30 September 2019

Elementis plc

Appointment of joint corporate broker

Elementis plc, a global specialty chemicals company, announces the appointment of Numis as the Group's joint corporate broker with immediate effect alongside J.P.Morgan Cazenove.

Enquiries

James Curran, Investor Relations Tel: 020 7067 2994

Martin Robinson/David Allchurch, Tulchan Tel: 020 7353 4200