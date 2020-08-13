Log in
Elevate : CEO Jason Harvison Named as Finalist for Ernst & Young's Entrepreneur of the Year Southwest 2020 Award

08/13/2020 | 04:17pm EDT

Elevate Credit, Inc. (“Elevate”), a leading tech-enabled provider of innovative and responsible online credit solutions for non-prime consumers, is proud to announce today that CEO Jason Harvison has been named as a finalist for Ernst & Young’s Entrepreneur of the Year Southwest 2020 Award.

The program recognizes entrepreneurs and leaders of high-growth companies who are excelling in areas such as innovation, financial performance, and personal commitment to their businesses and communities, while also transforming the world. Harvison was selected along with other finalists by a panel of independent judges. Award winners will be virtually announced on Friday, October 2, 2020.

“It’s a great honor to be selected as a finalist for this prestigious award,” said Harvison. “At Elevate, I have the pleasure of working alongside terrific people who believe wholeheartedly in our mission of providing responsible credit options to non-prime consumers. We all work hard for our brand customers and each other, and it’s nice to take a moment to be recognized.”

“Jason has been with Elevate for many years, quickly rising up the ranks to become an exceptional leader,” said Saundra D. Schrock, Elevate’s Chairman of the Board. “He is a fervent advocate for non-prime consumers, believes in the power of our credit solutions, and possesses great instincts for product development and strategy. Jason has been instrumental to Elevate’s success.”

Regional award winners are eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards. Award winners in several national categories, as well as the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner, will be announced during the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards virtual event in November 2020.

About Elevate

Elevate (NYSE: ELVT), together with its bank partners, has originated $8.5 billion in non-prime credit to more than 2.5 million non-prime consumers to date and has saved its customers more than $7.3 billion versus the cost of payday loans. Its responsible, tech-enabled online credit solutions provide immediate relief to customers today and help them build a brighter financial future. The company is committed to rewarding borrowers’ good financial behavior with features like interest rates that can go down over time, free financial training and free credit monitoring. Elevate’s suite of groundbreaking credit products includes RISE, Elastic, and Today Card. For more information, please visit http://www.elevate.com.

About Entrepreneur Of The Year®

Entrepreneur Of The Year®, founded by EY, is the world’s most prestigious business awards program for entrepreneurs. The program makes a difference through the way it encourages entrepreneurial activity among those with potential and recognizes the contribution of people who inspire others with their vision, leadership and achievement. As the first and only truly global awards program of its kind, Entrepreneur Of The Year celebrates those who are building and leading successful, growing and dynamic businesses, recognizing them through regional, national and global awards programs in more than 145 cities and more than 60 countries.


© Business Wire 2020
