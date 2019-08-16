Element : 4
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES
Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person
*
Capps John Edward
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
Element Solutions Inc [ESI]
5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
_____ Director
_____ 10% Owner
__X__ Officer (give title below)
_____ Other (specify below)
EVP, General Counsel & Sec.
C/O ELEMENT SOLUTIONS INC, 500 EAST BROWARD BOULEVARD, SUITE 1860
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
08/14/2019
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL 33394
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed (Month/Day/Year)
6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable Line) _X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
1.Title of Security
(Instr. 3)
2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year)
2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year)
3. Transaction Code
(Instr. 8)
4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D)
(Instr. 3, 4 and 5)
5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s)
(Instr. 3 and 4)
6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I)
(Instr. 4)
7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
(Instr. 4)
Code
V
Amount
(A) or (D)
Price
Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share
08/14/2019
P
10,000
A
$ 9
301,740
D
1. Title of Derivative Security
(Instr. 3)
2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security
3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year)
3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year)
4. Transaction Code
(Instr. 8)
5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D)
(Instr. 3, 4, and 5)
6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date
(Month/Day/Year)
7. Title and Amount of Underlying Securities
(Instr. 3 and 4)
8. Price of Derivative Security
(Instr. 5)
9. Number of Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s)
(Instr. 4)
10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I)
(Instr. 4)
11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
(Instr. 4)
Code
V
(A)
(D)
Date Exercisable
Expiration Date
Title
Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address
Relationships
Director
10% Owner
Officer
Other
Capps John Edward
C/O ELEMENT SOLUTIONS INC
500 EAST BROWARD BOULEVARD, SUITE 1860
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL 33394
EVP, General Counsel & Sec.
Signatures
/s/ John E. Capps
08/15/2019
Signature of Reporting Person **
Date
Explanation of Responses:
*
