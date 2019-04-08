Element : MacDermid Enthone Demonstrates Unrivaled Innovation In Automotive Films At Automotive Interiors Expo 2019

MacDermid Enthone GmbH

Elisabeth-Selbert-Str. 4

40764 Langenfeld

Germany

Contact details

Alan Gardener

O +44 121 6068 100

Alan.Gardner@MacdermidEnthone.com

April 8, 2019

INDUSTRIAL & SPECIALTY

MACDERMID ENTHONE DEMONSTRATES UNRIVALED INNOVATION IN AUTOMOTIVE FILMS AT

AUTOMOTIVE INTERIORS EXPO 2019

(Langenfeld, Germany) - At this year's Automotive Interiors Expo, MacDermid Enthone Industrial Solutions will showcase its range of XtraForm hardcoated films, including XtraForm Antiglare, and demonstrate how its proven and innovative technologies answer evolving automotive interior design needs and challenges, while providing unrivaled performance.

XtraForm Antiglare will be a key highlight at MacDermid Enthone's stand. An automotive approved formable and textured film designed for deep draw 3D Film Insert Molding (FIM) applications, it allows images to be seen without the distraction of surface glare from bright lights or the reflection of moving objects. With this solution, applicators can develop antiglare surfaces of 15 to 75 gloss units. Experts will demonstrate how the textured surface gives high quality optics, through an exceptional combination of gloss, clarity and haze, and feel - making it ideal for dashboards and display units with high performance characteristics.

Martin Herbert, Product Development Manager, will launch a paper on 22nd May in the Interiors Innovation

&Design Forum on: "Seamless integration of automotive interior displays using high-performance hardcoated films" where visitors can further discover how XtraForm, with a wide range of finishes, harmonizes and tailors cockpit interior design with seamless, integrated functionality and decoration.

ISenquiries@macdermidenthone.com.

