Element 25 : Trading Halt

22 March 2019

Element 25 Limited (ASX: E25) - Trading Halt

The securities of Element 25 Limited ('E25') will be placed in trading halt at the request of E25, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Tuesday, 26 March 2019 or when the announcement is released to the market.

REQUEST FOR TRADING HALT - ELEMENT 25 LIMITED

In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 17.1, Element 25 Limited requests an immediate halt in trading of the Company's securities pending the release of an announcement relating to a funding agreement that is material to the Company.

The Company requests that the halt end on the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Tuesday, 26 March 2019, or when the anticipated announcement referred to above is released to the market.

The Company is not aware of any reason why the halt should not be granted, nor of any other information necessary to inform the market about the halt.

Should you have any queries or require any clarification please contact me on (08) 9389 2111.

