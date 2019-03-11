Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Eli Lilly and Company    LLY

ELI LILLY AND COMPANY

(LLY)
My previous session
News 
News

Eli Lilly Exchange Offer for Elanco Oversubscribed

0
03/11/2019 | 02:35pm EDT

By Colin Kellaher

Eli Lilly & Co. (LLY) on Monday said its exchange offer for its remaining 80.2% stake in Elanco Animal Health was significantly oversubscribed, and that it expects to accept about 13.2% of the shares tendered.

The Indianapolis drug maker said about 492.1 million Lilly shares were tendered in the offer, and that it will accept roughly 65 million of the shares in exchange for the 293.3 million Elanco shares it owns.

Eli Lilly said it expects to announce the final proration factor on Wednesday.

Eli Lilly sold about 19.8% of Elanco in an initial public offering last year and pledged to divest itself of its remaining stake in the Greenfield, Ind., animal-health company through a tax-efficient transaction.

The company said the exchange offer will reduce its full-year weighted-average diluted shares outstanding to about 938 million for reported earnings per share and around 924 million for adjusted per-share earnings, adding that it will provide updated guidance when it reports its first-quarter earnings on April 30.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
ELANCO ANIMAL HEALTH INC 4.90% 30.81 Delayed Quote.-6.76%
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY -0.68% 110.87 Delayed Quote.12.76%
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY -2.53% 123.35 Delayed Quote.9.49%
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 25 302 M
EBIT 2019 6 850 M
Net income 2019 4 776 M
Debt 2019 7 829 M
Yield 2019 1,97%
P/E ratio 2019 27,33
P/E ratio 2020 20,51
EV / Sales 2019 5,49x
EV / Sales 2020 5,14x
Capitalization 131 B
Chart ELI LILLY AND COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Eli Lilly and Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ELI LILLY AND COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 123 $
Spread / Average Target -3,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David A. Ricks Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Thomas F. Bumol Senior VP-Biotechnology & Autoimmunity Research
Timothy J. Garnett Chief Medical Officer & VP-Global Medical
Michael R. Meadows VP & Chief Technology Officer
Aarti Shah Chief Information Officer & SVP-IT
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY9.49%131 188
JOHNSON & JOHNSON6.98%367 673
ROCHE HOLDING LTD.10.85%230 221
PFIZER-6.32%227 013
NOVARTIS7.02%226 885
MERCK AND COMPANY4.44%205 981
