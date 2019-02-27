Elevate Credit : Joan Kuehl Named Dallas ORBIE CIO of the Year

Elevate
Credit, Inc. (“Elevate”), a leading tech-enabled provider of
innovative and responsible online credit solutions for non-prime
consumers, today announced that Executive Vice President and Chief
Information Officer Joan Kuehl has been named the Large Enterprise CIO
of the Year by the Dallas ORBIE CIO of the Year Awards. The award honors
chief information officers who have demonstrated excellence in
technology leadership.
Kuehl has served as CIO since she joined Elevate in 2016. With more than
30 years’ experience, she has driven technology strategy and execution
and has overseen technology innovation that delivered significant
business value with companies including The Travelers Companies, Bank of
America, and Sabre, Inc. Within Elevate, she’s worked closely with the
C-suite to transform the firm’s enterprise technology to ensure it can
scale to continually support the business’ growth objectives.
“As a fintech company, technology is core to our customer offering, and
Joan’s transformational leadership of our people, processes and
technology has helped ensure that we can continue to provide our
customers the prime fintech experience they deserve,” said Ken Rees, CEO
of Elevate. “She’s essential to making our mission a reality.”
The ORBIE Award honors chief information officers who have demonstrated
excellence in technology leadership. Finalists and winners are selected
through an independent peer review process, led by prior ORBIE
recipients, and their candidacy is based upon:
-
The size and scope of their responsibilities
-
Their leadership and management effectiveness
-
Business value created by technology innovation
-
Engagement in industry and community endeavors
Joan is actively involved in creating opportunity for female
technologists – both within her own companies and within the broader
community. She’s formed Women in Technology organizations at Elevate,
Bank of America and Traveler’s, and is on the board of Empowering Women
Leaders. She’s also involved with Big Brothers Big Sisters.
“I’m so honored and humbled by this recognition,” said Kuehl. “This
award is a significant affirmation of our technology team’s efforts and
accomplishments. They’re true visionaries, constantly identifying
opportunities to innovate in ways that drive business value through our
technology and improve our products and customer experience. It takes
such a quality team to deliver on our brand promise, and we’re doing
that every day.”
Joan was recognized at the Dallas ORBIE CIO of the Year Awards Ceremony
Friday, Feb. 22. See all the winners here: https://dallascio.org/2019-cio-awards/
About Elevate
Elevate
(NYSE: ELVT), together with its bank partners, has originated $6.7
billion in non-prime credit to more than 2.2 million non-prime consumers
to date and has saved its customers more than $4.8 billion versus the
cost of payday loans. Its responsible, tech-enabled online credit
solutions provide immediate relief to customers today and help them
build a brighter financial future. The company is committed to rewarding
borrowers’ good financial behavior with features like interest rates
that can go down over time, free financial training and free credit
monitoring. Elevate’s suite of groundbreaking credit products includes
RISE, Elastic, Sunny and Today Card. For more information, please visit http://www.elevate.com.
