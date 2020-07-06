Element : MacDermid Graphics Solutions Partners with Digimarc

July 6, 2020

MacDermid Graphics Solutions Partners with Digimarc

• Strategic partnership drives the flexographic printing market into the future.

(Atlanta, GA USA) - MacDermid Graphics Solutions announces a strategic partnership with the Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ: DMRC) to expand the application of Digimarc for packaging in the global flexographic printing market. MacDermid is delighted to be the first flexographic plate manufacturer to partner with Digimarc.

MacDermid's world-class products and technical support enable printers to deliver the highest print quality to meet the demands of brand owners. MacDermid's vast expertise in flexographic printing, combined with the Digimarc Platform, provides brand owners with increased product traceability throughout the supply chain. Additionally, brands can heighten the consumer's pre-purchase and post-purchase experiences through interactive and dynamic data embedded in the packaging designs.

MacDermid Graphics Solutions' sales and technical support teams completed training with Digimarc and are eager to help customers integrate interactive data into all packaging designs. This technology is the future and meets MacDermid's goal to continuously bring solutions and innovations that provide value to the entire supply chain.

