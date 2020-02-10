Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Element Solutions Inc    ESI

ELEMENT SOLUTIONS INC

(ESI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Element : MacDermid Alpha Announces New Distribution Partnership for the UK and Ireland

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/10/2020 | 06:03pm EST

Corporate Website TRADE NEWS Posting

February 10, 2020

ELECTRONICS

MacDermid Alpha Announces New Distribution Partnership for the UK and Ireland

(Waterbury, CT USA) - 10th Feb 2020 - The Assembly division of MacDermid Alpha Electronics Solutions, a world leader in the production of electronics soldering and bonding materials, is excited to announce a new distribution partnership with Advanced Manufacturing Services Limited (AMS) for the sale and distribution of Alpha brand products in the United Kingdom and Ireland, effective 1st April 2020.

Stephen Cooper, Regional Sales Director - Western Europe for the Assembly division of MacDermid Alpha, comments, "We are extremely excited to announce this new partnership with AMS for the UK and Ireland. AMS is dedicated to delivering a high-quality service for its customers and we are looking forward to working together to continue to provide customers with the highest quality products and highest levels of support."

AMS was established in 2001 to serve the professional electronics manufacturing market throughout the United Kingdom, building a strong reputation on the quality of service and support offered to customers. As well as Alpha brand assembly materials AMS also offers a number of products and services including soldering equipment, SMT equipment, ESD products and custom designed and built handling equipment.

For more information on AMS visit: http://www.ams-electronics.co.uk/. To learn more about Alpha products please visit MacDermidAlpha.com

Contact:

Stephen Cooper

Region Sales Director - Western Europe

Steve.Cooper@MacDermidAlpha.com

Disclaimer

Element Solutions Inc. published this content on 10 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 February 2020 23:02:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ELEMENT SOLUTIONS INC
06:03pELEMENT : MacDermid Alpha Announces New Distribution Partnership for the UK and ..
PU
02/05ELEMENT SOLUTIONS INC : Announces Date for 2019 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Ear..
BU
02/05ELEMENT : Sc 13g
PU
01/21HSBC : Huawei CFO's lawyers argue U.S. extradition charges not a crime in Canada
RE
01/06Amazon to showcase its transportation drive at world's largest tech show
RE
2019CARLOS TAVARES : French designs on dominance of Peugeot-Fiat rest on Tavares
RE
2019ELEMENT : MacDermid Alpha Electronics Solutions Accounces the Acquisition of Kes..
PU
2019ELEMENT SOLUTIONS INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
2019ELEMENT SOLUTIONS INC : Announces Closing of the Acquisition of Kester and Succe..
BU
2019ELEMENT : Sc 13d/a
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 830 M
EBIT 2019 365 M
Net income 2019 43,5 M
Debt 2019 1 296 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 71,2x
P/E ratio 2020 16,4x
EV / Sales2019 2,37x
EV / Sales2020 2,30x
Capitalization 3 038 M
Chart ELEMENT SOLUTIONS INC
Duration : Period :
Element Solutions Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELEMENT SOLUTIONS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 13,50  $
Last Close Price 12,10  $
Spread / Highest target 32,2%
Spread / Average Target 11,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,83%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Benjamin H. Gliklich Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scot Robert Benson President, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Martin E. Franklin Executive Chairman
Carey J. Dorman Chief Financial Officer
Ian Guy Handley Ashken Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ELEMENT SOLUTIONS INC3.42%2 981
ECOLAB INC.6.55%57 499
GIVAUDAN7.85%30 765
SIKA AG-1.02%25 588
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG1.81%15 419
SYMRISE3.62%13 892
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group