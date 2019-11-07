SCN: Option to Acquire Gold & Base Metal Proj at Mt Mulcahy
ASX ANNOUNCEMENT
7thNovember 2019
Option to Acquire Gold and Base Metal Projects Adjacent to Mt Mulcahy Project
HIGHLIGHTS
Option to acquire 100% interest in two exploration licence applications adjacent to existing Mt Mulcahy tenure
Combined project footprint now 490km2in a highly prospective gold and base metals area
Historic significant gold intercepts from previous drilling include:
12 m @ 7.40 g/t Au from 44 m, incl. 2 m @ 42.4 g/t Au
16 m @ 3.09 g/t Au from 0 m, incl. 2 m @ 16.8 g/t Au
4 m @ 2.65 g/t Au from 28m to End of Hole
5 m @ 1.38 g/t Au from 53 m
4 m @ 1.36 g/t Au from 28 m
Scorpion Minerals Limited (ASX: SCN) it pleased to announce it has agreed terms for an Option to Acquire 100% of two exploration tenement applications from Element 25 (ASX: E25). Applications E20/953 and E20/948 (refer Figure 1) cover 384 km2, are contiguous with granted SCN tenure at Mt Mulcahy (refer ASX: SCN announcement 13thSeptember 2010), and are considered highly prospective for gold mineralisation.
The new combined total project area is 490 km2, including the granted Mt Mulcahy tenements (E20/931, E20/840). E20/931 contains the Mount Mulcahy copper-zincvolcanic-hosted massive sulphide (VMS) deposit, a zone of mineralisation with a JORC 2012 Measured, Indicated and Inferred Resource of 647,000 tonnes @ 2.4% copper, 1.8% zinc, 0.1% cobalt and 20g/t Ag(refer PUN:ASX release 25 September 2014 and Table 1) at the 'South Limb Pod' (SLP).
The two new tenements are to be known collectively as the Pharos Project, where systematic exploration will focus on interpreted structural controls for primarily gold mineralisation associated with NNW trending splay structures off the Big Bell Shear (refer Figure 2), a major regional structure associated with significant gold endowment, including the 5Moz Big Bell gold deposit (refer Figure 1). The company's geologists believe there is significant potential for new gold and base metal deposits exists within the expanded project area.
SCN has conducted an initial review of open file data, and has identified a number of significant historical gold intercepts (refer Figure 3) from Rotary Air Blast (RAB) drilling under taken by previous companies on the applications. Highlights from this review include:
•12 m @ 7.40 g/t Au from 44 m, including 2 m @ 42.4 g/t Au
Candle Prospect
•16 m@ 3.09 g/t Au from 0 m, including 2 m @ 16.8 g/t Au
Candle Prospect
•4 m @ 2.65 g/t Au from 28m to End of Hole
Lantern Prospect
5 m @ 1.38 g/t Au from 53 m
Mustang Sally Prospect
4 m @ 1.36 g/t Au from 28 m
Laterite Hill Prospect
A number of companies have held tenure in the area; however, no systematic exploration was completed over the larger project area due to fractured ownership, and changing commodities focus over time from gold to base metals and then to iron ore. This has resulted in incomplete programmes, particularly for gold, that focused on stratigraphic trends rather than cross-cutting structural targets that the company's geologists believe offer enhanced prospectivity.
As an example, early limited RAB drilling at Candle was oriented across the NNW-trending structures and intersected significant shallow gold mineralisation, however more detailed follow-up drill traverses were oriented parallel to the trend and failed to adequately test the likely mineralisation trend (refer Figure 3).
The tenements are considered prospective for a number of gold mineralisation types including:
Shear zone hosted lode style mineralisation hosted in mafic, ultramafic and felsic volcanics
Banded Iron hosted "Hill 50" style replacement deposits
High grade quartz vein "Day Dawn" style mineralisation hosted within dolerite and basalt
Felsic porphyry hosted quartz stockwork and ladder vein mineralisation
The stratigraphic sequence to the west of and adjacent to the Big Bell shear contains all the above rock types and systematic exploration has not been undertaken historically where the NNW trending splays off the Big Bell shear intersect these lithologies (refer Figure 2). Previous explorers have noted repeated observation of sericite-chlorite-carbonate alteration and pyrite-arsenopyrite mineralisation associated with gold mineralisation, which the company believes indicative of large Archean gold hydrothermal systems.
Planned future exploration will include:
Reprocessing of existing air magnetics and completion of a regional geologic interpretation
Detailed geological mapping of selected target areas.
Systematic auger soils geochemical sampling of the project initially focusing on high priority targets.
Follow up RC drilling of historic drill intercepts at Candle, Lantern, Mustang Sally, Ulysses and Laterite Hill
A summary of terms for the option to purchase are outlined below:
E25 to grant SCN a transferable, exclusive right to enter in to an option to purchase a 100% interest in each tenement for anon-refundable payment of $10,000 per tenement ($20,000 total) on signing, which is binding on E25 ("the non-refundable option fee").
SCN to complete due diligence prior to grant of tenement.
Upon grant of each tenement, E25 to grant SCN a9-month transferable, exclusive right to enter in to an option to purchase a 100% interest in the project for a payment of $15,000 per tenement, which is binding on E25 ("the balance of option fee").
SCN to have the right to exercise the option to purchase 100% interest in the project at any time within the 9 month period after grant for a consideration of $75,000 per tenement (excluding the option fee above), payable within 7 days of signing formal binding legal agreements to transfer title ("the exercise price"). The option to purchase the first tenement will signal the binding intention to exercise the second tenement.
SCN to have the right to extend the exclusive option for one period of 6 months by payment of $50,000 ("the extension fee").
SCN to meet tenement expenditures during first year of grant, andpro-rata expenditure commitment for the extension period, should it be required.
E25 to retain a 1% NSR royalty on production from either tenement.
E25 has advised SCN that finalisation of a heritage agreement for E20/948 is imminent, and the tenement is expected to progress to grant shortly.
- ENDS -
Enquiries
Ms Bronwyn Barnes
Non-Executive Director
+61 8 6241 1877
Table 1: Current Mineral Resource Estimate, Mt Mulcahy Project
(refer ASX release 25/9/2014 "Maiden Copper - Zinc Resource at Mt Mulcahy", which also contains a list of significant drill intersections for the deposit)
Mt Mulcahy South Limb Pod Mineral Resource Estimate
Resource
Grade
Contained Metal
Category
Tonnes
Cu (%)
Zn (%)
Co (%)
Ag (g/t)
Au (g/t)
Cu (t)
Zn (t)
Co (t)
Ag (oz)
Au (oz)
Measured
193,000
3.0
2.3
0.1
25
0.3
5,800
4,400
220
157,000
2,000
Indicated
372,000
2.2
1.7
0.1
19
0.2
8,200
6,300
330
223,000
2,000
Inferred
82,000
1.5
1.3
0.1
13
0.2
1,200
1,100
60
35,000
TOTAL
647,000
2.4
1.8
0.1
20
0.2
15,200
11,800
610
415,000
4,000
Competent Persons Statement 1
The information in this report that relates to the Exploration Results and Mineral Resources at the Mt Mulcahy and Pharos Projects is based on information reviewed by Mr Craig Hall, whom is a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists. Mr Hall is a director and consultant to Scorpion Metals Limited and has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and types of deposit under consideration and to the activity he is undertaking to qualify as Competent Persons as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (JORC Code 2012)'. Mr Hall consents to the inclusion of the information in the form and context in which it appears.
The information in this report that relates to the Mt Mulcahy Mineral Resource is based on information originally compiled by Mr Rob Spiers, an independent consultant to Scorpion Minerals Limited and a then full-time employee and Director of H&S Consultants Pty Ltd (formerly Hellman & Schofield Pty Ltd), and reviewed by Mr Hall. This information was originally issued in the Company's ASX announcement "Maiden Copper-Zinc Resource at Mt Mulcahy", released to the ASX on 25th September 2014. The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the original market announcements. The company confirms that the form and context in which the findings are presented have not materially modified from the original market announcements.
Forward Looking Statements
Scorpion Minerals Limited has prepared this announcement based on information available to it. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information, opinions and conclusions contained in this announcement. To the maximum extent permitted by law, none of Scorpion Minerals Ltd, its Directors, employees or agents, advisers, nor any other person accepts any liability, including, without limitation, any liability arising from fault or negligence on the part of any of them or any other person, for any loss arising from the use of this announcement or its contents or otherwise arising in connection with it. This announcement is not an offer, invitation, solicitation or other recommendation with respect to the subscription for, purchase or sale of any security, and neither this announcement nor anything in it shall form the basis of any contract or commitment whatsoever. This announcement may contain forward looking statements that are subject to risk factors associated with exploration, mining and production businesses. It is believed that the expectations reflected in these statements are reasonable but they may be affected by a variety of variables and changes in underlying assumptions which could cause actual results or trends to differ materially, including but not limited to price fluctuations, actual demand, currency fluctuations, drilling and production results, reserve estimations, loss of market, industry competition, environmental risks, physical risks, legislative, fiscal and regulatory changes, economic and financial market conditions in various countries and regions, political risks, project delay or advancement, approvals and cost estimate.
Figure 1 - Location of Mt Mulcahy Project and Regional Resources
Figure 2 - Location of acquired landholdings and highlights
