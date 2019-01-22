Element 25 : Butcherbird Resource Infill Drilling Assays Received

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT 23 January 2019

Butcherbird Resource Infill Drilling Programme Assays Received

Highlights

• All assay results now received and compiled from the Butcherbird Resource infill drilling programme.

• Results will underpin a resource upgrade in preparation for Pre-Feasibility Study and maiden Reserve.

• Infill designed to target 25% Measured and 75% Indicated Resources over initial 20 year mine plan.

• IHC Robbins appointed to complete the resource upgrade which is currently in progress.

• Results in line with expectations in terms of geology, grades and thicknesses of mineralisation.

Element 25 Limited ("E25" or "Company") is pleased to advise that assay results from resource infill drilling at the Company's 100% owned Butcherbird High Purity Manganese Project have been received and compiled.

The resource infill drilling programme comprised 210 aircore holes for a total of 6,672m. The drilling was completed in late 2018. The results from the programme will form the basis of a revised mineral resource estimate which is expected to upgrade the planned starter pit area from Inferred and Indicated to Indicated and Measured categories as a basis for a maiden reserve, expected to be published with the PFS.

The assay results and geological logging of the drill holes both compare favourably with the existing drilling data in terms of geology as well as mineralised widths and grades of the ore zone, confirming the robustness of the current understanding of the deposit. Refer to Appendix 1 for atabulation of the results.

Figure 1:X350 track mounted aircore drilling rig.

IHC Robbins have been appointed to undertake the updated mineral resource estimate for the Yanneri Ridge Deposit which is the target area for ore supply to the proposed high purity manganese processing plant the subject of the PFS. IHC Robbins are part of the Royal IHC Group and provide multi-disciplinary mining and geological services to a range of clients both in Australia and overseas.

Figure 2:Completed infill drilling collar locations in relation to the previous drilling, Yanneri Ridge and Coodamudgi resource outlines and infrastructure.

About the Butcherbird High Purity Manganese Project

The Butcherbird High Purity Manganese Deposit is a world class manganese resource with current JORC resources in excess of 180Mt of manganese ore1. The Company has completed a positive scoping study with respect to developing the deposit to produce high purity manganese sulphate for lithium ion battery cathodes as well as Electrolytic Manganese Metal for use in certain specialty steels. A PFS is currently being completed and is expected to further confirm the commercial potential of the project.

The Butcherbird Project straddles the Great Northern Highway and the Goldfields Gas Pipeline providing turnkey logistics and energy solutions. The Company is also intending to integrate renewable energy into the power solution to minimise the carbon intensity of the project as well as further reducing energy costs.

Company information, ASX announcements, investor presentations, corporate videos and other investor material on the Company's projects can be viewed at:http://www.element25.com.au.

1 Reference: Company ASX release dated 12 October 2017 (released under the Company's previous ticker MZM)

Appendix 1 - Tabulated Drilling Results

Significant intercepts from the resource infill drilling programme at the Yanneri Ridge manganese deposit are tabulated below. Assays are composited based on a cut-off grade of 10% Mn with up to 4m of consecutive 1m intervals below this limit in the composite.

Hole ID Easting (GDA94) Northing (GDA94) RL Dip Total Depth Depth From Significant Intercept BBAC00001 774099.24 7297849.54 636.31 -90 45 6 23m @ 11.56% Mn BBAC00002 774100.73 7297949.4 632.8 -90 42 7 10m @ 14.26% Mn BBAC00003 774103.38 7298150.93 627.46 -90 42 5 24m @ 11.86% Mn BBAC00004 774151.59 7298198.9 626.77 -90 40 2 28m @ 11.95% Mn BBAC00005 774149.77 7298153.17 627.72 -90 40 1 28m @ 11.71% Mn BBAC00006 774150.6 7298101.85 629.17 -90 40 6 18m @ 12.68% Mn BBAC00007 774148.28 7298052.87 631.08 -90 38 0 22m @ 11.3% Mn BBAC00008 774149.1 7298026.18 631.99 -90 38 4 16m @ 13.23% Mn BBAC00009 774150.94 7298001.46 632.4 -90 36 0 17m @ 12.93% Mn BBAC00010 774148.88 7297953.27 633.5 -90 36 1 24m @ 10.21% Mn BBAC00011 774150.7 7297973.53 632.82 -90 36 8 10m @ 12.73% Mn BBAC00012 774150.16 7297922.99 634.67 -90 36 2 14m @ 11.18% Mn BBAC00013 774152.68 7297894.99 635.42 -90 40 0 27m @ 10.68% Mn BBAC00014 774149.75 7297851.51 635.81 -90 40 3 18m @ 14.26% Mn BBAC00015 774151.34 7297799.81 638.57 -90 40 0 15m @ 14.04% Mn BBAC00016 774149.41 7297752.58 639.41 -90 41 1 7m @ 11.95% Mn BBAC00017 774197.72 7297853.26 637.83 -90 40 0 18m @ 13.37% Mn BBAC00017 774197.72 7297853.26 637.83 -90 40 24 3m @ 10.47% Mn BBAC00018 774199.91 7297926.18 635.66 -90 36 0 17m @ 13.41% Mn BBAC00019 774199.75 7297949.93 634.88 -90 36 0 15m @ 12.02% Mn BBAC00020 774198.87 7297975.76 633.97 -90 36 6 13m @ 13.02% Mn BBAC00021 774197.9 7298029.09 632.52 -90 36 2 23m @ 11.27% Mn BBAC00022 774199.32 7298053.98 631.7 -90 36 5 16m @ 12.89% Mn BBAC00023 774197.54 7298148.84 628.58 -90 36 2 24m @ 11.39% Mn BBAC00024 774248.46 7298197.17 627.34 -90 40 7 2m @ 11.85% Mn BBAC00024 774248.46 7298197.17 627.34 -90 40 14 16m @ 12.65% Mn BBAC00025 774248.64 7298147.48 628.85 -90 40 0 25m @ 11.96% Mn BBAC00026 774248.19 7298094.82 630.33 -90 36 3 21m @ 11.89% Mn BBAC00027 774247.64 7298047.15 631.69 -90 36 5 17m @ 14.59% Mn BBAC00028 774250.12 7298024.52 632.41 -90 34 5 15m @ 12.68% Mn BBAC00029 774247.21 7297996.29 633.29 -90 36 4 14m @ 11.95% Mn

Hole ID Easting (GDA94) Northing (GDA94) RL Dip Total Depth Depth From Significant Intercept BBAC00030 774248.18 7297971.41 634.18 -90 36 0 17m @ 11.35% Mn BBAC00031 774248.3 7297945.73 635.09 -90 36 5 7m @ 15.01% Mn BBAC00032 774250.92 7297923.65 635.66 -90 40 6 15m @ 12.43% Mn BBAC00033 774247.76 7297894.8 636.59 -90 40 6 11m @ 13.09% Mn BBAC00034 774247.26 7297846.29 638.6 -90 40 4 12m @ 16.47% Mn BBAC00035 774247.98 7297798.39 640.19 -90 40 0 15m @ 13.89% Mn BBAC00035 774247.98 7297798.39 640.19 -90 40 21 3m @ 11.5% Mn BBAC00036 774248.05 7297750.36 640.12 -90 45 10 3m @ 11.47% Mn BBAC00036 774248.05 7297750.36 640.12 -90 45 18 2m @ 12.6% Mn BBAC00037 774301.63 7297850.27 637.39 -90 45 4 13m @ 14.36% Mn BBAC00037 774301.63 7297850.27 637.39 -90 45 26 2m @ 13.4% Mn BBAC00038 774298.01 7297926.61 633.83 -90 40 1 15m @ 13.93% Mn BBAC00039 774296.84 7297948.59 633.34 -90 36 0 19m @ 13.84% Mn BBAC00040 774299.03 7297974.53 632.82 -90 36 7 9m @ 12.41% Mn BBAC00041 774302.08 7298028.2 631.63 -90 36 2 17m @ 14.12% Mn BBAC00042 774297.78 7298049.35 631.22 -90 34 1 20m @ 13.5% Mn BBAC00043 774298.1 7298149.61 628.57 -90 36 2 23m @ 12.54% Mn BBAC00044 774345.59 7298195.36 626.98 -90 24 4 20m @ 11.58% Mn BBAC00045 774347.38 7298148.6 627.99 -90 34 1 23m @ 11.57% Mn BBAC00046 774347.43 7298099.81 629.23 -90 34 5 19m @ 11.94% Mn BBAC00047 774348.41 7298049.68 630.01 -90 32 0 20m @ 12.75% Mn BBAC00048 774351.48 7298024.38 630.35 -90 30 0 17m @ 12.42% Mn BBAC00049 774347.43 7298000.29 630.58 -90 30 0 16m @ 14.08% Mn BBAC00050 774349.53 7297976.93 630.71 -90 34 1 17m @ 14.26% Mn BBAC00051 774349.26 7297948.68 631.08 -90 38 0 19m @ 14.74% Mn BBAC00052 774347.42 7297925.18 631.12 -90 40 0 16m @ 15.4% Mn BBAC00053 774349.93 7297901.42 632.08 -90 40 1 16m @ 13.84% Mn BBAC00054 774355.02 7297849.57 636.06 -90 40 3 12m @ 17.13% Mn BBAC00055 774349.44 7297799.16 636.7 -90 42 0 13m @ 13.59% Mn BBAC00058 774448.04 7297806.67 630.66 -90 40 0 9m @ 11.86% Mn BBAC00059 774397.78 7297850.59 633.64 -90 42 0 15m @ 13.32% Mn BBAC00060 774400.45 7297946.45 629.41 -90 42 0 18m @ 12.79% Mn BBAC00061 774400.91 7298047.51 627.98 -90 36 0 17m @ 13.35% Mn BBAC00062 774397.11 7298146.73 627.22 -90 36 0 21m @ 12.36% Mn BBAC00063 774447.13 7298150.94 626.37 -90 36 1 20m @ 12.34% Mn BBAC00064 774449.87 7298102.25 626.58 -90 36 1 17m @ 12.55% Mn BBAC00065 774448.12 7298051.73 626.49 -90 36 1 18m @ 13.12% Mn