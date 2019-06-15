Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Eli Lilly and Company    LLY

ELI LILLY AND COMPANY

(LLY)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Drug Firms Sue Over Ad Rule -- WSJ

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/15/2019 | 02:48am EDT

By Jared S. Hopkins

Three pharmaceutical companies sued the federal government Friday to block a proposal requiring drug manufacturers include the list price of prescription drugs in television ads, the latest volley by the industry as it faces criticism over escalating cost of its products.

The lawsuit against the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, filed jointly in U.S. District Court by Amgen Inc., Merck & Co., Eli Lilly & Co. and the Association of National Advertisers, alleges that the proposed rule violates the First Amendment by compelling drugmakers to communicate list prices in TV ads.

The companies and trade organization allege the agency lacks the authority to enact the mandate, according to the complaint. And they say the rule will create unnecessary confusion among patients and may discourage them from seeking treatment or medical information. The complaint says that few of the 65 million Americans on Medicaid pay more than an $8 copay for prescription drugs.

The proposed rule was finalized in May by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and is set to take effect in July. It is among the efforts by the Trump administration to make health care more affordable in the U.S. Officials also want to stop billions of dollars in annual rebates that drugmakers give middlemen in Medicare that are known as pharmacy-benefit managers.

The government has said the proposed rule would increase transparency around prices and allow patients to make informed decisions based on cost. Government officials also have said the rule could spur drug companies to reduce prices.

President Trump and Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar are committed to providing patients the information they need to make their own informed health-care decisions, agency spokeswoman Caitlin Oakley said in response to the lawsuit. "If the drug companies are embarrassed by their prices or afraid that the prices will scare patients away, they should lower them," she said.

The lawsuit wasn't entirely a surprise given the resistance the industry signaled last year when the rule was proposed. The Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America -- the industry's main trade group, or PhRMA -- had said the rule could lead some patients to think they have to pay the full list price, rather than a copay or coinsurance if they have insurance.

The trade group announced its own initiative in which major drugmakers would voluntarily include price-related information in television ads by directing consumers to websites where they can find information on list prices and costs. Few patients pay "list" prices, which don't take into account rebates, discounts and insurance payments, but some pay the full price at times, such as when they haven't met their deductible.

Johnson & Johnson, the world's largest health-care company, adopted the PhRMA principles but went a step further. The New Brunswick, N.J.-based firm has been airing a television ad for its Xarelto blood thinner by briefly showing its list price at the end of the ad.

Pharmaceutical ads on television have become a common occurrence since they began airing two decades ago. The spots have also become a lightning rod in attacks on the drug industry, its marketing and pricing. Critics say the commercials encourage use of expensive medicines, when less-costly generics may suffice.

Indianapolis-based Lilly said in a statement that it has already taken steps in its TV ads and website to share more pricing information. It said focusing on the list price "creates confusion because it's not the price most patients will pay."

Merck, which is based in Kenilworth, N.J., said in a statement that the new requirements may cause patients not to seek treatment because of a perception they can't afford treatments.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMGEN -0.36% 176.08 Delayed Quote.-9.23%
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY -1.98% 98.67 Delayed Quote.-0.33%
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY -0.07% 111.74 Delayed Quote.-3.44%
MERCK AND COMPANY 0.52% 82.78 Delayed Quote.8.34%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ELI LILLY AND COMPANY
02:48aDrug Firms Sue Over Ad Rule -- WSJ
DJ
06/14Drugmakers Sue to Block Federal Rule Requiring Drug Prices in TV Ads
DJ
06/14ELI LILLY AND : Lilly Presents Positive Results for Taltz® (ixekizumab) vs. Humi..
PU
06/12ELI LILLY AND : Detailed findings from CAROLINA outcome trial support long-term ..
AQ
06/11ELI LILLY AND : Boehringer Ingelheim and Eli Lilly and Company - Detailed findin..
AQ
06/11ELI LILLY AND : Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - New analysis shows ..
AQ
06/11EPISODIC CLUSTER HEADACHE : A Pressing Need That Must Be Addressed
PU
06/11ELI LILLY AND : Lilly to Present 5-Year Sustained Efficacy and Safety Results fo..
PU
06/10ELI LILLY AND : Detailed findings from CAROLINA® outcome trial support long-term..
PU
06/10ELI LILLY AND : New analysis shows cardiorenal risk reductions of Jardiance® are..
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 22 208 M
EBIT 2019 6 232 M
Net income 2019 6 972 M
Debt 2019 7 773 M
Yield 2019 2,10%
P/E ratio 2019 13,62
P/E ratio 2020 19,39
EV / Sales 2019 5,52x
EV / Sales 2020 5,11x
Capitalization 115 B
Chart ELI LILLY AND COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Eli Lilly and Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELI LILLY AND COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 125 $
Spread / Average Target 5,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David A. Ricks Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Thomas F. Bumol Senior VP-Biotechnology & Autoimmunity Research
Timothy J. Garnett Chief Medical Officer & VP-Global Medical
Michael R. Meadows VP & Chief Technology Officer
Aarti Shah Chief Information Officer & SVP-IT
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY-3.44%113 364
JOHNSON & JOHNSON9.04%348 981
PFIZER-2.63%233 072
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.13.52%227 848
NOVARTIS19.80%220 893
MERCK AND COMPANY8.49%206 641
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About