Eli Lilly Exchange Offer for Elanco Oversubscribed

By Colin Kellaher



Eli Lilly & Co. (LLY) on Monday said its exchange offer for its remaining 80.2% stake in Elanco Animal Health was significantly oversubscribed, and that it expects to accept about 13.2% of the shares tendered.

The Indianapolis drug maker said about 492.1 million Lilly shares were tendered in the offer, and that it will accept roughly 65 million of the shares in exchange for the 293.3 million Elanco shares it owns.

Eli Lilly said it expects to announce the final proration factor on Wednesday.

Eli Lilly sold about 19.8% of Elanco in an initial public offering last year and pledged to divest itself of its remaining stake in the Greenfield, Ind., animal-health company through a tax-efficient transaction.

The company said the exchange offer will reduce its full-year weighted-average diluted shares outstanding to about 938 million for reported earnings per share and around 924 million for adjusted per-share earnings, adding that it will provide updated guidance when it reports its first-quarter earnings on April 30.

