Element : MacDermid Alpha Launches ALPHA® HiTech™ for High Reliability Electronics

Corporate Website TRADE NEWS Posting
Posted August 9, 2019
Electronics - Assembly Division
MacDermid Alpha Launches ALPHA® HiTech™ for High Reliability Electronics
(Waterbury, CT USA) - August 8, 2019 - MacDermid Alpha Electronics Solutions, leaders in soldering and bonding technologies, is pleased to launch the ALPHA ® HiTech™ series of Underfills, Cornerfills, and Low Temperature Adhesives for increased reliability of assembled electronic packages.
This new suite of products enables MacDermid Alpha to capitalize on many emerging trends in the electronics industry and offer customers additional support to solve their unique assembly challenges.
"We are pleased to extend our HiTech portfolio to include our underfills, cor nerfills, and low-temperature adhesives," said Jimmy Shu, Director of Marketing for Asia -Pacific. "Joining the SMD and UV adhesives, plus the encapsulant products we launched in April, MacDermid Alpha now supports a full suite of HiTech surface mount atta chment materials. Through our experience in high volume production, these materials reduce scale -up risk for component assemblies deployed into demanding applications."
Learn more at https://alphaassembly.com/Products/Adhesives
Contact:
Jimmy Shu
Director of Marketing - Asia-Pacific
Jimmy.Shu@macdermidalpha.com