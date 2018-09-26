Log in
End-of-day quote  - 09/26
0.16 AUD   +6.67%
ELEMENT 25 : Ceasing to be a substantial holder for LEX
PU
07/31ELEMENT 25 : Agrees to Sell Holleton Project
PU
07/30ELEMENT 25 : Quarterly Cashflow Report
PU
OFFRE

Element 25 : Ceasing to be a substantial holder for LEX

09/26/2018 | 11:11am CEST

Form 605

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of ceasing to be a substantial holder

To Company Name/Scheme ACN/ARSN

Lefroy Exploration Limited 052 123 930

1. Details of substantial holder (1)

Name

ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

Element 25 Limited (previously known as Montezuma Mining Company Limited) 119 711 929

The holder ceased to be a substantial holder on

16 / 07/ 2018

The previous notice was given to the company on

20 / 10/ 2016

The previous notice was dated

20 / 10/ 2016

2. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest (2) of the substantial holder or an associate (3) in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Date of change

Person whose relevant interest changed

Nature of change (4)

Consideration given in relation to change (5)

Class (6) and number of securities affected

Person's votes affected

16/7/2018

Element 25 Limited

Sale of Shares

$672,950

4,200,000 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

4,200,000

3. Changes in association

The persons who have become associates (3) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (7) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

Nature of association

4. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name

Address

Element 25 Limited

Suite 2, 11 Ventnor Avenue, West Perth WA 6005

Lefroy Exploration Limited

Level 2, 11 Ventnor Avenue, West Perth WA 6008

Signature

print name

John Ribbons

capacity Company Secretary

sign here

date

26/09/2018

DIRECTIONS

  • (1) If there are a number of substantial holders with similar or related relevant interests (eg. a corporation and its related corporations, or the manager and trustee of an equity trust), the names could be included in an annexure to the form. If the relevant interests of a group of persons are essentially similar, they may be referred to throughout the form as a specifically named group if the membership of each group, with the names and addresses of members is clearly set out in paragraph 4 of the form.

  • (2) See the definition of "relevant interest" in sections 608 and 671B(7) of the Corporations Act 2001.

  • (3) See the definition of "associate" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.

  • (4) Include details of:

    • (a) any relevant agreement or other circumstances because of which the change in relevant interest occurred. If subsection 671B(4) applies, a copy of any document setting out the terms of any relevant agreement, and a statement by the person giving full and accurate details of any contract, scheme or arrangement, must accompany this form, together with a written statement certifying this contract, scheme or arrangement; and

    • (b) any qualification of the power of a person to exercise, control the exercise of, or influence the exercise of, the voting powers or disposal of the securities to which the relevant interest relates (indicating clearly the particular securities to which the qualification applies).

    See the definition of "relevant agreement" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.

  • (5) Details of the consideration must include any and all benefits, money and other, that any person from whom a relevant interest was acquired has, or may, become entitled to receive in relation to that acquisition. Details must be included even if the benefit is conditional on the happening or not of a contingency. Details must be included of any benefit paid on behalf of the substantial holder or its associate in relation to the acquisitions, even if they are not paid directly to the person from whom the relevant interest was acquired.

  • (6) The voting shares of a company constitute one class unless divided into separate classes.

  • (7) Give details, if appropriate, of the present association and any change in that association since the last substantial holding notice.

Disclaimer

Element 25 Ltd. published this content on 26 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2018 09:10:08 UTC
