Element : signs final terms for its acquisition of stake in CMT

Oslo, 13 August 2018: Element ASA ('Element' or the 'Company') has signed a Call Option Agreement for the acquisition of a 37% stake in CMT, in a joint venture with Auplata. The final agreement extends expiry of the Call Option from 30 June 2019 to 31 December 2019.

'We are very pleased to have reached the final terms of the acquisition of a stake in CMT,' says Lars Christian Beitnes, Chairman in Element. 'The possibility to extend a part of the option until the end of 2019 gives added flexibility for Element', he continues.

'In our view CMT is a great portfolio asset for Element and will add the needed diversity to our project portfolio,' says Cecilie Grue, CEO in Element. 'Furthermore, we look forward to working with Auplata as JV partners and to strengthen the collaboration with them.'

CALL OPTION DETAILS

Reference is made to Element's stock exchange announcements regarding the terms and extension of the exclusivity period for the LOI with Auplata entered into for the purpose of forming a Joint Venture to acquire a 37% stake in the Moroccan mining company Compagnie Minière de Toussit SA ('CMT') through ownership of 5,000 units ('Units') equal to 50% each of the issued units in a joint corporate structure in Luxembourg ('Ocead Fund'). The Call Option Agreement is entered into with the owner of the Units (the 'Seller'), which holds 73.5% of the Ocead Fund. Auplata currently owns 26.5% of the Osead Fund and has an option to acquire additional 23.5% of the Osead Fund from the Seller resulting in a total of 50% of the Units. Osead Fund owns 100% of Osead S.A which owns 100% of Osead Maroc Mining ('OMM') which in turn holds 37% of the shares of CMT.

Element may exercise the Call Option in one or more instalments. Initial partial exercise of minimum amount EUR 15,000,000 must be exercised within 30 June 2019. Exercised of remaining instalments must be exercised within 31 December 2019. If the Initial Partial Exercise is not made by 30 June 2019 the Call Option Agreement will lapse. The Call Option Agreement is subject to due prepayment of EUR 3 within 30 September 2018.

The purchase price for 50% of the Osead Fund is EUR 25,500,000 plus the additional consideration (as set out below), equalling a price per unit of EUR 5,100. Through acquisition of the units in the Fund certain debt is taken over. The Fund has issued notes valued at MEUR 23.7 as of 15 September 2018. Furthermore, OMM will have debt as of 31 December 2018 in the amount of MAD 288,000,000 to CMT.

In order to ensure division of distributable profit from CMT between the Element and the Seller the parties have agreed to the additional consideration of EUR 450, 900, or 1,200 per Unit depending on when the Units are acquired. The additional consideration is EUR 450 per Unit if the Call Option is exercised prior to 1 January 2019, and EUR 900 per Unit if the Call Option is exercised after 31 December 2018. However, if the Call Option is partly exercised after 30 June 2019, then the additional consideration is EUR 1,200 per Unit for the Units exercised after 30 June 2019.

Element will make a prepayment of a total of EUR 3,000,000; EUR 1,000,000 is payable at signing of the Call Option Agreement and EUR 2,000,000 no later than 30 September 2018. The amount is deemed a prepayment of the first EUR 15,000,000 due under the Call Option. The balance payable under the initial partial exercise shall be EUR 12,000,000. If Element fails to make the full prepayment by 30 September 2018 or fails to make the Initial Partial Instalment before 30 June 2019, the Seller will keep MEUR 0.5 as a 'break-fee' and will transfer Units for the remaining part of the prepayment at a unit price of EUR 6,300.

Upon payment of the initial partial payment of EUR 15,000,000 Element becomes owner of 50% of the shares of the management company of the Osead Fund, without cost. Element and Auplata has entered into a shareholders` agreement for the purpose of controlling the Fund through the management company.

ABOUT CMT

CMT is the second largest mining company in Morocco founded in 1974, listed on the Casablanca Stock Exchange (ISIN: MA0000011793), specialising in the exploration, extraction and processing of base metal, precious metal and industrial metal ores. As Morocco's largest producer of high-quality argentiferous lead concentrate, CMT also produces argentiferous zinc concentrate and other related metals. In 2017 the company had more than 370 employees, generating a turnover of 444.62 MMAD (approx. MNOK 384) and EBITDA of MMAD 191.44 (approx. MNOK 165). Information about CMT is available in French on http://miniere-touissit.com.

Element will publish additional information as required in an expanded stock exchange announcement as soon as practically possible and no later than 16 August 2018.

This announcement is made in accordance with the Securities Trading Act Section 5-12.

Oslo, 13 August 2018

ABOUT ELEMENT

Element is an innovative project investment company within the mineral sector, which continuously strives to create shareholder value at the lowest possible risk. The company has as strategy to identify undervalued projects, closing in on cash flow, where infrastructure and other basic work, if necessary, have in large, been completed. The company's special focus is linked to projects within new, and usually ground-breaking technology, within its niches.