Element : MacDermid Alpha Announces New Distribution Partnership for the UK and Ireland

February 10, 2020

ELECTRONICS

MacDermid Alpha Announces New Distribution Partnership for the UK and Ireland

(Waterbury, CT USA) - 10th Feb 2020 - The Assembly division of MacDermid Alpha Electronics Solutions, a world leader in the production of electronics soldering and bonding materials, is excited to announce a new distribution partnership with Advanced Manufacturing Services Limited (AMS) for the sale and distribution of Alpha brand products in the United Kingdom and Ireland, effective 1st April 2020.

Stephen Cooper, Regional Sales Director - Western Europe for the Assembly division of MacDermid Alpha, comments, "We are extremely excited to announce this new partnership with AMS for the UK and Ireland. AMS is dedicated to delivering a high-quality service for its customers and we are looking forward to working together to continue to provide customers with the highest quality products and highest levels of support."

AMS was established in 2001 to serve the professional electronics manufacturing market throughout the United Kingdom, building a strong reputation on the quality of service and support offered to customers. As well as Alpha brand assembly materials AMS also offers a number of products and services including soldering equipment, SMT equipment, ESD products and custom designed and built handling equipment.

For more information on AMS visit: http://www.ams-electronics.co.uk/. To learn more about Alpha products please visit MacDermidAlpha.com

Contact:

Stephen Cooper

Region Sales Director - Western Europe

Steve.Cooper@MacDermidAlpha.com