Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Eli Lilly and Company    LLY

ELI LILLY AND COMPANY (LLY)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated : Announces IPO Closing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/24/2018 | 11:37pm CEST

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated today announced the closing of its previously announced initial public offering (“IPO”) of 62.9 million shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $24.00 per share. In connection with the IPO, the underwriters exercised in full their option to purchase an additional 9.435 million shares of common stock at the price to the public less underwriting discounts, bringing the total IPO size to 72.335 million shares. The shares began trading on the New York Stock Exchange on September 20, 2018, under the ticker symbol “ELAN.”

As of the closing of the IPO, Eli Lilly and Company (“Lilly”) owns approximately 80.2% of Elanco, which it plans to divest through a tax-efficient transaction.

After deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by Elanco, the net proceeds to Elanco were approximately $1.7 billion. The net proceeds from the IPO, net of certain amounts to be retained by Elanco, have been paid to Lilly as partial consideration for the animal health businesses that Lilly transferred to Elanco in connection with the IPO.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan and Morgan Stanley acted as joint lead book-running managers for the offering. Barclays, BNP Paribas, BofA Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank Securities, Evercore ISI and Cowen acted as book-running managers for the offering.

The offering was made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the prospectus related to the offering may be obtained from:

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, email: prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com, telephone: 1-866-471-2526, fax: 1-212-902-9316;

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717 or by telephone at 866-803-9204 or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com; or

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, Second Floor, New York, New York 10014.

A registration statement relating to these securities was filed with, and declared effective by, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Elanco Animal Health Incorporated

Founded in 1954, Elanco provides comprehensive products and knowledge services to improve animal health and food-animal production in more than 90 countries around the world. We value innovation, both in scientific research and daily operations, and strive to cultivate a collaborative work environment for more than 5,800 employees worldwide. Together with our customers, we are committed to raising awareness about global food security, and celebrating and supporting the human-animal bond. Our worldwide headquarters and research facilities are located in Greenfield, Indiana.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on management's current expectations, but actual results may differ materially due to various factors. These statements relate to the offering and the use of proceeds therefrom. There are significant risks and uncertainties relating to the offering. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management’s expectations include, without limitation: capital market risks and the impact of general economic or industry conditions. There can be no guarantees that Elanco will achieve the anticipated benefits of the IPO. Elanco’s ability to achieve the anticipated benefits of the IPO may be materially affected by such factors as changes to the business, results of operation or financial condition of Elanco, changes in the animal health industry, adverse market or macroeconomic conditions and other factors outside Elanco’s control. For additional information about the factors that affect Elanco's business, please see its filings with the SEC. Elanco undertakes no duty to update forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ELI LILLY AND COMPANY
09/24ELANCO ANIMAL HEALTH INCORPORATED : Announces IPO Closing
BU
09/24ELI LILLY AND : Elanco Announces Full Exercise of Additional Stock, Sets Date fo..
BU
09/21EMA Nod to Eli Lilly Drug Stokes Competition in Migraine Prevention Market
DJ
09/21ELI LILLY AND : Gets Positive CHMP Opinion for Migraine Drug Emgality
DJ
09/21ELI LILLY AND : Lilly Receives Positive CHMP Opinion for Emgality™ (galcan..
PR
09/20Animal health firm Elanco surges 41 percent on debut
RE
09/20ELI LILLY AND : Lilly to Showcase New Data at the 27th European Academy of Derma..
AQ
09/20ELI LILLY AND : An Application for the Trademark "TENJUNCT" Has Been Filed by El..
AQ
09/20ELI LILLY AND : Researchers Submit Patent Application, "Zero Position Sensing Sy..
AQ
09/20ELI LILLY AND : Lilly Spinoff Elanco Animal Health Surges Early in Market Debut ..
DJ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/24Elanco Animal Health - Good For Animals, Good Investment? 
09/21Sutro Biopharma Prepares Terms For $75 Million U.S. IPO 
09/21Gritstone Oncology Prepares Final Terms For IPO 
09/21Feds looking into free services from drug makers - WSJ 
09/21European advisory group backs Lilly's galcanezumab for migraine 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 24 334 M
EBIT 2018 6 654 M
Net income 2018 3 800 M
Debt 2018 6 046 M
Yield 2018 2,23%
P/E ratio 2018 30,89
P/E ratio 2019 20,33
EV / Sales 2018 4,94x
EV / Sales 2019 4,80x
Capitalization 114 B
Chart ELI LILLY AND COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Eli Lilly and Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELI LILLY AND COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 98,3 $
Spread / Average Target -7,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David A. Ricks Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Thomas F. Bumol Senior VP-Biotechnology & Autoimmunity Research
Timothy J. Garnett Chief Medical Officer & VP-Global Medical
Michael R. Meadows VP & Chief Technology Officer
Aarti Shah Chief Information Officer & SVP-IT
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY25.89%114 197
JOHNSON & JOHNSON2.26%383 312
PFIZER21.65%258 285
NOVARTIS-0.63%216 108
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.-4.60%211 501
MERCK AND COMPANY26.36%189 092
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.