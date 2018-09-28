Elemental : Receiving notification of transaction under Article 19 section 1 MAR from the manager of Elemental Holding SA

Current REPORT 22/2018

Published on : 2018-09-28

Receiving notifications of transaction under Article 19 section 1 MAR from the managers of Elemental Holding S.A.

The Management Board of Elemental Holding S.A., with its registered office in Grodzisk Mazowiecki (Poland) (hereinafter the "Company" or "Issuer") inform that today, i.e.

September 28, 2018 the Company received notifications of transaction under the Article 19 section 1 MAR from the person discharging managerial responsibilities at the Company: Mr. Paweł Jarski - President of the Management Board.

The notification received by the Issuer are attached hereto.

Lagal basis:

Article 19 section 3 of the Regulation of the European Parliament and the Council no. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and repealing Directive 2003/6/EC of the European Parliament and of the Council and Commission Directives 2003/124/EC, 2003/125/EC and 2004/72/EC (Official Journal EU L 173 of 12 June 2014, p. 1 [MAR])

Representatives of the Company:

Paweł Jarski - President of the Management Board Anna Kostro - Member of the Management Board