Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Elementis    ELM   GB0002418548

ELEMENTIS (ELM)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Elementis : to pay less for Mondo after investor backlash

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/11/2018 | 11:26am CEST

(Reuters) - British speciality chemicals company Elementis has struck a deal to buy Mondo Minerals for $100 million (76.8 million pounds) less than initially agreed following criticism of the original price from its shareholders.

Elementis said on Tuesday it had agreed with seller U.S. private equity firm Advent to pay $500 million for Mondo Minerals, down from $600 million previously.

Elementis said in June it was buying Amsterdam-based Mondo to expand into talc additives used in a range of products from plastics to cosmetics.

Chief Executive Office Paul Waterman said Elementis had agreed the revised deal after consulting with its shareholders.

"The feedback that they had from shareholders was that the business makes a lot of sense, strategically seems good, but they had some concerns raised about the price that Elementis was paying," a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

"A number of concerns were raised, but it was largely over the price," the source added.

Mondo, which owns talc mines in central Finland, makes industrial talc additives used to strengthen plastics, provide corrosion resistance to coatings, an oxygen barrier to food packaging and UV protection to cosmetics.

Elementis, for its part, owns a mine in California that produces hectorite, a soft clay used in personal care and beauty products such as face creams, using a mine-to-market model similar to Mondo's.

Elementis said the revised deal had received strong support from its top shareholders including Threadneedle Asset Management and APG Asset Management and written confirmation of support from two more of its top five investors.

It expects the deal to add to adjusted earnings per share in the first full year of ownership.

Elementis also said the acquisition would be funded by a rights issue of about $230 million and from debt facilities. It had previously flagged a rights issue of $280 million.

Shares in Elementis, which have fallen 12.3 percent this year, were down 3.9 percent at 243 pence at 0814 GMT.

The deal to buy Mondo comes after a $360 million acquisition last year by Elementis of U.S.-based SummitReheis to expand its personal care chemicals business.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier and Mark Potter)

By Noor Zainab Hussain

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ELEMENTIS
11:26aELEMENTIS : to pay less for Mondo after investor backlash
RE
08:58aELEMENTIS PLC : - Proposed acquisition of Mondo Minerals - clarification
PR
08:02aELEMENTIS PLC : - mondo minerals - revised terms & rights issue
PR
09/03ELEMENTIS PLC : - Blocklisting - Interim Review
PR
08/30ELEMENTIS : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
08/24ELEMENTIS PLC : - Additional Listing
PR
08/22ELEMENTIS PLC : - Disposal of Jersey City site
PR
08/13ELEMENTIS PLC : - Completion of Works Council consultation
PR
07/31ELEMENTIS PLC : - Update Regarding Proposed Acquisition of Mondo Minerals
PR
07/31ELEMENTIS : Half-year results
CO
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 871 M
EBIT 2018 137 M
Net income 2018 83,9 M
Debt 2018 327 M
Yield 2018 2,78%
P/E ratio 2018 17,64
P/E ratio 2019 15,17
EV / Sales 2018 2,12x
EV / Sales 2019 1,87x
Capitalization 1 516 M
Chart ELEMENTIS
Duration : Period :
Elementis Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELEMENTIS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 4,37 $
Spread / Average Target 33%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Paul Waterman Group Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Andrew James Duff Non-Executive Chairman
Ralph Rex Hewins Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Daniel Hughes Vice President-Business Development & IT
Ken Smith Vice President-Global Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ELEMENTIS-12.25%1 516
ECOLAB14.65%44 303
SIKA AG0.00%21 561
SYMRISE8.99%11 664
INDORAMA VENTURES PCL--.--%9 879
JOHNSON MATTHEY PLC12.85%8 696
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.