Element 25 : Substantial Resource Upgrade at Butcherbird

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT 16 April 2019 Substantial Resource Upgrade at Butcherbird High Purity Manganese Project Highlights •Butcherbird Project global resource now stands at 263 Million Tonnes at 10% Mn containing 26.3 Million Tonnes of manganese. •Updated resource is a 34% increase in contained manganese from previously reported 180.8 Million Tonnes at 10.8% Mn1. •Yanneri Ridge resource upgraded to 105 Million Tonnes at 10.1% Mn comprising: •16 Mt @ 11.6% Mn Measured; •41 Mt @ 10.0% Mn Indicated; and •47 Mt @ 9.7% Mn Inferred. •Measured and Indicated Mineral Resources of 57Mt at 10.4%Mn are expected to yield 18.2 Mt plant feed at 28.1% Mn via crushing, scrubbing and wet screening4. •Mineral Resource upgrade completed by IHC Robbins. •Butcherbird confirmed as a world class manganese resource. •Updated resource will underpin maiden reserve as part of PFS. •Material in Measured and Indicated classifications will provide feed well in excess of the 25 year high purity manganese PFS base case. •PFS to confirm economics around the production of high purity electrolytic manganese metal and battery grade manganese sulphate. 1Reference: Company ASX release dated 12 October 2017 (released under the Company's previous ticker MZM) Element 25 Limited is developing the world class Butcherbird Manganese Project in Western Australia to produce high purity manganese sulphate for lithium ion batteries and electrolytic manganese metal.

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT 16 APRIL 2019 Element 25 Limited ("E25" or "Company") is pleased to advise that a revised Mineral Resource Estimate has been prepared for four of the seven known manganese deposits at the Company's Butcherbird High Purity Manganese Project. This work follows the completion of an air-core drilling program in December 2018, and has resulted in a significant upgrade in JORC Mineral Resources for Project. The revised Mineral Resource Estimate for the updated areas is presented in Table 1, the existing resource areas which were not updated in this programme are shown in Table 2 and the revised global resource for all desposits is shown in Table 3. Prospect Category Tonnes (Mt) Mn (%) Si (%) Fe (%) Al (%) Yanneri Ridge Measured 16 11.6 20.6 11.7 5.7 Indicated 41 10.0 20.9 11.0 5.8 Inferred 47 9.7 20.4 10.7 5.8 Richies Find Inferred 39 9.3 21.5 11.2 6.1 Coodamudgi Inferred 32 9.8 20.5 11.7 6.1 Mundawindi Inferred 33 10.2 19.5 11.3 5.5 Total 208 9.9 20.6 11.2 5.9 Table 1: Butcherbird Manganese Project Mineral Resource Estimate (2019) (1)Mineral resources reported at a cut-off grade of 7.0% Mn. (2)Rounding of totals may result in differences in the last decimal place. Prospect Category Tonnes (Mt) Mn (%) Si (%) Fe (%) Al (%) Ilgarrarie Ridge Inferred 35.6 9.94 21.5 12.5 5.9 Bindi Bindi Hill Inferred 14.4 10.4 21.3 10.1 6.3 Bugdie Hill Inferred 4.50 9.34 21.2 13.2 5.9 Cadgies Flat Inferred 0.291 10.0 21.6 11.1 6.5 Total 54.8 10.0 21.4 11.9 6.0 Table 2: Butcherbird Manganese Project Mineral Resource Estimate (2017)3 (1)Mineral resources reported at a cut-off grade of 8.0% Mn. (2)Rounding of totals may result in differences in the last decimal place. Category Tonnes (Mt) Mn (%) Si (%) Fe (%) Al (%) Measured 16 11.6 20.6 11.7 5.7 Indicated 41 10.0 20.9 11.0 5.8 Inferred 206 9.8 20.8 11.4 5.9 Total 263 10.0 20.8 11.4 5.9 Table 3: Butcherbird Manganese global Mineral Resource Estimate (2017 and updated 2019)

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT 16 APRIL 2019 The aircore drilling programme focussed on Yanneri Ridge. This has been coupled with an improved approach to the geological interpretation, grade interpolation and a slightly lower cut-off grade than used for the previous estimate, reflecting the increased metallurgical understanding gained since the last resource was published, with particular focus on the hydrometallurgical processing pathway developed in conjunction with CSIRO in 20172.This compares with the previously reported Mineral Resources for the Butcherbird Project of 181 Mt @ 10.8% Mn for total contained Mn metal of 19.5 Mt3. Processing of the Measured and Indicated Mineral Resource inventory of 57Mt at 10.4%Mn from Yanneri Ridge alone, by crushing and wet screening, is expected to return 18.2 Mt plant feed at 28.1% Mn containing 5.1 Mt contained manganese4. 2Reference: Company ASX release dated 22 November 2017 (released under the Company's previous ticker MZM) 3Reference: Company ASX release dated 17 October 2017 (released under the Company's previous ticker MZM) 4Reference: Report of Overall Findings of Metallurgical Processing route evaluation on samples from Butcherbird area manganese mineralisation, Ref: 1407359.2.docx, Mineral Processors Pty Ltd, dated July 2014; (Unpublished)

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT 16 APRIL 2019 Updated Butcherbird Mineral Resources Introduction In late 2018 Element 25 Limited ('Element 25') engaged IHC Robbins Pty Ltd ('IHC Robbins') to assist with the geological modelling, resource estimation and JORC technical reporting on its Butcherbird manganese Project, encompassing four manganese deposits comprising the Coodamudgie, Mundawindi, Richies and the Yanneri Ridge deposits. The Butcherbird Manganese Project forms part of Element 25's project portfolio in Western Australia, Australia. The Butcherbird Project area is situated approximately 1,065 km north-east from the city of Perth and 120 km south from the township of Newman, Western Australia, Australia (Figure 1). The Butcherbird Project is 100% owned by Element 25 limited and is located wholly within Exploration Lease E52/2350. Mining Lease M 52/1074 is currently under application which encompasses the Yanneri Ridge and Coodamudgie Manganese deposits. Geology The Butcherbird Project area is situated in the Bangemall Basin adjacent to the eastern unconformable boundary of the Savory Basin, in central Western Australia. The Bangemall Basin contains three major stratigraphic units which are outlined below from oldest to youngest; •The Backdoor Formation consists primarily of shales, mudstone and minor siltstones, outcropping in the southern, western and northern extents of the project area. •The Calyie Sandstone is comprised of well bedded quartzite sandstone, occurring to the north of the project area at the contact between the Ilgarari Formation and Calyie Sandstone. •The Ilgarari Formation consists of grey/white shales which also exhibit red/brown weathering, mudstone, miner siltstone layers, and dolerite sills. The Ilgarari Formation is part of the Collier Subgroup and outcrops across the majority of the Bangemall Basin, containing the target manganiferous shales. Structurally the Ilgarari Formation is generally flat, or gently folded with alternating synforms and antiforms with an east-west dominant axial trend. There are three primary north-east trending structures within the extents of the project area. •The Neds Gap Fault is a sinistral strike-slip fault that delineates the Ilgarari basin western boundary. •The Illgararie Mine shear zone consists of a set of sub-parallel shears with a predominant south western dip, which plays host to copper mineralisation.

ASX ANNOUNCEMENT 16 APRIL 2019 •The Butcherbird Mine shear zone is situated along the south-eastern margin of the Illgararie area and shares similar characteristics to the Illgararie Mine shear zone. There are five major lithologic horizons located within the Butcherbird Project area capped by a thin botryoidal duricrust. The lithological sequence within the project area is outlined below; •Duricrust Unit: an exposed botryoidal duricrust positioned on top of the manganese mineralisation which ranges in thickness from 0.1 metres to 2 metres. •Hard Cap Rock Unit: occurs intermittently across the project area, particularly away from the Yanneri ridgeline. The cap rock is comprised predominantly of iron-rich calcretes and soils with minor occurrences of manganiferous bands demonstrating botryoidal and cemented textures. •Manganiferous Shale Unit: is the primary shale unit contains a supergene enriched manganiferous horizon with an average thickness of 10m to 25m. The manganese layers are predominantly 1cm to 1m thick which are confined to distinct bands of cryptomelane within geothitic friable clays. There are also very minor interbedded red/brown shales intermixed within the clay bands. Botryoidal textures are a common characteristic observed within the manganese mineralisation zone, in particular the clay rich zones. •Upper Shale Unit: is a reddish/brown oxidised shale horizon which exhibits minor manganese along small fractures, fissures, and joints. This unit is predominantly 30 metres to 40 metres below the topographic surface and also contains clay minerals and hematite staining. •Dolerite Unit: is a medium-grained weathered unit interbedded between the two basal shales which exhibits relatively parallel bedding that have undergone gentle folding. •Lower Shale Unit: capped by the weathered dolerite unit. The upper boundary of the lower shale unit has been used as the basement surface for this resource estimate. Data An electronic data package was supplied to IHC Robbins by Element25, has been reviewed and the data handling is summarised below. QAQC data was received at a later date and was appended to the existing database for the purpose of the report. Data received included: •Excel datasheets for drill hole collars, lithology, assay, survey, and rock hardness; •Datamine wireframes of geological units and mineralogical envelopes; •Surpac string files of domain boundaries and tenement outline;

