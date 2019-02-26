Element Fleet Management Schedules Fourth Quarter and Year End 2018 Financial Results and Conference Call

Date: March 6, 2019

Time: 6:00 p.m. (Eastern Time)

TORONTO, Feb. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSX: EFN) (“Element” or the “Company”), a leading global provider of fleet management services, will hold its fourth quarter and year end 2018 results conference call and webcast for investors and analysts on March 6, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. ET. Element’s financial and operating results for the period will be issued after market close on March 6, 2019 and will be available on the Company’s website at www.elementfleet.com .

The conference call and webcast can be accessed as follows:

Webcast: http://services.choruscall.ca/links/elementfleet20190306.html Telephone: North America toll-free: 1-800-319-8560 International: 1-604-638-5345 Passcode: 86810#

The webcast will be available on the Company’s website for three months. A taped recording of the conference call may be accessed through April 6, 2019 by dialing 1-800-319-6413 or 1-604-638-9010 and entering the access code 2982.

About Element Fleet Management Corp.

Element Fleet Management (TSX: EFN) is a leading global fleet management company, providing world-class services and financing for commercial vehicle fleets. The Company enjoys scale and leadership in key markets, a top-tier customer base, strong cash flow, ready access to capital, and an investment-grade balance sheet. Element's suite of services spans the total fleet lifecycle – from acquisition and financing to program management and remarketing – helping customers optimize performance and improve productivity. For more information, visit www.elementfleet.com.

Contact:

Michael Barrett

Vice President, Investor Relations

(416) 646-5698

mbarrett@elementcorp.com