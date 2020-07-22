Log in
Elevate Credit : Statement on the OCC Proposed True Lender Rule

07/22/2020 | 01:51pm EDT
Elevate Statement on the OCC Proposed True Lender Rule

FORT WORTH, TX - July 21, 2020 - The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency's (OCC) True Lender Rule, proposed this week, is an important step in addressing the regulatory ambiguity that has deterred banks from providing essential credit products in partnership with financial technology ('fintech') companies. Banks have historically avoided serving customers with poor credit due to risk factors as well as lack of underwriting expertise, but recent innovations in fintech have introduced significant improvements in determining ability to repay for this population. By confirming the interpretation that lenders have relied on for decades, this ruling will provide regulatory clarity needed for banks to partner with non-bank service providers, ultimately expanding credit options for millions of non-prime and credit-constrained Americans.

'We are encouraged by the OCC's decision to clarify in a straightforward manner when banks are the true lender, and it begins address the uncertainty that has led to a banking system with unequal access to credit,' said Jason Harvison, CEO of Elevate Credit. 'The proposed rule strikes an important balance between enabling innovation and setting up strong guardrails to protect consumers. Elevate welcomes regulation that supports banks partnering with service providers to lend responsibly to non-prime and credit-constrained consumers.'

Elevate commends the OCC for providing such clarity and encouraging innovation in lending through today's proposed rule, stating that it is reasonable to interpret these statutes to provide that a bank makes a loan whenever it, as of the date of origination, (1) is named as the lender in the loan agreement or (2) funds the loan. Smart regulations such as these and the recent codification of 'valid when made' encourage the safe and responsible lending practices that are hallmarks of Elevate's business. Especially now during times of economic difficulty, it is critical that we preserve and promote innovation, partnership, and access to credit for non-prime borrowers.

About Elevate

Elevate (NYSE: ELVT), together with the banks that license its marketing and technology services, has originated $8.4 billion in non-prime credit to more than 2.5 million non-prime consumers to date and has saved its customers more than $7.0 billion versus the cost of payday loans. Its responsible, tech-enabled online credit solutions provide immediate relief to customers today and help them build a brighter financial future. The company is committed to rewarding borrowers' good financial behavior with features like interest rates that can go down over time, free financial training and free credit monitoring. Elevate's suite of groundbreaking credit products includes RISE, Elastic and Today Card. For more information, please visit http://www.elevate.com.



Disclaimer

Elevate Credit Inc. published this content on 20 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2020 17:50:01 UTC
