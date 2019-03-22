Log in
Element : MacDermid Alpha Electronics Solutions Hosts High Reliability Workshop in Brazil

03/22/2019 | 04:15am EDT

CORPORATE WEBSITE TRADE NEWS - Electronics

MacDermid Alpha Electronics Solutions Hosts

High Reliability Workshop in Brazil

(Waterbury, CT USA) - March 21, 2019 - The Assembly Division of MacDermid Alpha Electronics Solutions hosted a day long technical workshop on Assembly Solutions for High Reliability Applications for regional customers in São Paulo, Brazil.

The workshop focused on three core themes: Solder Alloys for High Reliability Applications, Solder Preform Technologies, and Void Reduction Solutions. Individual workshop moduals concentrated on:

  • High reliability and low temperature lead-free solder pastes

  • The advatages of incorporating preform technologies in specific assembly processes

  • Voiding and innovative strategies for void reduction

Representatives from over 17 companies, spanning a variety of industries, including automotive, argriculture, mobile, lighting and consumer products were in attendance. Discussions included both indepth technical training and market-focused strategies for how these different applications and solutions support the many assembly challenges faced by these quickly changing industries.

"These educational workshops are an important part of MacDermid Alpha's business," said Eduardo Carqueijo, South America Sales and Marketing Manager. "It is a critical opportunity for us to share the

latest solutions, technologies and ALPHA® products that we have to offer. The workshop also allows us to exchange ideas and trends with industry and market experts from different businesses."

Contact:

Name: Eduardo Carqueijo

Title: South America Sales and Marketing Manager Email:Eduardo.carqueijo@macdermidalpha.comPhone #: 55.11.4353.2527

Frank Andres, Sr. GATE Applications Engineer, discusses high reliability alloys during Brazil workshop

Disclaimer

Element Solutions Inc. published this content on 21 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2019 08:14:08 UTC
