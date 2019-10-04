Log in
ELEMENTIS PLC    ELM   GB0002418548

ELEMENTIS PLC

(ELM)
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 10/04 03:36:33 am
138.25 GBp   -0.40%
ELEMENTIS PLC : - Directorate Change

10/04/2019 | 02:54am EDT

4 October 2019

Elementis plc (the “Company”)

 Directorate change

Elementis plc (LSE: ELM), a global specialty chemicals company announces that as part of the Board’s succession planning processes, Nick Salmon has agreed to step down from the Board and not stand for re-election at the Company’s Annual General Meeting in April 2020. Nick has served as Senior Independent Non-Executive Director since 2014. A process to identify his successor is now underway.

The Company also announces the appointment of Sandra Boss as designated non-executive director for engagement with the Company’s workforce, in line with the provisions of the UK Corporate Governance Code (July 2018) with immediate effect.

Enquiries:

Laura Higgins
Company Secretary
020 7067 2999

 

LEI: 549300LQIH685LI2ML36 


