ELEMENT SOLUTIONS INC

(ESI)
Element : MacDermid Alpha's Assembly Division To Promote High Reliability Die Attach Solutions At Pcim Asia In China

06/11/2019 | 12:17am EDT

Jun 11, 2019

Business Segment: ELECTRONICS

MACDERMID ALPHA'S ASSEMBLY DIVISION TO PROMOTE HIGH RELIABILITY DIE

ATTACH SOLUTIONS AT PCIM ASIA IN CHINA

(Waterbury, CT USA) - June 10th, 2019 - The Assembly division of MacDermid Alpha Electronics Solutions, a world leader in the production of electronics soldering and bonding materials, will showcase its range of high reliability die attach solutions, including ALPHA Argomax Silver Sinter Technology, at the PCIM Asia in Shanghai from June 26 - 28, 2019.

During the show, Gyan Dutt, Global Portfolio Manager, Die Attach Assembly for MacDermid Alpha, will be presenting on the ¨Sintered Silver Interconnects for Traction Inverter Assembly" at the PCIM Conference - Poster Session. Silver sintering offers a proven technology to overcome the thermal impedance and high temperature stability challenges associated with these power module interconnects.¨The increasing adoption of wide band gap semiconductors, along with the increasing current density within the power modules in traction inverters, has led to the thermal impedance of the stack becoming more important¨ comments Gyan. ¨The paper presentation will look at the role of interconnects in power assembly stacks and how this affects the overall thermal resistance and reliability."

ALPHA® Argomax® Silver Sinter Technology, which has been specially developed for die attach, package attach and substrate-heat spreader attach in traction inverters and other high voltage applications, provides a dramatic reduction in thermal resistance and inductance.

¨The ALPHA Argomax technology creates extremely high thermal and electrical conductivity silver bonds¨, explains Julien Joguet, Global Business Market Manager. Die Attach at MacDermid Alpha. ¨The high thermal conductivity delivered by ALPHA Argomax enables individual die to handle much higher levels of current, reducing the total number of die required, and providing the highest levels of efficiency. ALPHA Argomax also provides an unprecedented increase in die attach reliability, more than 30x higher than traditional solder methods.¨

ALPHA Argomax is available in paste, film and preform material types and solutions from Ag, Au and Cu surface finishes for unparalleled flexibility. To speak to one of our technology experts visit MacDermid Alpha at Booth# G11 at the PCIM Asia or visit the Alpha website.

Contact: Julien Joguet, Global Business Market Manager - Die Attach, Assembly Solutions, Julien.Joguet@MacDermidAlpha.com

Disclaimer

Element Solutions Inc. published this content on 11 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2019 04:12:01 UTC
