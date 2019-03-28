Log in
Element : Macdermid Graphics Solutions Introduces New Website

03/28/2019 | 07:06pm EDT

MacDermid Graphics Solutions

5210 Phillip Lee Drive, Atlanta, GA 30336 USA

Leigh Carpenter Marketing Manager O +1 404.699.3353 leigh.carpenter@macdermid.com graphics.macdermid.com

Corporate Website TRADE NEWS Posting

March 28, 2019

INDUSTRIAL & SPECIALTY (GRAPHICS)

MACDERMID GRAPHICS SOLUTIONS INTRODUCES NEW WEBSITE

(Atlanta, GA USA) - MacDermid Graphics Solutions (MGS), a leader in the manufacturing and marketing of flexographic printing plates, recently announced the launch of its newly designed website: graphics.macdermid.com. The new website offers the ultimate user-friendly experience with a streamlined design, simplified navigation, and more resources and information on the full product portfolio MGS offers to its customers.

MGS's new website will be regularly updated with news on company products, accomplishments, announcements, articles, and events as well as important flexo industry developments and news.

Leigh Carpenter, Marketing Manager, leigh.carpenter@macdermid.com

Disclaimer

Element Solutions Inc. published this content on 28 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2019 23:05:05 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 1 957 M
EBIT 2019 385 M
Net income 2019 173 M
Debt 2019 1 125 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 14,13
P/E ratio 2020 11,75
EV / Sales 2019 1,83x
EV / Sales 2020 1,81x
Capitalization 2 461 M
Chart ELEMENT SOLUTIONS INC
Duration : Period :
Element Solutions Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 13,3 $
Spread / Average Target 37%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Benjamin H. Gliklich Chief Executive Officer & Director
Scot Robert Benson President & Chief Operating Officer
Martin E. Franklin Executive Chairman
John P. Connolly Chief Financial Officer
Ian Guy Handley Ashken Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ELEMENT SOLUTIONS INC2 461
ECOLAB INC.18.93%50 533
SIKA AG9.55%19 442
SYMRISE24.96%12 291
INDORAMA VENTURES PCL--.--%8 638
CRODA INTERNATIONAL PLC4.57%8 518
