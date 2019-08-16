Element : 4

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person * Capps John Edward

Element Solutions Inc [ESI]

__X__ Officer (give title below)
EVP, General Counsel & Sec.
C/O ELEMENT SOLUTIONS INC, 500 EAST BROWARD BOULEVARD, SUITE 1860

08/14/2019
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL 33394

Common Stock, par value $0.01 per share 08/14/2019 P 10,000 A $ 9 301,740 D

Reporting Owners

Capps John Edward

C/O ELEMENT SOLUTIONS INC

500 EAST BROWARD BOULEVARD, SUITE 1860

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL 33394 EVP, General Counsel & Sec.

Signatures

/s/ John E. Capps 08/15/2019

