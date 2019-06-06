Log in
ELEMENTIS PLC

(ELM)
06/06 11:29:50 am
138.6 GBp   -0.57%
ELEMENTIS PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding

06/06/2019 | 12:40pm EDT

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details  of  the  person  discharging  managerial  responsibilities  /  person  closely associated
a) Name PAUL WATERMAN
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER, PDMR
b) Initial notification/Amendment INITIAL NOTIFICATION
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name ELEMENTIS PLC
b) LEI 549300LQIH685LI2ML36 
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument


Identification code		 SHARES


GB0002418548      
b) Nature of the transaction ACQUISITION OF SHARES
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
$1.83 6,500
$1.81 3,500
d) Aggregated information
 

-Aggregated volume
-Aggregated price
10,000
$18,230
e) Date of the transaction 2019-06-04
f) Place of the transaction OUTSIDE OF A TRADING VENUE





 

