Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2020

[Japan GAAP] (Consolidated)

April 23, 2020

C o m p a n y

Elematec Corporation

Registered on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, First Section

Stock Code

2715

URL: http://www.elematec.com

Representative

Jun Kato, Chairman of the Board

C o n t a c t

Atsushi Shimizu, Exective Managing Director

T E L: +81-(0)3-3454-3526

Expected date of annual shareholders' meeting: June 26, 2020

Expected starting date of dividend payment: June 29, 2020

Expected date of filing of annual securities report: June 26, 2020

Preparation of supplementary financial document (Japanese): Yes

Results briefing: Yes

Rounded down to million yen

1. Consolidated financial results for the Fiscal Year 2020 (April 1, 2019 through March 31, 2020)

(1) Consolidated results of operations

(% change from the previous year)

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

owners of parent

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Fiscal Year 2020

175,654

-4.2

4,765

-24.8

4,499

-27.3

3,263

-3.0

Fiscal Year 2019

183,399

-6.5

6,335

-2.2

6,188

1.7

3,364

-23.1

(Note) Comprehensive income:

Fiscal year 2020: 2,272 million yen (-34.0%)

Fiscal year 2019: 3,443 million yen (-18.4%)

Net income

Diluted net income

Return on

Ratio of ordinary

Ratio of operating

income to total

per share

per share

equity

income to net sales

assets

Yen

Yen

%

%

%

Fiscal Year 2020

79.70

-

6.5

4.8

2.7

Fiscal Year 2019

82.17

-

6.9

6.6

3.5

(Reference) Investment earnings/loss on equity-method: Fiscal Year 2020: - million yen

Fiscal Year 2019: 0 million yen

*The company implemented a two-for-one stock split of its common stock with an effective date of June 1, 2019.Accordingly, Net income per share stated above is calculated on the assumption that the stock split was implemented at the beginning of the previous fiscal year (Fiscal Year 2019).

(2) Consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Net assets per

ratio

share

Million yen

Million yen

%

Yen

Fiscal Year 2020

91,781

50,896

55.5

1,243.00

Fiscal Year 2019

95,667

50,056

52.3

1,222.49

(Reference) Shareholders' equity:

Fiscal Year 2020: 50,896 million yen

Fiscal Year 2019: 50,056 million yen

*The company implemented a two-for-one stock split of its common stock with an effective date of June 1,2019.Accordingly, Net assets per share stated above is calculated on the assumption that the stock split was implemented at the beginning of the previous fiscal year (Fiscal Year 2019).

(3) Consolidated results of cash flows

Cash flows from

Cash flows from

Cash flows from

Cash and cash equivalents

operating activities

investing activities

financing activities

at the end of period

Million yen

Million yen

Million yen

Million yen

Fiscal Year 2020

398

-309

-1,747

23,387

Fiscal Year 2019

1,009

74

-1,401

25,714

2. Dividends

Annual dividend

Total

Dividend

Rate of total

dividend

payout ratio

dividend to net

End of

End of

End of

Year-end

Total

(Total)

(Consolidated)

assets

1Q

2Q

3Q

(Consolidated)

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Yen

Million yen

%

%

Fiscal Year 2019

30.00

36.00

66.00

1,351

40.2

2.8

Fiscal Year 2020

17.00

15.00

32.00

1,310

40.1

2.6

2.8

Fiscal Year 2021

(forecast)

*The company implemented a two-for-one stock split of its common stock with an effective date of June 1, 2019.For the Fiscal Year 2019, the amounts of Dividends before the stock split are recorded.

*The dividend forecasts for the Fiscal Year 2021 have not been determined at this moment.

3. Consolidated forecast for the First Quarter of the Fiscal Year 2021 (April 1, 2020 through June31, 2020)

(% change from the previous year)

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary profit

Profit attributable to

Net income per

owners of parent

share

Fiscal Year 2020 1st Quarter

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Yen

41,000

-3.7

900

-22.8

850

-22.3

600

-26.7

14.65

*Since drastic changes in environment surrounding the Company's business caused by the spread of the new coronavirus(COVID-19) make it extremely difficult to forecast full-year operating results at this moment, we are disclosing forecast figures for Fiscal Year 2021 Q1 only at this time.

Notes

(1) Changes in significant subsidiary during the period (changes in specified subsidiary accompanying changes in the

scope of consolidation): None

(2) Changes in accounting policies, accounting estimates and restatement Changes in accounting policies associated with revision of accounting standards Changes in accounting policies other than

Changes in accounting estimates

Restatement

(3) Shares outstanding (common stock)

Number of shares outstanding at end of period (treasury stock included):

Fiscal year 2020:

42,304,946 shares

Fiscal year 2019:

42,304,946 shares

Treasury stock at the end of period:

Fiscal year 2020:

1,358,653 shares

Fiscal year 2019:

1,358,604 shares

Average number of stock during period

Fiscal year 2020:

40,946,325 shares

Fiscal year 2019:

40,946,344 shares

  • Yes
  • None
  • None
  • None

(Reference) Summary of non-consolidated financial results

1. Non-consolidated financial results for the Fiscal Year 2020 (April 1, 2019 through March 31, 2020)

(1) Non-consolidated results of operations

(% change from the previous year)

Net sales

Operating income

Ordinary profit

Net income

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Million yen

%

Fiscal Year 2020

138,327

0.6

2,170

-26.9

9,671

164.0

8,549

232.2

Fiscal Year 2019

137,474

-10.3

2,969

8.1

3,663

-10.7

2,573

-17.7

Net income

Diluted net income per

per share

share

Yen

Yen

Fiscal Year 2020

208.80

-

Fiscal Year 2019

62.86

-

*The company implemented a two-for-one stock split of its common stock with an effective date of June 1, 2019.Accordingly, Shares outstanding (common stock) stated above is calculated on the assumption that the stock split was implemented at the beginning of the previous fiscal year (Fiscal Year 2019).

(2) Non-consolidated financial position

Total assets

Net assets

Shareholders' equity

Net assets per

ratio

share

Million yen

Million yen

%

Yen

Fiscal Year 2020

76,830

41,337

53.8

1,009.56

Fiscal Year 2019

73,012

34,240

46.9

836.23

(Reference) Shareholders' equity:

Fiscal year 2020: 41,337 million yen

Fiscal year 2019: 34,240 million yen

*The company implemented a two-for-one stock split of its common stock with an effective date of June 1, 2019.Accordingly, Shares outstanding (common stock) stated above is calculated on the assumption that the stock split was implemented at the beginning of the previous fiscal year (Fiscal Year 2019).

*Brief Report of Financial Results is not subject to an audit by a certified public accountant or an audit corporation. *Explanation regarding appropriate use of business forecasts and other special instructions

Forecasts regarding future performance in this material are based on information currently available to the company and certain assumptions that the company deems to be reasonable at the time this report was prepared. The company does not make promises about the achievements. Actual results may differ significantly from the forecasts due to various factors.

3

Disclaimer

Elematec Corporation published this content on 23 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 April 2020 06:07:03 UTC
