Elementis : Debuts Performance Series Additive Systems for Paint, Coatings and Adhesives Customers

(April 23, 2020) - Elementis launched its new Performance Series of additive packages that are specially designed to meet the needs of industrial coatings, architectural paint and construction material customers.

Known for its proven technologies, Elementis' Performance Series feature leading additive products including rheology modifiers, dispersants, and defoamers that can be used together as a system or individually to create high quality paint, adhesives or construction mortars.

'Our new Performance Series systems help customers formulate better products in less time,' explained Luc van Ravenstein, Senior Vice President for Global Coatings and Energy Business Segments for Elementis. 'Our team of coatings scientists pulled together proven additive systems that provide the best combination of performance and value for our customers developing new products to market.'

'Our global technical staff and laboratories serve as an extension of our customers' own resources; and we believe our Performance Series will really benefit product development teams to go from concept to commercialization quicker and easier,' commented Paul Recrosio, Global Marketing Director for Elementis Coatings.