Element : Introducing ALPHA® 7 Series Low Residue Fluxes for Tabbing and Stringing

03/01/2019 | 05:19pm EST

CORPORATE WEBSITE TRADE NEWS POSTING

Introducing ALPHA® 7 Series Low Residue Fluxes for Tabbing and Stringing

(Waterbury, CT USA) - March 1, 2019 - The Assembly division of MacDermid Alpha Electronics Solutions, a world leader in the production of electronic soldering and bonding materials, has recently introduced the ALPHA® 7 Series Low Residue Fluxes to meet the demanding requirements of the photovoltaic industry when higher peel strength is deemed necessary.

"With the use of the latest flux chemistry and technology, ALPHA® 7 Series Low Residue Fluxes are designed so that minimum flux deposits accumulate inside tabbing and stringing equipment and spray nozzles, thus eliminating corrosion and clogging issues," said Eric Poh, Global Portfolio Manager for Non-PCB Assembly. "The unique chemistry provides excellent soldering with fast wetting in standard module assembly processes and methods that are used widely, such as preheat and soldering, for both spray or dipping application methods."

These low solid fluxes also allow for an extended shelf life compared to many competitive fluxes in the industry.

Contact:

Name: Eric Poh

Title: Global Portfolio Manager, Non-PCB Assembly Email:Eric.Poh@macdermidalpha.com

Disclaimer

Element Solutions Inc. published this content on 01 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2019 22:18:08 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 955 M
EBIT 2019 386 M
Net income 2019 173 M
Debt 2019 1 137 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 16,32
P/E ratio 2020 13,57
EV / Sales 2019 2,24x
EV / Sales 2020 2,20x
Capitalization 3 247 M
Chart ELEMENT SOLUTIONS INC
Duration : Period :
Element Solutions Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 13,3 $
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Benjamin H. Gliklich Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scot Robert Benson President & Chief Operating Officer
Martin E. Franklin Executive Chairman
John P. Connolly Chief Financial Officer
Ian Guy Handley Ashken Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ELEMENT SOLUTIONS INC3 247
ECOLAB14.63%48 794
SIKA AG8.35%19 163
SYMRISE20.12%11 930
INDORAMA VENTURES PCL--.--%9 142
CRODA INTERNATIONAL PLC2.69%8 394
