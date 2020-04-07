Eli Lilly and : Annual Meeting Information

April 7, 2020

To the Shareholders of Eli Lilly and Company:

Due to the emerging public health impact of the coronavirus outbreak and to support the health and well-being of our employees, shareholders, and other meeting participants, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Annual Meeting") of Eli Lilly and Company has been changed to a virtual meeting format. As previously announced, the Annual Meeting will be held on Monday, May 4, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. EDT. We advised in our Notice of 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders that this meeting may be held by means of remote communication. In light of public health concerns related to the coronavirus outbreak, this confirms that the Annual Meeting will be held in a virtual meeting format only. You will not be able to attend the Annual Meeting physically.

Access to the Audio Webcast of the Annual Meeting.As described in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting previously distributed, you are entitled to participate in the Annual Meeting if you were a shareholder as of the close of business on March 9, 2020, the record date. The live audio webcast of the Annual Meeting can be accessed by shareholders on the day of the meeting at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/LLY2020and will begin promptly at 11:00 a.m. EDT. Online access to the audio webcast will open 15 minutes prior to the start of the Annual Meeting to allow time to log-in and test your device's audio system. We encourage you to access the meeting in advance of the designated start time.

Log-inInstructions. To attend the virtual Annual Meeting, you will need to log-in to www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/LLY2020using the 16-digit control number found on the proxy card, voting instruction form, or notice you previously received.

Submitting Questions during the Annual Meeting. During the Annual Meeting, you will be able to submit questions on the virtual meeting website: www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/LLY2020.

Voting. You may vote your shares at www.proxyvote.comor by telephone or mail in advance of the Annual Meeting or during the meeting at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/LLY2020.

Technical Assistance. Beginning 15 minutes prior to the Annual Meeting, we will have support available should you experience any technical difficulties in accessing the virtual meeting. Instructions for requesting technical assistance will be located at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/LLY2020.

Whether or not you plan to attend the Annual Meeting, we urge you to vote in advance of the meeting by one of the methods described in the proxy materials. The proxy card included with the proxy materials previously distributed will not be updated to reflect the change to a virtual meeting format, but may continue to be used to vote your shares in connection with the Annual Meeting.

Please note that the company intends to return to in-person annual shareholder meetings after the coronavirus outbreak is resolved.

By order of the Board of Directors,

Bronwen Mantlo

Vice President, Deputy General Counsel and Corporate Secretary

The Annual Meeting on May 4, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time may be attended virtually atwww.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/LLY2020.The proxy statement and annual report are available on the virtual meeting site when you log-in or on our Investor Relations website at https://investor.lilly.com/proxy. Additionally, you may access our proxy materials at https://www.sec.gov.