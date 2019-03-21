Log in
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 03/20
0.185 AUD   -2.63%
11:25pELEMENT 25 : Trading Halt
PU
11:25pELEMENT 25 : Pause in Trading
PU
03/12ELEMENT 25 : Half Year Accounts
PU
Element 25 : Trading Halt

03/21/2019 | 11:25pm EDT

Market Announcement

22 March 2019

Element 25 Limited (ASX: E25) - Trading Halt

Description

The securities of Element 25 Limited ('E25') will be placed in trading halt at the request of E25, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Tuesday, 26 March 2019 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Issued by

Chris Hesford

Adviser, Listings Compliance (Perth)

22 March 2019

Market Announcement 1/1

ASX Limited

ASX Customer Service Centre 131 279 | asx.com.au

22 March 2019

ASX Limited

Level 40 Central Park 152-158 St Georges Terrace PERTH WA 6000

REQUEST FOR TRADING HALT - ELEMENT 25 LIMITED

In accordance with ASX Listing Rule 17.1, Element 25 Limited requests an immediate halt in trading of the Company's securities pending the release of an announcement relating to a funding agreement that is material to the Company.

The Company requests that the halt end on the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Tuesday, 26 March 2019, or when the anticipated announcement referred to above is released to the market.

The Company is not aware of any reason why the halt should not be granted, nor of any other information necessary to inform the market about the halt.

Should you have any queries or require any clarification please contact me on (08) 9389 2111.

Yours faithfully

Element 25 Limited John Ribbons Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Element 25 Ltd. published this content on 22 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2019 03:24:03 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Justin Colin Brown Managing Director & Executive Director
Seamus Ian Cornelius Non-Executive Chairman
John George Ribbons Secretary & Independent Non-Executive Director
Manuel Arturo del Rio Jimenez Manager-Administration & Finance
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ELEMENT 25 LTD8.57%0
BHP GROUP LTD8.68%127 193
BHP GROUP PLC7.02%127 193
RIO TINTO12.71%94 792
RIO TINTO LIMITED17.36%94 792
ANGLO AMERICAN14.04%37 152
