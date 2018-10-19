Element Fleet Schedules Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Conference Call

Log in
10/19/2018 | 08:01pm CEST

Date: November 6, 2018
Time: 8:00 a.m. (Eastern Time)

TORONTO, Oct. 19, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Element Fleet Management Corp. (TSX: EFN) (“Element” or “the Company”), a global leader in fleet management, will hold its third quarter 2018 results conference call and webcast for investors and analysts on November 6, 2018 at 8:00 a.m. ET. The Company’s financial and operating results for the period will be issued after market close on November 5, 2018 and will be available on our website at www.elementfleet.com.

The conference call and webcast can be accessed as follows:

Webcasthttp://services.choruscall.ca/links/elementfleet20181106.html    
      
Telephone:North America toll-free 1-800-319-8560    
 International 1-604-638-5345     
 Passcode 86810#    

The webcast will be available on our website for three months. A taped recording of the conference call may be accessed through December 6, 2018 by dialing 1-604-638-9010 and entering the access code 2707#.

About Element Fleet Management Corp.

Element Fleet Management (TSX: EFN) is a leading global fleet management company, providing world-class management services and financing for commercial vehicle and equipment fleets. Element's suite of fleet management services span the total fleet lifecycle, from acquisition and financing to program management and remarketing – helping customers optimize performance and improve productivity. For more information, visit www.elementfleet.com.

Contact:

Scott Davidson                                                           
EVP Corporate Development                                      
(416) 646-5686
scdavidson@elementcorp.com

Element Logo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2018 871 M
EBIT 2018 407 M
Net income 2018 -179 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 3,47%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 14,01
Capi. / Sales 2018 3,95x
Capi. / Sales 2019 3,79x
Capitalization 3 441 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 9,05  CAD
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jay A. Forbes Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Brian Vincent Tobin Chairman
James R. Halliday Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Vito Culmone Chief Financial Officer
John Wall Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT CORP-13.89%2 633
CITIC LTD1.24%42 602
MITSUBISHI UFJ LEASE & FINANCE CO LTD-7.49%4 993
BURFORD CAPITAL LIMITED37.85%4 903
CHAILEASE HOLDING CO LTD--.--%3 854
FAR EAST HORIZON LTD5.37%3 555
