Element 25 : Ceasing to be a substantial holder for LEX

Last Name : Name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Form 605 Corporations Act 2001 Section 671B Notice of ceasing to be a substantial holder To Company Name/Scheme ACN/ARSN Lefroy Exploration Limited 052 123 930 1. Details of substantial holder (1) Name ACN/ARSN (if applicable) Element 25 Limited (previously known as Montezuma Mining Company Limited) 119 711 929 The holder ceased to be a substantial holder on 16 / 07/ 2018 The previous notice was given to the company on 20 / 10/ 2016 The previous notice was dated 20 / 10/ 2016 2. Changes in relevant interests Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest (2) of the substantial holder or an associate (3) in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows: Date of change Person whose relevant interest changed Nature of change (4) Consideration given in relation to change (5) Class (6) and number of securities affected Person's votes affected 16/7/2018 Element 25 Limited Sale of Shares $672,950 4,200,000 Fully Paid Ordinary Shares 4,200,000 3. Changes in association The persons who have become associates (3) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (7) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows: Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable) Nature of association 4. Addresses The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows: Name Address Element 25 Limited Suite 2, 11 Ventnor Avenue, West Perth WA 6005 Lefroy Exploration Limited Level 2, 11 Ventnor Avenue, West Perth WA 6008 Signature print name John Ribbons capacity Company Secretary sign here date 26/09/2018 DIRECTIONS (1) If there are a number of substantial holders with similar or related relevant interests (eg. a corporation and its related corporations, or the manager and trustee of an equity trust), the names could be included in an annexure to the form. If the relevant interests of a group of persons are essentially similar, they may be referred to throughout the form as a specifically named group if the membership of each group, with the names and addresses of members is clearly set out in paragraph 4 of the form.

