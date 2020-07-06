Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Element Solutions Inc    ESI

ELEMENT SOLUTIONS INC

(ESI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Element : MacDermid Graphics Solutions Partners with Digimarc

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/06/2020 | 11:49am EDT

July 6, 2020

MacDermid Graphics Solutions Partners with Digimarc

  • Strategic partnership drives the flexographic printing market into the future.

(Atlanta, GA USA) - MacDermid Graphics Solutions announces a strategic partnership with the Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ: DMRC) to expand the application of Digimarc for packaging in the global flexographic printing market. MacDermid is delighted to be the first flexographic plate manufacturer to partner with Digimarc.

MacDermid's world-class products and technical support enable printers to deliver the highest print quality to meet the demands of brand owners. MacDermid's vast expertise in flexographic printing, combined with the Digimarc Platform, provides brand owners with increased product traceability throughout the supply chain. Additionally, brands can heighten the consumer's pre-purchase and post-purchase experiences through interactive and dynamic data embedded in the packaging designs.

MacDermid Graphics Solutions' sales and technical support teams completed training with Digimarc and are eager to help customers integrate interactive data into all packaging designs. This technology is the future and meets MacDermid's goal to continuously bring solutions and innovations that provide value to the entire supply chain.

Leigh Carpenter, Marketing Manager,leigh.carpenter@macdermid.com

Disclaimer

Element Solutions Inc. published this content on 06 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2020 15:48:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on ELEMENT SOLUTIONS INC
11:49aELEMENT : MacDermid Graphics Solutions Partners with Digimarc
PU
06/22ELEMENT : MacDermid Alpha Launches Ultra-Low Temperature Solder and 5G Solutions..
PU
06/19ELEMENT SOLUTIONS INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of..
AQ
06/05ELEMENT SOLUTIONS INC : to Hold Virtual-Only Annual Meeting of Stockholders
BU
05/28ELEMENT : MacDermid Enthone Industrial Solutions Makes Senior Hire For New Displ..
PU
05/22ELEMENT : 2020 First Quarter Financial Results Call
PU
05/22ELEMENT : MacDermid Alpha Promotes ALPHA® SnCX Plus 07 Alloy as New Solution for..
PU
05/18ELEMENT : 4
PU
04/30ELEMENT : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Result..
AQ
04/30ELEMENT SOLUTIONS : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 694 M - -
Net income 2020 50,9 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 216 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 26,4x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 2 726 M 2 726 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 2,33x
Nbr of Employees 4 450
Free-Float 84,4%
Chart ELEMENT SOLUTIONS INC
Duration : Period :
Element Solutions Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELEMENT SOLUTIONS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 12,25 $
Last Close Price 10,96 $
Spread / Highest target 18,6%
Spread / Average Target 11,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,76%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Benjamin H. Gliklich Chief Executive Officer & Director
Martin E. Franklin Executive Chairman
Carey J. Dorman Chief Financial Officer
Ian Guy Handley Ashken Independent Director
Michael Fenton Goss Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ELEMENT SOLUTIONS INC-6.16%2 726
ECOLAB INC.4.10%57 162
GIVAUDAN15.57%34 169
SIKA AG0.99%27 545
EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG15.40%18 179
SYMRISE AG10.71%15 811
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group