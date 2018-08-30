Eli Lilly and : Anne White Promoted to President of Lilly Oncology

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) today announced that Anne White has been promoted to senior vice president of Lilly and president of Lilly Oncology effective September 1, 2018. She will become a member of Lilly's executive committee, reporting directly to chairman and chief executive offer, David A. Ricks.

White will replace Sue Mahony, Ph.D., who retires on August 31.

White is currently vice president of portfolio management, Chorus and Next Generation Research & Development. She has more than 25 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry, serving in leadership roles in oncology, neuroscience, infectious disease drug development and process transformation. White also worked in biotech, having founded and led a startup company in oncology drug development with partnerships with the Moffitt Cancer Center and the National Cancer Institute.

"Anne brings a wealth of experience, expertise and leadership to our executive team," said Ricks. "She has led and delivered against our Next Generation Development objectives, accelerating medicines to patients and playing a key role in our recent R&D productivity. Her experience leading significant change transformation within the company will be incredibly valuable as we look toward the future."

White joined Lilly in 1991 as an engineer before transitioning to clinical research and later oncology drug development both in and outside the company.

White holds a bachelor's degree in engineering from the University of Michigan. A champion for women in science, White has been recognized for her efforts in mentoring and supporting women in the workplace.

