Elevate Credit : Joan Kuehl Named Dallas ORBIE CIO of the Year

Elevate Credit, Inc. (“Elevate”), a leading tech-enabled provider of innovative and responsible online credit solutions for non-prime consumers, today announced that Executive Vice President and Chief Information Officer Joan Kuehl has been named the Large Enterprise CIO of the Year by the Dallas ORBIE CIO of the Year Awards. The award honors chief information officers who have demonstrated excellence in technology leadership.

Kuehl has served as CIO since she joined Elevate in 2016. With more than 30 years’ experience, she has driven technology strategy and execution and has overseen technology innovation that delivered significant business value with companies including The Travelers Companies, Bank of America, and Sabre, Inc. Within Elevate, she’s worked closely with the C-suite to transform the firm’s enterprise technology to ensure it can scale to continually support the business’ growth objectives.

“As a fintech company, technology is core to our customer offering, and Joan’s transformational leadership of our people, processes and technology has helped ensure that we can continue to provide our customers the prime fintech experience they deserve,” said Ken Rees, CEO of Elevate. “She’s essential to making our mission a reality.”

The ORBIE Award honors chief information officers who have demonstrated excellence in technology leadership. Finalists and winners are selected through an independent peer review process, led by prior ORBIE recipients, and their candidacy is based upon:

The size and scope of their responsibilities

Their leadership and management effectiveness

Business value created by technology innovation

Engagement in industry and community endeavors

Joan is actively involved in creating opportunity for female technologists – both within her own companies and within the broader community. She’s formed Women in Technology organizations at Elevate, Bank of America and Traveler’s, and is on the board of Empowering Women Leaders. She’s also involved with Big Brothers Big Sisters.

“I’m so honored and humbled by this recognition,” said Kuehl. “This award is a significant affirmation of our technology team’s efforts and accomplishments. They’re true visionaries, constantly identifying opportunities to innovate in ways that drive business value through our technology and improve our products and customer experience. It takes such a quality team to deliver on our brand promise, and we’re doing that every day.”

Joan was recognized at the Dallas ORBIE CIO of the Year Awards Ceremony Friday, Feb. 22. See all the winners here: https://dallascio.org/2019-cio-awards/

About Elevate

Elevate (NYSE: ELVT), together with its bank partners, has originated $6.7 billion in non-prime credit to more than 2.2 million non-prime consumers to date and has saved its customers more than $4.8 billion versus the cost of payday loans. Its responsible, tech-enabled online credit solutions provide immediate relief to customers today and help them build a brighter financial future. The company is committed to rewarding borrowers’ good financial behavior with features like interest rates that can go down over time, free financial training and free credit monitoring. Elevate’s suite of groundbreaking credit products includes RISE, Elastic, Sunny and Today Card. For more information, please visit http://www.elevate.com.

