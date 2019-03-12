Log in
ELEMENTIS PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding

03/12/2019 | 03:36am EDT

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details  of  the  person  discharging  managerial  responsibilities  /  person  closely associated
a) Name PAUL WATERMAN
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status CEO, DIRECTOR
b) Initial notification/Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name ELEMENTIS PLC
b) LEI 549300LQIH685LI2ML36 
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument


Identification code		 SHARES


GB0002418548      
b) Nature of the transaction Following the vesting of 48,028 deferred bonus share awards on 7 March 2019 relating to awards granted on 7 March 2017, at a cost of nil pence per share, 26,986 shares were subsequently sold to satisfy tax and related liabilities. 21,042 shares have been retained.
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
£1.5405 26,986
d) Aggregated information
 
-Aggregated volume
-Aggregated price		 26,986
£41,571.93
e) Date of the transaction 2019-03-08
f) Place of the transaction London, UK





 

© PRNewswire 2019
