ELEMENTIS    ELM   GB0002418548

ELEMENTIS (ELM)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 09/03 12:32:16 pm
256.3 GBp   +0.43%
12:01pELEMENTIS PLC : - Blocklisting - Interim Review
PR
08/30ELEMENTIS : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
08/24ELEMENTIS PLC : - Additional Listing
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

ELEMENTIS PLC : - Blocklisting - Interim Review

09/03/2018 | 12:01pm CEST

BLOCK LISTING RETURN

Date: 3 September 2018

Name of applicant: Elementis plc
Name of scheme: Elementis 2003 Executive Share Option Scheme
Period of return: From: 1 March 2018 To: 31 August 2018
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return: 645,940
Plus:  The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for): Nil
Less:  Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G): 41,430
Equals:  Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period: 604,510

   

Name of applicant: Elementis plc
Name of scheme: Elementis 2012 Executive Share Option Scheme
Period of return: From: 1 March 2018 To: 31 August 2018
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return: 660,000
Plus:  The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for): Nil
Less:  Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G): Nil
Equals:  Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period: 660,000

   

Name of applicant: Elementis plc
Name of scheme: Elementis plc 2008 Savings Related Share Option Scheme
Period of return: From: 1 March 2018 To: 31 August 2018
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return: 223,543
Plus:  The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for): 250,000
Less:  Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G): 145,643
Equals:  Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period: 327,900

   

Name of applicant: Elementis plc
Name of scheme: Elementis plc 2018 Savings Related Share Option Scheme
Period of return: From: 1 March 2018 To: 31 August 2018
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:  Nil
Plus:  The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for): 200,000
Less:  Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G): Nil
Equals:  Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period: 200,000

   

Name of applicant: Elementis plc
Name of scheme: Elementis plc Long Term Incentive Plan 2008 (as amended in 2010)
Period of return: From: 1 March 2018 To: 31 August 2018
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:  653,362
Plus:  The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for): Nil
Less:  Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G): Nil
Equals:  Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period: 653,362

   

Name of applicant: Elementis plc
Name of scheme: Elementis plc Long Term Incentive Plan 2018
Period of return: From: 1 March 2018 To: 31 August 2018
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return: Nil
Plus:  The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for): 250,000
Less:  Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G): Nil
Equals:  Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period: 250,000

   

Name of contact: Laura Higgins
Telephone number of contact: 020 7067 2999
Total number of shares in issue at the end of the period 464,129,311

© PRNewswire 2018
