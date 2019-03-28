Element : Macdermid Graphics Solutions Introduces New Website

MacDermid Graphics Solutions

March 28, 2019

MACDERMID GRAPHICS SOLUTIONS INTRODUCES NEW WEBSITE

(Atlanta, GA USA) - MacDermid Graphics Solutions (MGS), a leader in the manufacturing and marketing of flexographic printing plates, recently announced the launch of its newly designed website: graphics.macdermid.com. The new website offers the ultimate user-friendly experience with a streamlined design, simplified navigation, and more resources and information on the full product portfolio MGS offers to its customers.

MGS's new website will be regularly updated with news on company products, accomplishments, announcements, articles, and events as well as important flexo industry developments and news.

