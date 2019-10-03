Element : MacDermid Alpha‘s Assembly Division to Present Latest Silver Sinter Technology at ECPE Workshop

October 3, 2019

Business Segment: ELECTRONICS

MacDermid Alpha's Assembly Division to Present Latest Silver Sinter Technology at ECPE

Workshop

(Waterbury, CT USA) - Oct 3rd, 2019 - The Assembly division of MacDermid Alpha Electronics Solutions, a world leader in the production of electronics soldering and bonding materials, will be presenting on the latest developments in silver sintering at the upcoming Advanced Power Packaging - Power Modules 2.0 Workshop hosted by the European Center for Power Electronics (ECPE) from the 9th-10th October in Hamburg, Germany.

Michiel de Monchy, Customer Technical Support Manager for ALPHA® Argomax®and Die Attach Products at MacDermid Alpha, will be presenting `Silver Sintering - New Form Factors for Next Generation Power Modules', during the Die Attach session at the workshops. ¨Higher performance, efficiency and reliability of power modules is increasingly demanded by the power semiconductor industry¨, comments Michiel. ¨To help meet and exceed these demands ALPHA® Argomax® Silver Sinter products create extremely high thermal and electrical conductivity silver bonds that deliver flexible bondline thickness as well as high reliability and high efficiency for cost effective, high volume manufacturing processes.¨

Michiel's presentation will take place at 12:30pm on Wednesday 9th October. To view the agenda and register for the event please vist the ECPE website.

Contact: Michiel de Monchy - Customer Technical Support Manager Argomax® & Die Attach Michiel.deMonchy@MacDermidAlpha.com