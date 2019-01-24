Elevate Credit : RISE Brand Announces Scholarship to Promote Financial Literacy

Elevate
Credit, Inc. (“Elevate”), a leading tech-enabled provider of
innovative and responsible online credit solutions for non-prime
consumers, today announced that its largest consumer product, RISE, will
offer college scholarships in an effort to promote financial literacy.
The RISE
scholarship will offer five $5,000 awards each year to students who
demonstrate a desire to improve their financial knowledge and educate
others on personal finance. To be eligible for the scholarship, students
must complete an online financial literacy course that was developed in
partnership with digital education expert EVERFI.
“Every day at RISE we see thousands of Americans struggling with credit
challenges. The last thing we want is another generation without a
strong financial literacy foundation,” said Tony Leopold, RISE General
Manager.
Research from Elevate’s Center for the New Middle Class indicates that
people who are today non-prime (with credit scores below 700) were
significantly less likely to receive instruction in financial management
from parents or in school and were more likely to learn by trial and
error.
“We want to do our part to help hardworking students achieve their
dreams while also teaching and raising awareness among as many students
as possible about the tools they need for long-term financial success,”
Leopold said.
About RISE
Designed for the millions of non-prime Americans who may not have access
to traditional sources of credit, RISE not only provides access to
credit, but its responsible lending features are also designed to help
customers meet their immediate financial needs and improve their
long-term financial futures. These features include fast credit
approval, flexible loan terms, lower rates than other non-prime lenders,
rates that can go down over time, credit bureau reporting, free credit
score monitoring and financial literacy courses.
About Elevate
Elevate, together with its bank partners, has originated $6.3 billion in
credit to more than 2.1 million non-prime consumers to date and has
saved its customers more than $4 billion versus the cost of payday
loans. Its responsible, tech-enabled online credit solutions provide
immediate relief to customers today and help them build a brighter
financial future. The company is committed to rewarding borrowers’ good
financial behavior with features like interest rates that can go down
over time, free financial training and free credit monitoring. Elevate’s
suite of groundbreaking credit products includes RISE, Elastic, Sunny
and Today Card. For more information, please visit http://www.elevate.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190124005781/en/