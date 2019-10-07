Log in
Element Fleet Management Updates Timing of Third Quarter 2019 Conference Call

10/07/2019 | 06:01pm EDT

Date: November 7, 2019 (unchanged)
Revised Time: 9:00 a.m. (Eastern Time)

TORONTO, Oct. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSX: EFN) (“Element” or the “Company”), a leading global provider of fleet management services, will hold its third quarter 2019 results conference call and webcast for investors and analysts on November 7, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. ET. Element’s financial and operating results for the period will be issued after market close on November 6, 2019, as previously announced, and will be available on the Company’s website at https://www.elementfleet.com/about-us/investor-relations.

The conference call and webcast can be accessed as follows:

Webcast:http://services.choruscall.ca/links/elementfleet20191107.html
  
TelephoneNorth America toll-free: 1-800-319-8560
 International: +1-604-638-5345
 Passcode: 86810#

The webcast will be available on the Company’s website for three months. A taped recording of the conference call may be accessed through December 7, 2019 by dialing 1-800-319-6413 or +1-604-638-9010 and entering the access code 3686.

About Element Fleet Management Corp.

Element Fleet Management (TSX: EFN) is a leading global fleet management company, providing world-class services and financing for commercial vehicle fleets. The Company enjoys scale and leadership in key markets, a top-tier client base, strong cash flow, ready access to capital, and an investment-grade balance sheet. Element's suite of services spans the total fleet lifecycle – from acquisition and financing to program management and remarketing – helping clients optimize performance and improve productivity. For more information, visit www.elementfleet.com

Contact:

Michael Barrett                                                             
Vice President, Investor Relations                               
(416) 646-5698
mbarrett@elementcorp.com 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
