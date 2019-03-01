Element : Introducing ALPHA® 7 Series Low Residue Fluxes for Tabbing and Stringing

CORPORATE WEBSITE TRADE NEWS POSTING

Introducing ALPHA® 7 Series Low Residue Fluxes for Tabbing and Stringing

(Waterbury, CT USA) - March 1, 2019 - The Assembly division of MacDermid Alpha Electronics Solutions, a world leader in the production of electronic soldering and bonding materials, has recently introduced the ALPHA® 7 Series Low Residue Fluxes to meet the demanding requirements of the photovoltaic industry when higher peel strength is deemed necessary.

"With the use of the latest flux chemistry and technology, ALPHA® 7 Series Low Residue Fluxes are designed so that minimum flux deposits accumulate inside tabbing and stringing equipment and spray nozzles, thus eliminating corrosion and clogging issues," said Eric Poh, Global Portfolio Manager for Non-PCB Assembly. "The unique chemistry provides excellent soldering with fast wetting in standard module assembly processes and methods that are used widely, such as preheat and soldering, for both spray or dipping application methods."

These low solid fluxes also allow for an extended shelf life compared to many competitive fluxes in the industry.

