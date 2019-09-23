Log in
Element : MacDermid Alpha Presents Printed Circuit Technology Trends at India PCB Tech Conference

0
09/23/2019 | 09:02pm EDT

September 24, 2019

Business Segment: ELECTRONICS

MacDermid Alpha Presents Printed Circuit Technology Trends at India PCB Tech Conference

(Waterbury, CT USA) - September 24th,2019 - The Assembly Division of MacDermid Alpha Electronics Solutions, a world leader in the production of electronics soldering and bonding materials, has been invited to present "Trends in Printed Circuit Technology and New Materials" at the India PCB Tech Conference on September 26th, 2019 during the Productronica India Exhibition. The exhibition allows domestic companies to catalyze growth and value addition in the Indian electronics manufacturing industry.

Richard Puthota, Sr. Business Development Director for MacDermid Alpha Electronics Solutions, is the current Executive Committee Member of ELCINA. ELCINA, jointly with IPCA (Indian Printed Circuit Association) and MMI India have organized the India PCB Tech Conference, where industry leaders will deliberate on the theme "Incentivizing PCB Manufacturing for the Growth of the Electronics Industry & Emerging Technologies". MacDermid Alpha has been invited to participate as a key speaker during the session on "Trends in Printed Circuit Technology and New Materials". Richard will give an update on current and emerging technologies which include environmental awareness, IoT, 5G technologies and automotive electronics. He will also present the 5G impact on PCB requirements which include the design trend towards convergence of RF and digital with the need for thermal management solutions.

Richard will present at 12:30pm on Thursday, September 26th at the India PCB Tech Conference.

Contact: Richard Puthota - Sr. Business Development Director - Puthota.Richard@MacDermidAlpha.com

Disclaimer

Element Solutions Inc. published this content on 23 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2019 01:01:02 UTC
