SCN: Option to Acquire Gold & Base Metal Proj at Mt Mulcahy

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT 7thNovember 2019 Option to Acquire Gold and Base Metal Projects Adjacent to Mt Mulcahy Project HIGHLIGHTS Option to acquire 100% interest in two exploration licence applications adjacent to existing Mt Mulcahy tenure

Combined project footprint now 490km 2 in a highly prospective gold and base metals area

in a highly prospective gold and base metals area Historic significant gold intercepts from previous drilling include:

12 m @ 7.40 g/t Au from 44 m, incl. 2 m @ 42.4 g/t Au 16 m @ 3.09 g/t Au from 0 m, incl. 2 m @ 16.8 g/t Au 4 m @ 2.65 g/t Au from 28m to End of Hole 5 m @ 1.38 g/t Au from 53 m 4 m @ 1.36 g/t Au from 28 m

Scorpion Minerals Limited (ASX: SCN) it pleased to announce it has agreed terms for an Option to Acquire 100% of two exploration tenement applications from Element 25 (ASX: E25). Applications E20/953 and E20/948 (refer Figure 1) cover 384 km2, are contiguous with granted SCN tenure at Mt Mulcahy (refer ASX: SCN announcement 13thSeptember 2010), and are considered highly prospective for gold mineralisation. The new combined total project area is 490 km2, including the granted Mt Mulcahy tenements (E20/931, E20/840). E20/931 contains the Mount Mulcahy copper-zincvolcanic-hosted massive sulphide (VMS) deposit, a zone of mineralisation with a JORC 2012 Measured, Indicated and Inferred Resource of 647,000 tonnes @ 2.4% copper, 1.8% zinc, 0.1% cobalt and 20g/t Ag(refer PUN:ASX release 25 September 2014 and Table 1) at the 'South Limb Pod' (SLP). The two new tenements are to be known collectively as the Pharos Project, where systematic exploration will focus on interpreted structural controls for primarily gold mineralisation associated with NNW trending splay structures off the Big Bell Shear (refer Figure 2), a major regional structure associated with significant gold endowment, including the 5Moz Big Bell gold deposit (refer Figure 1). The company's geologists believe there is significant potential for new gold and base metal deposits exists within the expanded project area. 1 SCN has conducted an initial review of open file data, and has identified a number of significant historical gold intercepts (refer Figure 3) from Rotary Air Blast (RAB) drilling under taken by previous companies on the applications. Highlights from this review include: •12 m @ 7.40 g/t Au from 44 m, including 2 m @ 42.4 g/t Au Candle Prospect •16 m@ 3.09 g/t Au from 0 m, including 2 m @ 16.8 g/t Au Candle Prospect •4 m @ 2.65 g/t Au from 28m to End of Hole Lantern Prospect • 5 m @ 1.38 g/t Au from 53 m Mustang Sally Prospect • 4 m @ 1.36 g/t Au from 28 m Laterite Hill Prospect A number of companies have held tenure in the area; however, no systematic exploration was completed over the larger project area due to fractured ownership, and changing commodities focus over time from gold to base metals and then to iron ore. This has resulted in incomplete programmes, particularly for gold, that focused on stratigraphic trends rather than cross-cutting structural targets that the company's geologists believe offer enhanced prospectivity. As an example, early limited RAB drilling at Candle was oriented across the NNW-trending structures and intersected significant shallow gold mineralisation, however more detailed follow-up drill traverses were oriented parallel to the trend and failed to adequately test the likely mineralisation trend (refer Figure 3). The tenements are considered prospective for a number of gold mineralisation types including: Shear zone hosted lode style mineralisation hosted in mafic, ultramafic and felsic volcanics Banded Iron hosted "Hill 50" style replacement deposits High grade quartz vein "Day Dawn" style mineralisation hosted within dolerite and basalt Felsic porphyry hosted quartz stockwork and ladder vein mineralisation The stratigraphic sequence to the west of and adjacent to the Big Bell shear contains all the above rock types and systematic exploration has not been undertaken historically where the NNW trending splays off the Big Bell shear intersect these lithologies (refer Figure 2). Previous explorers have noted repeated observation of sericite-chlorite-carbonate alteration and pyrite-arsenopyrite mineralisation associated with gold mineralisation, which the company believes indicative of large Archean gold hydrothermal systems. Planned future exploration will include: Reprocessing of existing air magnetics and completion of a regional geologic interpretation Detailed geological mapping of selected target areas. Systematic auger soils geochemical sampling of the project initially focusing on high priority targets. Follow up RC drilling of historic drill intercepts at Candle, Lantern, Mustang Sally, Ulysses and Laterite Hill 2 A summary of terms for the option to purchase are outlined below: E25 to grant SCN a transferable, exclusive right to enter in to an option to purchase a 100% interest in each tenement for a non-refundable payment of $10,000 per tenement ($20,000 total) on signing, which is binding on E25 ("the non-refundable option fee"). SCN to complete due diligence prior to grant of tenement. Upon grant of each tenement, E25 to grant SCN a 9-month transferable, exclusive right to enter in to an option to purchase a 100% interest in the project for a payment of $15,000 per tenement, which is binding on E25 ("the balance of option fee"). SCN to have the right to exercise the option to purchase 100% interest in the project at any time within the 9 month period after grant for a consideration of $75,000 per tenement (excluding the option fee above), payable within 7 days of signing formal binding legal agreements to transfer title ("the exercise price"). The option to purchase the first tenement will signal the binding intention to exercise the second tenement. SCN to have the right to extend the exclusive option for one period of 6 months by payment of $50,000 ("the extension fee"). SCN to meet tenement expenditures during first year of grant, and pro-rata expenditure commitment for the extension period, should it be required. E25 to retain a 1% NSR royalty on production from either tenement. E25 has advised SCN that finalisation of a heritage agreement for E20/948 is imminent, and the tenement is expected to progress to grant shortly. - ENDS - Enquiries Ms Bronwyn Barnes Non-Executive Director +61 8 6241 1877 3 Table 1: Current Mineral Resource Estimate, Mt Mulcahy Project (refer ASX release 25/9/2014 "Maiden Copper - Zinc Resource at Mt Mulcahy", which also contains a list of significant drill intersections for the deposit) Mt Mulcahy South Limb Pod Mineral Resource Estimate Resource Grade Contained Metal Category Tonnes Cu (%) Zn (%) Co (%) Ag (g/t) Au (g/t) Cu (t) Zn (t) Co (t) Ag (oz) Au (oz) Measured 193,000 3.0 2.3 0.1 25 0.3 5,800 4,400 220 157,000 2,000 Indicated 372,000 2.2 1.7 0.1 19 0.2 8,200 6,300 330 223,000 2,000 Inferred 82,000 1.5 1.3 0.1 13 0.2 1,200 1,100 60 35,000 TOTAL 647,000 2.4 1.8 0.1 20 0.2 15,200 11,800 610 415,000 4,000 Competent Persons Statement 1 The information in this report that relates to the Exploration Results and Mineral Resources at the Mt Mulcahy and Pharos Projects is based on information reviewed by Mr Craig Hall, whom is a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists. Mr Hall is a director and consultant to Scorpion Metals Limited and has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and types of deposit under consideration and to the activity he is undertaking to qualify as Competent Persons as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves (JORC Code 2012)'. Mr Hall consents to the inclusion of the information in the form and context in which it appears. The information in this report that relates to the Mt Mulcahy Mineral Resource is based on information originally compiled by Mr Rob Spiers, an independent consultant to Scorpion Minerals Limited and a then full-time employee and Director of H&S Consultants Pty Ltd (formerly Hellman & Schofield Pty Ltd), and reviewed by Mr Hall. This information was originally issued in the Company's ASX announcement "Maiden Copper-Zinc Resource at Mt Mulcahy", released to the ASX on 25th September 2014. The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the original market announcements. The company confirms that the form and context in which the findings are presented have not materially modified from the original market announcements. Forward Looking Statements Scorpion Minerals Limited has prepared this announcement based on information available to it. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is made as to the fairness, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information, opinions and conclusions contained in this announcement. To the maximum extent permitted by law, none of Scorpion Minerals Ltd, its Directors, employees or agents, advisers, nor any other person accepts any liability, including, without limitation, any liability arising from fault or negligence on the part of any of them or any other person, for any loss arising from the use of this announcement or its contents or otherwise arising in connection with it. This announcement is not an offer, invitation, solicitation or other recommendation with respect to the subscription for, purchase or sale of any security, and neither this announcement nor anything in it shall form the basis of any contract or commitment whatsoever. This announcement may contain forward looking statements that are subject to risk factors associated with exploration, mining and production businesses. It is believed that the expectations reflected in these statements are reasonable but they may be affected by a variety of variables and changes in underlying assumptions which could cause actual results or trends to differ materially, including but not limited to price fluctuations, actual demand, currency fluctuations, drilling and production results, reserve estimations, loss of market, industry competition, environmental risks, physical risks, legislative, fiscal and regulatory changes, economic and financial market conditions in various countries and regions, political risks, project delay or advancement, approvals and cost estimate. 4 Figure 1 - Location of Mt Mulcahy Project and Regional Resources 5 Figure 2 - Location of acquired landholdings and highlights 6 Figure 3 - Lantern and Candle Prospects showing Historic Drilling Results 7 Table 1: Material Historical Results (=/>4m @ >0.2 g/t Au)- Reported intervals are downhole lengths, true width not known Prospect Hole ID MGA Northing MGA Easting Assumed RL MGA Azimuth Dip Max Depth (m) From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) Drill Type Company Candle RYA99-035 7015952 573141 0 0 -90 95.00 62.00 72.00 10.00 0.24 Aircore Newcrest Candle RYA99-039 7015952 573541 0 0 -90 50.00 20.00 25.00 5.00 0.51 Aircore Newcrest Candle RYA99-047 7016188 573260 0 0 -90 55.00 0.00 2.00 2.00 0.41 Aircore Newcrest Candle WCR05 7016082 573277 0 270 -60 58.00 40.00 44.00 4.00 0.21 RAB Hampton Lantern WLR001 7015633 574164 0 315 -60 59.00 36.00 47.00 11.00 0.69 RAB Guardian 51.00 59.00 8.00 0.59 EOH Lantern WLR006 7015601 574159 0 315 -60 53.00 4.00 8.00 4.00 0.74 RAB Guardian 24.00 28.00 4.00 0.23 Lantern WLR009 7015566 574124 0 315 -60 40.00 0.00 4.00 4.00 0.28 RAB Guardian 8.00 12.00 4.00 0.36 Lantern WLR024 7015654 574143 0 135 -60 56.00 16.00 24.00 8.00 0.57 RAB Guardian 28.00 36.00 8.00 0.83 40.00 44.00 4.00 0.42 Lantern WLR032 7015666 574169 0 270 -60 57.00 0.00 4.00 4.00 0.94 RAB Hampton 52.00 57.00 5.00 0.64 EOH Lantern WLR033 7015666 574149 0 270 -60 94.00 44.00 56.00 12.00 7.40 RAB Hampton Including 46.00 48.00 2.00 42.41 68.00 72.00 4.00 0.23 Lantern WOR005 7015674 574159 0 0 -60 44.00 40.00 44.00 4.00 0.51 EOH RAB Guardian Lantern WOR006 7015633 574158 0 0 -60 27.00 0.00 16.00 16.00 3.09 RAB Guardian Including 8.00 10.00 2.00 16.80 20.00 24.00 4.00 0.37 Candle WOR008 7016072 573243 0 0 -60 32.00 28.00 32.00 4.00 2.65 EOH RAB Guardian Candle WOR009 7016033 573243 0 0 -60 32.00 0.00 4.00 4.00 0.37 RAB Guardian Mustang Sally MS256-4 7016797 579630 0 117 -60 102 89.00 91.00 2.00 2.46 RAB Equinox Mustang Sally MS255-3 7016689 579607 0 117 -60 81 49.00 50.00 1.00 3.50 RAB Equinox Mustang Sally MS264-5 7016606 579558 0 117 -60 89 53.00 58.00 5.00 1.38 RAB Equinox Laterite Hill LWL100-4 7022651 581237 0 156 -60 55 28.00 32.00 4.00 1.36 RAB Equinox Laterite Hill LWN329-3 7022599 582096 0 117 -60 71 43.00 44.00 1.00 1.18 RAB Equinox Laterite Hill LWN330-4 7022716 582134 0 117 -60 54 29.00 30.00 1.00 1.35 RAB Equinox 8 JORC CODE, 2012 EDITION - TABLE 1 REPORT TEMPLATE Section 1 Sampling Techniques and Data (Criteria in this section apply to all succeeding sections.) Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Sampling •Nature and quality of sampling (eg cut channels, random chips, or specific • Guardian Resources NL, 1992, WAMEX report a37370, RAB drilling, samples techniques specialised industry standard measurement tools appropriate to the collected as 4m composites and sent to GENALYSIS for assaying of Au and minerals under investigation, such as down hole gamma sondes, or As by method B/AAS, 1m re-splits taken and assayed when anomalous. handheld XRF instruments, etc). These examples should not be taken as • Hampton Hill Mining NL, 1994, WAMEX report a45300, RAB drilling, limiting the broad meaning of sampling. samples collected as 4m composites and sent to ALS for assaying of Au by •Include reference to measures taken to ensure sample representivity and the method PM209, 50g fire assay with AAS finish. appropriate calibration of any measurement tools or systems used. • Equinox Resources NL, 1994, WAMEX report a 43716, RAB drilling, samples •Aspects of the determination of mineralisation that are Material to the collected as 4m composites and sent to GENALYSIS for assaying of Au and Public Report. As, by unknown method, 1m re-splits taken when Au >0.01 ppm. •In cases where 'industry standard' work has been done this would be • Newcrest Operations Limited, 1999, WAMEX report a59755, Aircore (AC) relatively simple (eg 'reverse circulation drilling was used to obtain 1 m drilling, samples collected as 4m or 5m composites and sent to AMDEL for samples from which 3 kg was pulverised to produce a 30 g charge for fire assaying of Au by method AA9, Aqua Regia digest and for Cu, Pb, Zn, As, NI, assay'). In other cases more explanation may be required, such as where Co and Sb by method IC9, ICP and Aqua Regia digest there is coarse gold that has inherent sampling problems. Unusual commodities or mineralisation types (eg submarine nodules) may warrant disclosure of detailed information. Drilling •Drill type (eg core, reverse circulation, open-hole hammer, rotary air blast, • Guardian Resources NL, 1992, WAMEX report a37370, techniques auger, Bangka, sonic, etc) and details (eg core diameter, triple or standard • RAB drilling, no further details tube, depth of diamond tails, face-sampling bit or other type, whether core • Hampton Hill Mining NL, 1994, WAMEX report a45300, is oriented and if so, by what method, etc). •RAB drilling, no further details •Equinox Resources NL, 1994, WAMEX report a 43716, •RAB drilling completed byGeotechnical Drilling Engineers using a Gemco H13 drill rig with 150 psi and 750 cfm air capacity •Newcrest Operations Limited, 1999, WAMEX report a59755, AC drilling, •AC drilling completed by Prodrill of Kalgoorlie using an Edison drill rig with 350psi and 600cfm air capacity Drill sample •Method of recording and assessing core and chip sample recoveries and • Guardian Resources NL, 1992, WAMEX report a37370, RAB drilling, recovery results assessed. • Not recorded •Measures taken to maximise sample recovery and ensure representative • Not recorded nature of the samples. • Not known •Hampton Hill Mining NL, 1994, WAMEX report a45300, RAB drilling, •Whether a relationship exists between sample recovery and grade and • Not recorded whether sample bias may have occurred due to preferential loss/gain of • Not recorded fine/coarse material. • Not known 9 Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary •Equinox Resources NL, 1994, WAMEX report a 43716, RAB drilling • Not recorded • Not recorded • Not known •Newcrest Operations Limited, 1999, WAMEX report a59755, AC drilling, • Not recorded • Not recorded • Not known Logging •Whether core and chip samples have been geologically and geotechnically • Guardian Resources NL, 1992, WAMEX report a37370, RAB drilling, logged to a level of detail to support appropriate Mineral Resource • While logged to a level of geological detail; drill method is inappropriate to support studies estimation, mining studies and metallurgical studies. •Quantitative, not supported by photography •All relevant intersections logged •Whether logging is qualitative or quantitative in nature. Core (or costean, •Hampton Hill Mining NL, 1994, WAMEX report a45300, RAB drilling, channel, etc) photography. •While logged to a level of geological detail; drill method is inappropriate to support studies •The total length and percentage of the relevant intersections logged. • Quantitative, not supported by photography •All relevant intersections logged •Equinox Resources NL, 1994, WAMEX report a 43716, RAB drilling •While logged to a level of geological detail; drill method is inappropriate to support studies •Quantitative, not supported by photography •All relevant intersections logged •Newcrest Operations Limited, 1999, WAMEX report a59755, AC drilling, •While logged to a level of geological detail; drill method is inappropriate to support studies •Quantitative, not supported by photography •All relevant intersections logged Sub-sampling •If core, whether cut or sawn and whether quarter, half or all core taken. • Guardian Resources NL, 1992, WAMEX report a37370, RAB drilling, techniques •If non-core, whether riffled, tube sampled, rotary split, etc and whether • Non-core, generally sampled dry and sample sampled wet or dry. • Qualitative only • Not known preparation •For all sample types, the nature, quality and appropriateness of the sample • Not known preparation technique. • Not known •Quality control procedures adopted for all sub-sampling stages to maximise • Hampton Hill Mining NL, 1994, WAMEX report a45300, RAB drilling, representivity of samples. • Non-core, generally sampled dry •Measures taken to ensure that the sampling is representative of the in situ • Qualitative only material collected, including for instance results for field duplicate/second- • Not known • Not known half sampling. • Not known •Whether sample sizes are appropriate to the grain size of the material being • Equinox Resources NL, 1994, WAMEX report a 43716, RAB drilling sampled. • Non-core, generally sampled dry • Qualitative only • Not known • Not known 10 Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary • Not known •Newcrest Operations Limited, 1999, WAMEX report a59755, AC drilling, •Non-core, generally sampled dry • Qualitative only • Not known • Not known • Not known Quality of • The nature, quality and appropriateness of the assaying and laboratory • Guardian Resources NL, 1992, WAMEX report a37370, RAB drilling, samples assay data • procedures used and whether the technique is considered partial or total. collected as 4m composites and sent to GENALYSIS for assaying of Au and and For geophysical tools, spectrometers, handheld XRF instruments, etc, the • As by method B/AAS, 1m re-splits taken and assayed when anomalous. laboratory parameters used in determining the analysis including instrument make and Appropriate for shallow geochemical drilling, B/AAS is an Aqua Regia technique and generally model, reading times, calibrations factors applied and their derivation, etc. considered a partial extraction technique, although suitable for oxide material. tests • N/A • Nature of quality control procedures adopted (eg standards, blanks, •Nature of client-side QC not known, levels of accuracy not established duplicates, external laboratory checks) and whether acceptable levels of • Hampton Hill Mining NL, 1994, WAMEX report a45300, RAB drilling, accuracy (ie lack of bias) and precision have been established. samples collected as 4m composites and sent to ALS for assaying of Au by method PM209, 50g fire assay with AAS finish. Cu Pb, Zn, As also reported by method G001(As Method G003) •More than appropriate for shallow geochemical drilling, PM209 is an Fire Assay technique and considered a total extraction technique. • N/A •Nature of client-side QC not known, levels of accuracy not established •Equinox Resources NL, 1994, WAMEX report a 43716, RAB drilling, samples collected as 4m composites and sent to GENALYSIS for assaying of Au and As, by unknown method, 1m re-splits taken when Au >0.01 ppm. •Not known, gold detection specified to 5ppb, suggesting a sophisticated technique. • N/A •Levels of accuracy not established •Newcrest Operations Limited, 1999, WAMEX report a59755, Aircore drilling, samples collected as 4m or 5m composites and sent to AMDEL for assaying of Au by method AA9, Aqua Regia digest and for Cu, Pb, Zn, As, NI, Co and Sb by method IC9, ICP and Aqua Regia digest •Appropriate for shallow geochemical drilling, AA9 is an Aqua Regia technique and generally considered a partial extraction technique, although suitable for oxide material. • N/A •Nature of client-side QC not known, levels of accuracy not established Verification • The verification of significant intersections by either independent or • Guardian Resources NL, 1992, WAMEX report a37370, RAB drilling, of sampling alternative company personnel. • Not known and assaying • The use of twinned holes. • NA •Not known, retrieved from WAMEX • Documentation of primary data, data entry procedures, data verification, • NA. 11 Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary • data storage (physical and electronic) protocols. • Hampton Hill Mining NL, 1994, WAMEX report a45300, RAB drilling, Discuss any adjustment to assay data. • Not known • NA •Not known, retrieved from WAMEX • NA. •Equinox Resources NL, 1994, WAMEX report a 43716, RAB drilling, • Not known • NA •Not known, retrieved from WAMEX •Newcrest Operations Limited, 1999, WAMEX report a59755, AC drilling • Not known • NA •Not known, retrieved from WAMEX • NA. Location of • Accuracy and quality of surveys used to locate drill holes (collar and down- • Guardian Resources NL, 1992, WAMEX report a37370, RAB drilling, data points hole surveys), trenches, mine workings and other locations used in Mineral • Not known Resource estimation. •Not specified, originally local • None • Specification of the grid system used. •Hampton Hill Mining NL, 1994, WAMEX report a45300, RAB drilling, • Quality and adequacy of topographic control. • Not known • Not specified • None •Equinox Resources NL, 1994, WAMEX report a 43716, RAB drilling, • Not known • AMG AGD84 • None •Newcrest Operations Limited, 1999, WAMEX report a59755, AC drilling • Not known • AMG AGD84 • None Data spacing • Data spacing for reporting of Exploration Results. • Guardian Resources NL, 1992, WAMEX report a37370, RAB drilling, and • Whether the data spacing and distribution is sufficient to establish the • RAB drilling, NA distribution degree of geological and grade continuity appropriate for the Mineral • NA •Samples originally composited, no further data compositing Resource and Ore Reserve estimation procedure(s) and classifications •Hampton Hill Mining NL, 1994, WAMEX report a45300, RAB drilling, applied. • RAB drilling, NA • Whether sample compositing has been applied. • NA •Samples originally composited, no further data compositing •Equinox Resources NL, 1994, WAMEX report a 43716, RAB drilling, • RAB drilling, NA • NA •Samples originally composited, no further data compositing 12 Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary •Newcrest Operations Limited, 1999, WAMEX report a59755, AC drilling • AC drilling, NA • NA •Samples originally composited, no further data compositing Orientation of •Whether the orientation of sampling achieves unbiased sampling of possible • Guardian Resources NL, 1992, WAMEX report a37370, RAB drilling, data in structures and the extent to which this is known, considering the deposit • Not Known relation to type. • Not Known •Hampton Hill Mining NL, 1994, WAMEX report a45300, RAB drilling, geological •If the relationship between the drilling orientation and the orientation of key • Not Known mineralised structures is considered to have introduced a sampling bias, this structure • Not Known should be assessed and reported if material. • Equinox Resources NL, 1994, WAMEX report a 43716, RAB drilling, • Not Known • Not Known •Newcrest Operations Limited, 1999, WAMEX report a59755, AC drilling • Not Known • Not Known Sample •The measures taken to ensure sample security. • Guardian Resources NL, 1992, WAMEX report a37370, RAB drilling, security • Not Known •Hampton Hill Mining NL, 1994, WAMEX report a45300, RAB drilling, • Not Known •Equinox Resources NL, 1994, WAMEX report a 43716, RAB drilling, • Not Known •Newcrest Operations Limited, 1999, WAMEX report a59755, AC drilling • Not Known Audits or •The results of any audits or reviews of sampling techniques and data. • Guardian Resources NL, 1992, WAMEX report a37370, RAB drilling, reviews • NA •Hampton Hill Mining NL, 1994, WAMEX report a45300, RAB drilling, • NA •Equinox Resources NL, 1994, WAMEX report a 43716, RAB drilling, • NA •Newcrest Operations Limited, 1999, WAMEX report a59755, AC drilling • NA 13 Section 2 Reporting of Exploration Results (Criteria listed in the preceding section also apply to this section.) Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Mineral •Type, reference name/number, location and ownership including •ELA Applications E20/948 and E20/953 Yallon and Sunday Well are tenement and agreements or material issues with third parties such as joint ventures, exploration licence applications in the name of ASX listed Element 25 land tenure partnerships, overriding royalties, native title interests, historical sites, (ASXE25). They are both subject to Exploration and Heritage Agreement status wilderness or national park and environmental settings. between The Weld Range Wajarri Yamatji and the tenement holder being •The security of the tenure held at the time of reporting along with any signed before progressing to grant. Details surrounding the option to known impediments to obtaining a licence to operate in the area. purchase both tenements by Scorpion Metals (ASX:SCN) is listed in this announcement. •No known impediments other than listed above should impede progression to grant Exploration •Acknowledgment and appraisal of exploration by other parties. •Primarily Guardian Resources NL, and Equinox Resources between 1991 and done by other 1995, and after that later Hampton Hill Mining NL undertook geological parties mapping, airborne and ground magnetic surveys, soil sampling, rock chip and RAB, Vacuum and Aircore drilling. MIM entered the area searching for VHMS bas metals and shear related gold, successfully outlining a coherent 3km long >20ppb Au in saprolite anomaly at Ulysses East with RAB, Aircore and RC drilling, but withdrew in 1997. Newcrest Operations Limited then entered the area, completing additional RAB drilling and a 438.5 m diamond core hole at Ulysses East., and extending that anomaly to 4.5km in length, and drilling additional anomalism at Oliver 's Patch, at the Candle prospect. Geology •Deposit type, geological setting and style of mineralisation. The company is targeting: • Shear-hostedlode-style mineralisation within mafic, ultramafic and felsic volcanics •Banded Iron Formation (BIF) hosted "Hill 50" style replacement deposits •High grade quartz vein "Day Dawn" style mineralisation hosted within dolerite and basalt •Felsic porphyry-hosted quartz stockwork and ladder vein mineralisation Drill hole •A summary of all information material to the understanding of the • Refer to list of drillhole intercepts, Table 1: Material Historical Results. Information exploration results including a tabulation of the following information for all Material drill holes: oeasting and northing of the drill hole collar oelevation or RL (Reduced Level - elevation above sea level in metres) of the drill hole collar 14 Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary odip and azimuth of the hole odown hole length and interception depth ohole length. •If the exclusion of this information is justified on the basis that the information is not Material and this exclusion does not detract from the understanding of the report, the Competent Person should clearly explain why this is the case. Data • In reporting Exploration Results, weighting averaging techniques, maximum •Assays have been length weighted for calculation of intercepts, no top cut aggregation and/or minimum grade truncations (eg cutting of high grades) and cut-off has been applied, lower cut is 0.2 g/t Au methods • grades are usually Material and should be stated. •The company has listed internal intervals >2m>10g/t for emphasis Where aggregate intercepts incorporate short lengths of high grade results and longer lengths of low grade results, the procedure used for such aggregation should be stated and some typical examples of such aggregations should be shown in detail. •The assumptions used for any reporting of metal equivalent values should • NA be clearly stated. Relationship • These relationships are particularly important in the reporting of •Intercept lengths are downhole lengths between • Exploration Results. • mineralisation If the geometry of the mineralisation with respect to the drill hole angle is Not known widths and known, its nature should be reported. •Downhole lengths, true width not known • If it is not known and only the down hole lengths are reported, there should intercept be a clear statement to this effect (eg 'down hole length, true width not lengths known'). Diagrams • Appropriate maps and sections (with scales) and tabulations of intercepts •Refer to maps included in this report should be included for any significant discovery being reported These should include, but not be limited to a plan view of drill hole collar locations and appropriate sectional views. Balanced • Where comprehensive reporting of all Exploration Results is not practicable, •The report and Table 1 list low and high grade intervals to provide balanced reporting representative reporting of both low and high grades and/or widths should reporting be practiced to avoid misleading reporting of Exploration Results. Other • Other exploration data, if meaningful and material, should be reported •More detailed geological review will follow in subsequent report substantive including (but not limited to): geological observations; geophysical survey exploration results; geochemical survey results; bulk samples - size and method of data treatment; metallurgical test results; bulk density, groundwater, geotechnical and rock characteristics; potential deleterious or contaminating substances. 15 Criteria JORC Code explanation Commentary Further work •The nature and scale of planned further work (eg tests for lateral •Discussed in this report extensions or depth extensions or large-scalestep-out drilling). •Diagrams clearly highlighting the areas of possible extensions, including the • NA main geological interpretations and future drilling areas, provided this information is not commercially sensitive. 16 Attachments Original document

