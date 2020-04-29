Log in
Element Fleet Management Corp.    EFN

ELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT CORP.

(EFN)
Element Fleet Management Schedules First Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Conference Call

04/29/2020 | 05:01pm EDT

Date: May 11, 2020
Time: 7:00 p.m. (Eastern Time)

TORONTO, April 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSX: EFN) (“Element” or the “Company”), a leading global provider of fleet management services, will hold its first quarter results conference call and webcast for investors and analysts on May 11, 2020 at 7:00 p.m. ET. Element’s financial and operating results for the period will be issued after market close on May 11, 2020 and will be available on the Company’s website at https://www.elementfleet.com/about-us/investor-relations.

The conference call and webcast can be accessed as follows:
 
Webcast:http://services.choruscall.ca/links/elementfleet20200511.html
  
Telephone:North America toll-free: 1-800-319-8560
International: +1-604-638-5345
Passcode: 86810#

The webcast will be available on the Company’s website for three months. A taped recording of the conference call may be accessed through June 11, 2020 by dialing 1-800-319-6413 or +1-604-638-9010 and entering the access code 4429.

About Element Fleet Management Corp.

Element Fleet Management (TSX: EFN) is a leading global fleet management company, providing world-class services and financing for commercial vehicle fleets. The Company enjoys scale and leadership in key markets, a top-tier client base, strong cash flow, ready access to capital, and an investment-grade balance sheet. Element's suite of services spans the total fleet lifecycle – from acquisition and financing to program management and remarketing – helping clients optimize performance and improve productivity. For more information, visit www.elementfleet.com.

Contact:

Michael Barrett                                                             
Vice President, Investor Relations                               
(416) 646-5698
mbarrett@elementcorp.com

Primary Logo


