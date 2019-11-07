Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Element 25 Limited    E25   AU0000012098

ELEMENT 25 LIMITED

(E25)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 11/06
0.195 AUD   -7.14%
04:35aSCN : Option to Acquire Gold & Base Metal Proj at Mt Mulcahy
PU
10/21ELEMENT 25 : Appendix 4G and Corporate Governance Statement
PU
10/15ELEMENT 25 : Investor Presentation - WA Mining Conference October 2019
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

SCN: Option to Acquire Gold & Base Metal Proj at Mt Mulcahy

11/07/2019 | 04:35am EST

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT

7thNovember 2019

Option to Acquire Gold and Base Metal Projects Adjacent to Mt Mulcahy Project

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Option to acquire 100% interest in two exploration licence applications adjacent to existing Mt Mulcahy tenure
  • Combined project footprint now 490km2in a highly prospective gold and base metals area
  • Historic significant gold intercepts from previous drilling include:
    • 12 m @ 7.40 g/t Au from 44 m, incl. 2 m @ 42.4 g/t Au
    • 16 m @ 3.09 g/t Au from 0 m, incl. 2 m @ 16.8 g/t Au
    • 4 m @ 2.65 g/t Au from 28m to End of Hole
    • 5 m @ 1.38 g/t Au from 53 m
    • 4 m @ 1.36 g/t Au from 28 m

Scorpion Minerals Limited (ASX: SCN) it pleased to announce it has agreed terms for an Option to Acquire 100% of two exploration tenement applications from Element 25 (ASX: E25). Applications E20/953 and E20/948 (refer Figure 1) cover 384 km2, are contiguous with granted SCN tenure at Mt Mulcahy (refer ASX: SCN announcement 13thSeptember 2010), and are considered highly prospective for gold mineralisation.

The new combined total project area is 490 km2, including the granted Mt Mulcahy tenements (E20/931, E20/840). E20/931 contains the Mount Mulcahy copper-zincvolcanic-hosted massive sulphide (VMS) deposit, a zone of mineralisation with a JORC 2012 Measured, Indicated and Inferred Resource of 647,000 tonnes @ 2.4% copper, 1.8% zinc, 0.1% cobalt and 20g/t Ag(refer PUN:ASX release 25 September 2014 and Table 1) at the 'South Limb Pod' (SLP).

The two new tenements are to be known collectively as the Pharos Project, where systematic exploration will focus on interpreted structural controls for primarily gold mineralisation associated with NNW trending splay structures off the Big Bell Shear (refer Figure 2), a major regional structure associated with significant gold endowment, including the 5Moz Big Bell gold deposit (refer Figure 1). The company's geologists believe there is significant potential for new gold and base metal deposits exists within the expanded project area.

1

SCN has conducted an initial review of open file data, and has identified a number of significant historical gold intercepts (refer Figure 3) from Rotary Air Blast (RAB) drilling under taken by previous companies on the applications. Highlights from this review include:

12 m @ 7.40 g/t Au from 44 m, including 2 m @ 42.4 g/t Au

Candle Prospect

16 m@ 3.09 g/t Au from 0 m, including 2 m @ 16.8 g/t Au

Candle Prospect

4 m @ 2.65 g/t Au from 28m to End of Hole

Lantern Prospect

5 m @ 1.38 g/t Au from 53 m

Mustang Sally Prospect

4 m @ 1.36 g/t Au from 28 m

Laterite Hill Prospect

A number of companies have held tenure in the area; however, no systematic exploration was completed over the larger project area due to fractured ownership, and changing commodities focus over time from gold to base metals and then to iron ore. This has resulted in incomplete programmes, particularly for gold, that focused on stratigraphic trends rather than cross-cutting structural targets that the company's geologists believe offer enhanced prospectivity.

As an example, early limited RAB drilling at Candle was oriented across the NNW-trending structures and intersected significant shallow gold mineralisation, however more detailed follow-up drill traverses were oriented parallel to the trend and failed to adequately test the likely mineralisation trend (refer Figure 3).

The tenements are considered prospective for a number of gold mineralisation types including:

  1. Shear zone hosted lode style mineralisation hosted in mafic, ultramafic and felsic volcanics
  2. Banded Iron hosted "Hill 50" style replacement deposits
  3. High grade quartz vein "Day Dawn" style mineralisation hosted within dolerite and basalt
  4. Felsic porphyry hosted quartz stockwork and ladder vein mineralisation

The stratigraphic sequence to the west of and adjacent to the Big Bell shear contains all the above rock types and systematic exploration has not been undertaken historically where the NNW trending splays off the Big Bell shear intersect these lithologies (refer Figure 2). Previous explorers have noted repeated observation of sericite-chlorite-carbonate alteration and pyrite-arsenopyrite mineralisation associated with gold mineralisation, which the company believes indicative of large Archean gold hydrothermal systems.

Planned future exploration will include:

  1. Reprocessing of existing air magnetics and completion of a regional geologic interpretation
  2. Detailed geological mapping of selected target areas.
  3. Systematic auger soils geochemical sampling of the project initially focusing on high priority targets.
  4. Follow up RC drilling of historic drill intercepts at Candle, Lantern, Mustang Sally, Ulysses and Laterite Hill

2

A summary of terms for the option to purchase are outlined below:

  1. E25 to grant SCN a transferable, exclusive right to enter in to an option to purchase a 100% interest in each tenement for anon-refundable payment of $10,000 per tenement ($20,000 total) on signing, which is binding on E25 ("the non-refundable option fee").
  2. SCN to complete due diligence prior to grant of tenement.
  3. Upon grant of each tenement, E25 to grant SCN a9-month transferable, exclusive right to enter in to an option to purchase a 100% interest in the project for a payment of $15,000 per tenement, which is binding on E25 ("the balance of option fee").
  4. SCN to have the right to exercise the option to purchase 100% interest in the project at any time within the 9 month period after grant for a consideration of $75,000 per tenement (excluding the option fee above), payable within 7 days of signing formal binding legal agreements to transfer title ("the exercise price"). The option to purchase the first tenement will signal the binding intention to exercise the second tenement.
  5. SCN to have the right to extend the exclusive option for one period of 6 months by payment of $50,000 ("the extension fee").
  6. SCN to meet tenement expenditures during first year of grant, andpro-rata expenditure commitment for the extension period, should it be required.
  7. E25 to retain a 1% NSR royalty on production from either tenement.

E25 has advised SCN that finalisation of a heritage agreement for E20/948 is imminent, and the tenement is expected to progress to grant shortly.

- ENDS -

Enquiries

Ms Bronwyn Barnes

Non-Executive Director

  1. +61 8 6241 1877

3

Table 1: Current Mineral Resource Estimate, Mt Mulcahy Project

(refer ASX release 25/9/2014 "Maiden Copper - Zinc Resource at Mt Mulcahy", which also contains a list of significant drill intersections for the deposit)

Mt Mulcahy South Limb Pod Mineral Resource Estimate

Resource

Grade

Contained Metal

Category

Tonnes

Cu (%)

Zn (%)

Co (%)

Ag (g/t)

Au (g/t)

Cu (t)

Zn (t)

Co (t)

Ag (oz)

Au (oz)

Measured

193,000

3.0

2.3

0.1

25

0.3

5,800

4,400

220

157,000

2,000

Indicated

372,000

2.2

1.7

0.1

19

0.2

8,200

6,300

330

223,000

2,000

Inferred

82,000

1.5

1.3

0.1

13

0.2

1,200

1,100

60

35,000

TOTAL

647,000

2.4

1.8

0.1

20

0.2

15,200

11,800

610

415,000

4,000

Competent Persons Statement 1

The information in this report that relates to the Exploration Results and Mineral Resources at the Mt Mulcahy and Pharos Projects is based on information reviewed by Mr Craig Hall, whom is a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists. Mr Hall is a director and consultant to Scorpion Metals Limited and has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and types of deposit under consideration and to the activity he is undertaking to qualify as Competent Persons as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (JORC Code 2012)'. Mr Hall consents to the inclusion of the information in the form and context in which it appears.

The information in this report that relates to the Mt Mulcahy Mineral Resource is based on information originally compiled by Mr Rob Spiers, an independent consultant to Scorpion Minerals Limited and a then full-time employee and Director of H&S Consultants Pty Ltd (formerly Hellman & Schofield Pty Ltd), and reviewed by Mr Hall. This information was originally issued in the Company's ASX announcement "Maiden Copper-Zinc Resource at Mt Mulcahy", released to the ASX on 25th September 2014. The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the original market announcements. The company confirms that the form and context in which the findings are presented have not materially modified from the original market announcements.

Forward Looking Statements

Scorpion Minerals Limited has prepared this announcement based on information available to it. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information, opinions and conclusions contained in this announcement. To the maximum extent permitted by law, none of Scorpion Minerals Ltd, its Directors, employees or agents, advisers, nor any other person accepts any liability, including, without limitation, any liability arising from fault or negligence on the part of any of them or any other person, for any loss arising from the use of this announcement or its contents or otherwise arising in connection with it. This announcement is not an offer, invitation, solicitation or other recommendation with respect to the subscription for, purchase or sale of any security, and neither this announcement nor anything in it shall form the basis of any contract or commitment whatsoever. This announcement may contain forward looking statements that are subject to risk factors associated with exploration, mining and production businesses. It is believed that the expectations reflected in these statements are reasonable but they may be affected by a variety of variables and changes in underlying assumptions which could cause actual results or trends to differ materially, including but not limited to price fluctuations, actual demand, currency fluctuations, drilling and production results, reserve estimations, loss of market, industry competition, environmental risks, physical risks, legislative, fiscal and regulatory changes, economic and financial market conditions in various countries and regions, political risks, project delay or advancement, approvals and cost estimate.

4

Figure 1 - Location of Mt Mulcahy Project and Regional Resources

5

Figure 2 - Location of acquired landholdings and highlights

6

Figure 3 - Lantern and Candle Prospects showing Historic Drilling Results

7

  • Table 1: Material Historical Results (=/>4m @ >0.2 g/t Au)- Reported intervals are downhole lengths, true width not known

Prospect

Hole ID

MGA Northing

MGA Easting

Assumed RL

MGA Azimuth

Dip

Max Depth (m)

From (m)

To (m)

Interval (m)

Au (g/t)

Drill Type

Company

Candle

RYA99-035

7015952

573141

0

0

-90

95.00

62.00

72.00

10.00

0.24

Aircore

Newcrest

Candle

RYA99-039

7015952

573541

0

0

-90

50.00

20.00

25.00

5.00

0.51

Aircore

Newcrest

Candle

RYA99-047

7016188

573260

0

0

-90

55.00

0.00

2.00

2.00

0.41

Aircore

Newcrest

Candle

WCR05

7016082

573277

0

270

-60

58.00

40.00

44.00

4.00

0.21

RAB

Hampton

Lantern

WLR001

7015633

574164

0

315

-60

59.00

36.00

47.00

11.00

0.69

RAB

Guardian

51.00

59.00

8.00

0.59 EOH

Lantern

WLR006

7015601

574159

0

315

-60

53.00

4.00

8.00

4.00

0.74

RAB

Guardian

24.00

28.00

4.00

0.23

Lantern

WLR009

7015566

574124

0

315

-60

40.00

0.00

4.00

4.00

0.28

RAB

Guardian

8.00

12.00

4.00

0.36

Lantern

WLR024

7015654

574143

0

135

-60

56.00

16.00

24.00

8.00

0.57

RAB

Guardian

28.00

36.00

8.00

0.83

40.00

44.00

4.00

0.42

Lantern

WLR032

7015666

574169

0

270

-60

57.00

0.00

4.00

4.00

0.94

RAB

Hampton

52.00

57.00

5.00

0.64 EOH

Lantern

WLR033

7015666

574149

0

270

-60

94.00

44.00

56.00

12.00

7.40

RAB

Hampton

Including

46.00

48.00

2.00

42.41

68.00

72.00

4.00

0.23

Lantern

WOR005

7015674

574159

0

0

-60

44.00

40.00

44.00

4.00

0.51 EOH

RAB

Guardian

Lantern

WOR006

7015633

574158

0

0

-60

27.00

0.00

16.00

16.00

3.09

RAB

Guardian

Including

8.00

10.00

2.00

16.80

20.00

24.00

4.00

0.37

Candle

WOR008

7016072

573243

0

0

-60

32.00

28.00

32.00

4.00

2.65 EOH

RAB

Guardian

Candle

WOR009

7016033

573243

0

0

-60

32.00

0.00

4.00

4.00

0.37

RAB

Guardian

Mustang Sally

MS256-4

7016797

579630

0

117

-60

102

89.00

91.00

2.00

2.46

RAB

Equinox

Mustang Sally

MS255-3

7016689

579607

0

117

-60

81

49.00

50.00

1.00

3.50

RAB

Equinox

Mustang Sally

MS264-5

7016606

579558

0

117

-60

89

53.00

58.00

5.00

1.38

RAB

Equinox

Laterite Hill

LWL100-4

7022651

581237

0

156

-60

55

28.00

32.00

4.00

1.36

RAB

Equinox

Laterite Hill

LWN329-3

7022599

582096

0

117

-60

71

43.00

44.00

1.00

1.18

RAB

Equinox

Laterite Hill

LWN330-4

7022716

582134

0

117

-60

54

29.00

30.00

1.00

1.35

RAB

Equinox

8

JORC CODE, 2012 EDITION - TABLE 1 REPORT TEMPLATE

Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data

(Criteria in this section apply to all succeeding sections.)

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Sampling

Nature and quality of sampling (eg cut channels, random chips, or specific

Guardian Resources NL, 1992, WAMEX report a37370, RAB drilling, samples

techniques

specialised industry standard measurement tools appropriate to the

collected as 4m composites and sent to GENALYSIS for assaying of Au and

minerals under investigation, such as down hole gamma sondes, or

As by method B/AAS, 1m re-splits taken and assayed when anomalous.

handheld XRF instruments, etc). These examples should not be taken as

Hampton Hill Mining NL, 1994, WAMEX report a45300, RAB drilling,

limiting the broad meaning of sampling.

samples collected as 4m composites and sent to ALS for assaying of Au by

Include reference to measures taken to ensure sample representivity and the

method PM209, 50g fire assay with AAS finish.

appropriate calibration of any measurement tools or systems used.

Equinox Resources NL, 1994, WAMEX report a 43716, RAB drilling, samples

Aspects of the determination of mineralisation that are Material to the

collected as 4m composites and sent to GENALYSIS for assaying of Au and

Public Report.

As, by unknown method, 1m re-splits taken when Au >0.01 ppm.

In cases where 'industry standard' work has been done this would be

Newcrest Operations Limited, 1999, WAMEX report a59755, Aircore (AC)

relatively simple (eg 'reverse circulation drilling was used to obtain 1 m

drilling, samples collected as 4m or 5m composites and sent to AMDEL for

samples from which 3 kg was pulverised to produce a 30 g charge for fire

assaying of Au by method AA9, Aqua Regia digest and for Cu, Pb, Zn, As, NI,

assay'). In other cases more explanation may be required, such as where

Co and Sb by method IC9, ICP and Aqua Regia digest

there is coarse gold that has inherent sampling problems. Unusual

commodities or mineralisation types (eg submarine nodules) may warrant

disclosure of detailed information.

Drilling

Drill type (eg core, reverse circulation, open-hole hammer, rotary air blast,

Guardian Resources NL, 1992, WAMEX report a37370,

techniques

auger, Bangka, sonic, etc) and details (eg core diameter, triple or standard

RAB drilling, no further details

tube, depth of diamond tails, face-sampling bit or other type, whether core

Hampton Hill Mining NL, 1994, WAMEX report a45300,

is oriented and if so, by what method, etc).

RAB drilling, no further details

Equinox Resources NL, 1994, WAMEX report a 43716,

RAB drilling completed byGeotechnical Drilling Engineers using a Gemco H13 drill rig with

150 psi and 750 cfm air capacity

Newcrest Operations Limited, 1999, WAMEX report a59755, AC drilling,

AC drilling completed by Prodrill of Kalgoorlie using an Edison drill rig with 350psi and 600cfm

air capacity

Drill sample

Method of recording and assessing core and chip sample recoveries and

Guardian Resources NL, 1992, WAMEX report a37370, RAB drilling,

recovery

results assessed.

Not recorded

Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and ensure representative

Not recorded

nature of the samples.

Not known

Hampton Hill Mining NL, 1994, WAMEX report a45300, RAB drilling,

Whether a relationship exists between sample recovery and grade and

Not recorded

whether sample bias may have occurred due to preferential loss/gain of

Not recorded

fine/coarse material.

Not known

9

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Equinox Resources NL, 1994, WAMEX report a 43716, RAB drilling

Not recorded

Not recorded

Not known

Newcrest Operations Limited, 1999, WAMEX report a59755, AC drilling,

Not recorded

Not recorded

Not known

Logging

Whether core and chip samples have been geologically and geotechnically

Guardian Resources NL, 1992, WAMEX report a37370, RAB drilling,

logged to a level of detail to support appropriate Mineral Resource

While logged to a level of geological detail; drill method is inappropriate to support studies

estimation, mining studies and metallurgical studies.

Quantitative, not supported by photography

All relevant intersections logged

Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in nature. Core (or costean,

Hampton Hill Mining NL, 1994, WAMEX report a45300, RAB drilling,

channel, etc) photography.

While logged to a level of geological detail; drill method is inappropriate to support studies

The total length and percentage of the relevant intersections logged.

Quantitative, not supported by photography

All relevant intersections logged

Equinox Resources NL, 1994, WAMEX report a 43716, RAB drilling

While logged to a level of geological detail; drill method is inappropriate to support studies

Quantitative, not supported by photography

All relevant intersections logged

Newcrest Operations Limited, 1999, WAMEX report a59755, AC drilling,

While logged to a level of geological detail; drill method is inappropriate to support studies

Quantitative, not supported by photography

All relevant intersections logged

Sub-sampling

If core, whether cut or sawn and whether quarter, half or all core taken.

Guardian Resources NL, 1992, WAMEX report a37370, RAB drilling,

techniques

If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, rotary split, etc and whether

Non-core, generally sampled dry

and sample

sampled wet or dry.

Qualitative only

Not known

preparation

For all sample types, the nature, quality and appropriateness of the sample

Not known

preparation technique.

Not known

Quality control procedures adopted for all sub-sampling stages to maximise

Hampton Hill Mining NL, 1994, WAMEX report a45300, RAB drilling,

representivity of samples.

Non-core, generally sampled dry

Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is representative of the in situ

Qualitative only

material collected, including for instance results for field duplicate/second-

Not known

Not known

half sampling.

Not known

Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the grain size of the material being

Equinox Resources NL, 1994, WAMEX report a 43716, RAB drilling

sampled.

Non-core, generally sampled dry

Qualitative only

Not known

Not known

10

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Not known

Newcrest Operations Limited, 1999, WAMEX report a59755, AC drilling,

Non-core, generally sampled dry

Qualitative only

Not known

Not known

Not known

Quality of

The nature, quality and appropriateness of the assaying and laboratory

Guardian Resources NL, 1992, WAMEX report a37370, RAB drilling, samples

assay data

procedures used and whether the technique is considered partial or total.

collected as 4m composites and sent to GENALYSIS for assaying of Au and

and

For geophysical tools, spectrometers, handheld XRF instruments, etc, the

As by method B/AAS, 1m re-splits taken and assayed when anomalous.

laboratory

parameters used in determining the analysis including instrument make and

Appropriate for shallow geochemical drilling, B/AAS is an Aqua Regia technique and generally

model, reading times, calibrations factors applied and their derivation, etc.

considered a partial extraction technique, although suitable for oxide material.

tests

N/A

Nature of quality control procedures adopted (eg standards, blanks,

Nature of client-side QC not known, levels of accuracy not established

duplicates, external laboratory checks) and whether acceptable levels of

Hampton Hill Mining NL, 1994, WAMEX report a45300, RAB drilling,

accuracy (ie lack of bias) and precision have been established.

samples collected as 4m composites and sent to ALS for assaying of Au by

method PM209, 50g fire assay with AAS finish. Cu Pb, Zn, As also reported

by method G001(As Method G003)

More than appropriate for shallow geochemical drilling, PM209 is an Fire Assay technique

and considered a total extraction technique.

N/A

Nature of client-side QC not known, levels of accuracy not established

Equinox Resources NL, 1994, WAMEX report a 43716, RAB drilling, samples

collected as 4m composites and sent to GENALYSIS for assaying of Au and

As, by unknown method, 1m re-splits taken when Au >0.01 ppm.

Not known, gold detection specified to 5ppb, suggesting a sophisticated technique.

N/A

Levels of accuracy not established

Newcrest Operations Limited, 1999, WAMEX report a59755, Aircore

drilling, samples collected as 4m or 5m composites and sent to AMDEL for

assaying of Au by method AA9, Aqua Regia digest and for Cu, Pb, Zn, As, NI,

Co and Sb by method IC9, ICP and Aqua Regia digest

Appropriate for shallow geochemical drilling, AA9 is an Aqua Regia technique and generally

considered a partial extraction technique, although suitable for oxide material.

N/A

Nature of client-side QC not known, levels of accuracy not established

Verification

The verification of significant intersections by either independent or

Guardian Resources NL, 1992, WAMEX report a37370, RAB drilling,

of sampling

alternative company personnel.

Not known

and assaying

The use of twinned holes.

NA

Not known, retrieved from WAMEX

Documentation of primary data, data entry procedures, data verification,

NA.

11

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

data storage (physical and electronic) protocols.

Hampton Hill Mining NL, 1994, WAMEX report a45300, RAB drilling,

Discuss any adjustment to assay data.

Not known

NA

Not known, retrieved from WAMEX

NA.

Equinox Resources NL, 1994, WAMEX report a 43716, RAB drilling,

Not known

NA

Not known, retrieved from WAMEX

Newcrest Operations Limited, 1999, WAMEX report a59755, AC drilling

Not known

NA

Not known, retrieved from WAMEX

NA.

Location of

Accuracy and quality of surveys used to locate drill holes (collar and down-

Guardian Resources NL, 1992, WAMEX report a37370, RAB drilling,

data points

hole surveys), trenches, mine workings and other locations used in Mineral

Not known

Resource estimation.

Not specified, originally local

None

Specification of the grid system used.

Hampton Hill Mining NL, 1994, WAMEX report a45300, RAB drilling,

Quality and adequacy of topographic control.

Not known

Not specified

None

Equinox Resources NL, 1994, WAMEX report a 43716, RAB drilling,

Not known

AMG AGD84

None

Newcrest Operations Limited, 1999, WAMEX report a59755, AC drilling

Not known

AMG AGD84

None

Data spacing

Data spacing for reporting of Exploration Results.

Guardian Resources NL, 1992, WAMEX report a37370, RAB drilling,

and

Whether the data spacing and distribution is sufficient to establish the

RAB drilling, NA

distribution

degree of geological and grade continuity appropriate for the Mineral

NA

Samples originally composited, no further data compositing

Resource and Ore Reserve estimation procedure(s) and classifications

Hampton Hill Mining NL, 1994, WAMEX report a45300, RAB drilling,

applied.

RAB drilling, NA

Whether sample compositing has been applied.

NA

Samples originally composited, no further data compositing

Equinox Resources NL, 1994, WAMEX report a 43716, RAB drilling,

RAB drilling, NA

NA

Samples originally composited, no further data compositing

12

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Newcrest Operations Limited, 1999, WAMEX report a59755, AC drilling

AC drilling, NA

NA

Samples originally composited, no further data compositing

Orientation of

Whether the orientation of sampling achieves unbiased sampling of possible

Guardian Resources NL, 1992, WAMEX report a37370, RAB drilling,

data in

structures and the extent to which this is known, considering the deposit

Not Known

relation to

type.

Not Known

Hampton Hill Mining NL, 1994, WAMEX report a45300, RAB drilling,

geological

If the relationship between the drilling orientation and the orientation of key

Not Known

mineralised structures is considered to have introduced a sampling bias, this

structure

Not Known

should be assessed and reported if material.

Equinox Resources NL, 1994, WAMEX report a 43716, RAB drilling,

Not Known

Not Known

Newcrest Operations Limited, 1999, WAMEX report a59755, AC drilling

Not Known

Not Known

Sample

The measures taken to ensure sample security.

Guardian Resources NL, 1992, WAMEX report a37370, RAB drilling,

security

Not Known

Hampton Hill Mining NL, 1994, WAMEX report a45300, RAB drilling,

Not Known

Equinox Resources NL, 1994, WAMEX report a 43716, RAB drilling,

Not Known

Newcrest Operations Limited, 1999, WAMEX report a59755, AC drilling

Not Known

Audits or

The results of any audits or reviews of sampling techniques and data.

Guardian Resources NL, 1992, WAMEX report a37370, RAB drilling,

reviews

NA

Hampton Hill Mining NL, 1994, WAMEX report a45300, RAB drilling,

NA

Equinox Resources NL, 1994, WAMEX report a 43716, RAB drilling,

NA

Newcrest Operations Limited, 1999, WAMEX report a59755, AC drilling

NA

13

Section 2 Reporting of Exploration Results

(Criteria listed in the preceding section also apply to this section.)

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Mineral

Type, reference name/number, location and ownership including

ELA Applications E20/948 and E20/953 Yallon and Sunday Well are

tenement and

agreements or material issues with third parties such as joint ventures,

exploration licence applications in the name of ASX listed Element 25

land tenure

partnerships, overriding royalties, native title interests, historical sites,

(ASXE25). They are both subject to Exploration and Heritage Agreement

status

wilderness or national park and environmental settings.

between The Weld Range Wajarri Yamatji and the tenement holder being

The security of the tenure held at the time of reporting along with any

signed before progressing to grant. Details surrounding the option to

known impediments to obtaining a licence to operate in the area.

purchase both tenements by Scorpion Metals (ASX:SCN) is listed in this

announcement.

No known impediments other than listed above should impede progression

to grant

Exploration

Acknowledgment and appraisal of exploration by other parties.

Primarily Guardian Resources NL, and Equinox Resources between 1991 and

done by other

1995, and after that later Hampton Hill Mining NL undertook geological

parties

mapping, airborne and ground magnetic surveys, soil sampling, rock chip

and RAB, Vacuum and Aircore drilling. MIM entered the area searching for

VHMS bas metals and shear related gold, successfully outlining a coherent

3km long >20ppb Au in saprolite anomaly at Ulysses East with RAB, Aircore

and RC drilling, but withdrew in 1997. Newcrest Operations Limited then

entered the area, completing additional RAB drilling and a 438.5 m diamond

core hole at Ulysses East., and extending that anomaly to 4.5km in length,

and drilling additional anomalism at Oliver 's Patch, at the Candle prospect.

Geology

Deposit type, geological setting and style of mineralisation.

The company is targeting:

Shear-hostedlode-style mineralisation within mafic, ultramafic and felsic

volcanics

Banded Iron Formation (BIF) hosted "Hill 50" style replacement deposits

High grade quartz vein "Day Dawn" style mineralisation hosted within

dolerite and basalt

Felsic porphyry-hosted quartz stockwork and ladder vein mineralisation

Drill hole

A summary of all information material to the understanding of the

Refer to list of drillhole intercepts, Table 1: Material Historical Results.

Information

exploration results including a tabulation of the following information for

all Material drill holes:

oeasting and northing of the drill hole collar

oelevation or RL (Reduced Level - elevation above sea level in metres) of

the drill hole collar

14

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

odip and azimuth of the hole

odown hole length and interception depth

ohole length.

If the exclusion of this information is justified on the basis that the

information is not Material and this exclusion does not detract from the

understanding of the report, the Competent Person should clearly explain

why this is the case.

Data

In reporting Exploration Results, weighting averaging techniques, maximum

Assays have been length weighted for calculation of intercepts, no top cut

aggregation

and/or minimum grade truncations (eg cutting of high grades) and cut-off

has been applied, lower cut is 0.2 g/t Au

methods

grades are usually Material and should be stated.

The company has listed internal intervals >2m>10g/t for emphasis

Where aggregate intercepts incorporate short lengths of high grade results

and longer lengths of low grade results, the procedure used for such

aggregation should be stated and some typical examples of such

aggregations should be shown in detail.

The assumptions used for any reporting of metal equivalent values should

NA

be clearly stated.

Relationship

These relationships are particularly important in the reporting of

Intercept lengths are downhole lengths

between

Exploration Results.

mineralisation

If the geometry of the mineralisation with respect to the drill hole angle is

Not known

widths and

known, its nature should be reported.

Downhole lengths, true width not known

If it is not known and only the down hole lengths are reported, there should

intercept

be a clear statement to this effect (eg 'down hole length, true width not

lengths

known').

Diagrams

Appropriate maps and sections (with scales) and tabulations of intercepts

Refer to maps included in this report

should be included for any significant discovery being reported These

should include, but not be limited to a plan view of drill hole collar locations

and appropriate sectional views.

Balanced

Where comprehensive reporting of all Exploration Results is not practicable,

The report and Table 1 list low and high grade intervals to provide balanced

reporting

representative reporting of both low and high grades and/or widths should

reporting

be practiced to avoid misleading reporting of Exploration Results.

Other

Other exploration data, if meaningful and material, should be reported

More detailed geological review will follow in subsequent report

substantive

including (but not limited to): geological observations; geophysical survey

exploration

results; geochemical survey results; bulk samples - size and method of

data

treatment; metallurgical test results; bulk density, groundwater,

geotechnical and rock characteristics; potential deleterious or

contaminating substances.

15

Criteria

JORC Code explanation

Commentary

Further work

The nature and scale of planned further work (eg tests for lateral

Discussed in this report

extensions or depth extensions or large-scalestep-out drilling).

Diagrams clearly highlighting the areas of possible extensions, including the

NA

main geological interpretations and future drilling areas, provided this

information is not commercially sensitive.

16

Disclaimer

Element 25 Ltd. published this content on 07 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2019 09:34:07 UTC
