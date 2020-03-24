Element : Letter to Our Customers Regarding COVID-19

March 24, 2020

Dear Valued Customer:

The COVID-19 Coronavirus was an unexpected shock to all of us. During difficult times like these, communication with our customers becomes even more important. We are fortunate thus far to have been able to continue to operate in this environment and are happy to be in a position to continue to support our customers. To do so, we are doing the following:

Following local and national government mandates within the countries where we operate to keep our plants open and our people safe; Meeting daily on a local and regional basis to manage supply and demand for our customers; Engaging with all of critical suppliers to track availability of raw materials; and Coordinating with all our global manufacturing plants as the situation develops to ensure redundant manufacturing capacity and supply chain flexibility

At this time, our teams have indicated there are no known issues with our ability to meet the demand of our current order book. Additionally, based on current information, we do not anticipate any interruption in our continuity of supply in the near term. Our manufacturing facilities are open, and we are fortunate to have manufacturing capacity in many different countries around the world able to serve customers across regions. This diverse production base is an asset to our customers as we address any potential impacts resulting from the COVID-19 Coronavirus together.

As you are aware, the situation on the spread of the COVID-19 Coronavirus is very fluid, and we are keeping our organization in a proactive posture until the situation stabilizes globally. Although we cannot guarantee disruptions will not occur, we can assure you that if there is a change in our ability to supply our customers, we will promptly contact the affected customers. Additionally, we will work with the affected customers to try to mitigate any adverse effects of the COVID-19 Coronavirus.

Thank you for your business and your consideration in this matter.

ELEMENT SOLUTIONS INC