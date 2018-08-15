2017 Perceptions and Insights of Clinical Research: An Excerpt (Part 1)

Editor's Note: The best way to learn about people's experience with clinical research is to ask them directly. That's why we're taking a deep dive into the 2017 Perceptions & Insights Study-a global report on public and patient perceptions of clinical research conducted by the Center for Information and Study on Clinical Research Participation (CISCRP). In the first of our two-part infographic series, we explore the factors people consider before making a decision to participate in a clinical trial. Stay tuned for part two coming soon!

Did you know that adults make about 35,000 decisions each day? Some decisions-like what size coffee to order-are quick and relatively low impact. Yet others-such as the decision to participate in a clinical trial-require a thoughtful and informed decision making process. According to CISCRP's 2017 Perceptions & Insights Study, the majority of the public believes clinical research is important to the development of new medicines. But awareness for the value of clinical research alone is often not enough for people to make a decision about participation.

Information serves as a source of empowerment for potential research participants. People seek different types of information from a variety of sources so that they can make the best choice about participation, whether it's for themselves or in support of a loved one. Explore the infographic below to learn what the respondents of CISCRP's Perceptions & Insights Study said they need to know before deciding to participate in a clinical trial.

