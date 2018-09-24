Elanco Animal Health Incorporated : Announces IPO Closing

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated today announced the closing of its previously announced initial public offering (“IPO”) of 62.9 million shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $24.00 per share. In connection with the IPO, the underwriters exercised in full their option to purchase an additional 9.435 million shares of common stock at the price to the public less underwriting discounts, bringing the total IPO size to 72.335 million shares. The shares began trading on the New York Stock Exchange on September 20, 2018, under the ticker symbol “ELAN.”

As of the closing of the IPO, Eli Lilly and Company (“Lilly”) owns approximately 80.2% of Elanco, which it plans to divest through a tax-efficient transaction.

After deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by Elanco, the net proceeds to Elanco were approximately $1.7 billion. The net proceeds from the IPO, net of certain amounts to be retained by Elanco, have been paid to Lilly as partial consideration for the animal health businesses that Lilly transferred to Elanco in connection with the IPO.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan and Morgan Stanley acted as joint lead book-running managers for the offering. Barclays, BNP Paribas, BofA Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank Securities, Evercore ISI and Cowen acted as book-running managers for the offering.

About Elanco Animal Health Incorporated

Founded in 1954, Elanco provides comprehensive products and knowledge services to improve animal health and food-animal production in more than 90 countries around the world. We value innovation, both in scientific research and daily operations, and strive to cultivate a collaborative work environment for more than 5,800 employees worldwide. Together with our customers, we are committed to raising awareness about global food security, and celebrating and supporting the human-animal bond. Our worldwide headquarters and research facilities are located in Greenfield, Indiana.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on management's current expectations, but actual results may differ materially due to various factors. These statements relate to the offering and the use of proceeds therefrom. There are significant risks and uncertainties relating to the offering. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management’s expectations include, without limitation: capital market risks and the impact of general economic or industry conditions. There can be no guarantees that Elanco will achieve the anticipated benefits of the IPO. Elanco’s ability to achieve the anticipated benefits of the IPO may be materially affected by such factors as changes to the business, results of operation or financial condition of Elanco, changes in the animal health industry, adverse market or macroeconomic conditions and other factors outside Elanco’s control. For additional information about the factors that affect Elanco's business, please see its filings with the SEC. Elanco undertakes no duty to update forward-looking statements, except as may be required by law.

